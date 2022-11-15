ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

Sharpshooters Va. Tech, PSU meet in Charleston Classic semis

When Virginia Tech and Penn State meet in the semifinals of the Charleston (S.C.) Classic on Friday, expect plenty of long-range shooting. The Hokies (4-0) and Nittany Lions (4-0) are two of the most accurate and prolific 3-point-shooting teams in college basketball. While Virginia Tech has launched 101 shots from...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

