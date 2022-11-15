ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

New Orleans coroner identifies teen boy found shot dead on Gentilly train tracks

The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office identified a 14-year-old boy as the victim found shot dead on train tracks in Gentilly at around midnight Wednesday. Authorities found Dominic Tomlin unresponsive on the tracks at 12:05 a.m. Wednesday in the 6300 block of Peoples Avenue. Third District police officers initially thought he had been hit by a train, they said, but further investigation revealed multiple gunshot wounds, and the death was ruled a homicide. Tomlin was pronounced dead on the scene.
WWL

Victim found shot and hit by a train was a 14-year-old says coroner

NEW ORLEANS — The victim who was initially believed to have died after being struck by a train but was later found to have been shot was identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office as 14-year-old Dominic Tomlin. On Wednesday, NOPD officers responded to the 6300 block of...
NOLA.com

Man killed in Mid-City shooting identified by New Orleans coroner

A man killed in a shooting early Monday in Mid-City has been identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office. Jemell Nelson was 31, the coroner said Thursday. The gunfire was reported to authorities around 2 a.m. in the 900 block of North Carrollton Avenue, which is between Dumaine Street and Delgado Drive (map). Nelson died at the scene, police said.
NOLA.com

New Orleans coroner ID's two killed recent shootings

Two men killed in recent shootings were identified Wednesday by the Orleans Parish coroner's office as Dennis Ducre, 62, and Joseph Norah, 41. Ducre was sitting in a vehicle in the 9700 Chef Menteur Highway on Friday when two men opened the passenger door and demanded money. Ducre was shot during a struggle with the men, police said. He died Sunday.
WWL

Child crossing the street to school is struck by a car, NOPD investigates

NEW ORLEANS — A child crossing the street on their way to school in Uptown New Orleans this morning was struck by a passing vehicle, according to police. It happened at about 8:16 a.m. Wednesday morning at the International School of Louisiana in the 1400 block of Magazine Street. The student suffered minor injuries, according to the NOPD. They are now back home with family, according to the school.
WWL

They drugged and robbed him the night he was found dead - so why no murder charges?

METAIRIE, La. — Bob Arthur began to worry when his 40-year-old son Shawn broke off his wedding engagement just before Christmas 2016. Bob and his wife, Linda, lived in Belton, Mo., hundreds of miles from Shawn's apartment in Metairie. They grew even more concerned when Shawn, who had come to the New Orleans area to work as a water technician, didn’t show up for an appointment on Feb. 25, 2017. He was depressed by the breakup, Bob said, and was supposed to meet with an attorney that day so he could move back home to Missouri.
