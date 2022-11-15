ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jane Lew, WV

WVNews

Calendar of Events for Saturday

Pancake Fundraiser, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Stealey United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 521 Milford Street, Clarksburg. Serving pancakes (buttermilk, buckwheat, chocolate chip and blueberry), sausage and drinks.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

A great run for a great cause

The 13th annual Turkey Trot in Shinnston, presented by Tenmile Land, is set for Thursday — Thanksgiving Day. This 5K is a dandy. Last year, the event had 574 participants, with 267 males and 307 females. Tyler Hayes (15 minutes, 38.17 seconds) and Claudia Moore (19:45.05) were flying in winning the male and female divisions.
SHINNSTON, WV
WVNews

Snow squall, sudden ice snarl North Central West Virginia traffic

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Nearly 50 non-injury traffic accidents were reported to Harrison/Taylor 911 dispatchers during a three-hour span Friday evening because of a snow squall that passed through North Central West Virginia and created treacherous road conditions. Most of those traffic accidents were reported in the Bridgeport/Clarksburg,...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Third time the charm for Independence against Fairmont Senior

COAL CITY, W.Va. — Led by a defense and specials teams unit that recovered two fumbles and interpreted two passes, No. 2 Independence became the first Class AA team to defeat No. 7 Fairmont Senior since the 2019 semifinals, ousting the visiting Polar Bears 42-7 Friday evening in the Class AA quarterfinals in Coal City.
COAL CITY, WV
WVNews

Photo Gallery I: West Virginia Mountaineers - Penn Quakers

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Exclusive images from West Virginia's 92-58 win over Penn. The Mountaineers moved to 4-0 on the season, led by Erik Stevenson's 21 points and 11 each from Joe Toussaint, Kedrian Johnson and Tre Mitchell. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Bulldogs slay Dragons, punch ticket to state semifinals

CAMERON, W.Va. (WV News) — In a game that will be remembered for its conditions as much as for its result, Doddridge County football took to the road Friday and came home with its fourth spot in the Class A state semifinals in the past five years. The 11th-seeded...
CAMERON, WV
WVNews

Jose Perez enrolls at WVU, eligibility status still to be determined

The men's basketball roster at WVU will grow to 15 at some point this year when transfer Jose Perez joins the team. A 6-foot-5, 220-point guard from the Bronx, New York, Perez has earned admittance to WVU and will begin taking classes there in the spring semester, which begins on Jan. 9, 2023.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Preston man found not guilty of killing his stepfather

KINGWOOD - Zachary Saunders walked away from the Preston County Courthouse a free man Friday night, Nov. 18, after a jury found him not guilty of the murder of his stepfather. After listening to four days of testimony, the jury deliberated about three hours before announcing its verdict just before 10 p.m.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Huggins reaches another coaching milestone, WVU beats Penn

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (AP) — Erik Stevenson scored 17 of his 21 points in the first half and West Virginia used a fast start to beat Penn 92-58 Friday night, giving coach Bob Huggins another milestone win. Huggins, who was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in September,...
MORGANTOWN, WV

