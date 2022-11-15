Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
New Orleans coroner identifies teen boy found shot dead on Gentilly train tracks
The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office identified a 14-year-old boy as the victim found shot dead on train tracks in Gentilly at around midnight Wednesday. Authorities found Dominic Tomlin unresponsive on the tracks at 12:05 a.m. Wednesday in the 6300 block of Peoples Avenue. Third District police officers initially thought he had been hit by a train, they said, but further investigation revealed multiple gunshot wounds, and the death was ruled a homicide. Tomlin was pronounced dead on the scene.
WDSU
New Orleans woman shares terrifying experience on Interstate 10
NEW ORLEANS — A woman's drive on Interstate 10 in New Orleans turned into calls for help. The woman, who asked not to be named for safety reasons, said another driver tried to force her off the road and pointed a gun at her. Now, officials say cases like...
Victim found shot and hit by a train was a 14-year-old says coroner
NEW ORLEANS — The victim who was initially believed to have died after being struck by a train but was later found to have been shot was identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office as 14-year-old Dominic Tomlin. On Wednesday, NOPD officers responded to the 6300 block of...
Man charged with death of man brutally beaten in South 7th Ward
A man was arrested Wednesday (Nov. 17) in connection to the death of a man who died after being brutally beaten in New Orleans' 7th Ward this summer.
NOLA.com
Man with rifle chased woman driving on St. Claude Avenue, New Orleans police say
A woman was driving on St. Claude Avenue when she says another driver with a rifle tried to run her off the road and then chased her, New Orleans police said. The interaction happened around 1 p.m. Wednesday on St. Claude Avenue near Poland Avenue, according to preliminary information from police.
NOLA.com
In shooting of off-duty New Orleans police officer, Crimestoppers tip leads to arrest
A New Orleans man was arrested Wednesday in the shooting of off-duty officer Louis Blackmon III, who was wounded Oct. 13 during a robbery in Mid-City. Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson credited the public for leading investigators to Henry Vicknair, 33. A tip to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans Inc. led to his identification and arrest, Ferguson said.
NOLA.com
Man killed in Mid-City shooting identified by New Orleans coroner
A man killed in a shooting early Monday in Mid-City has been identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office. Jemell Nelson was 31, the coroner said Thursday. The gunfire was reported to authorities around 2 a.m. in the 900 block of North Carrollton Avenue, which is between Dumaine Street and Delgado Drive (map). Nelson died at the scene, police said.
JPSO: Suspect in morning homicide under arrest
Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is still investigating a homicide that occurred today on the Westbank. Portions of the incident occurred in Harvey and Avondale.
fox8live.com
NOPD arrests man accused of shooting, robbing off-duty officer in Mid City
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police arrested the accused suspect 33-year-old Henry Vicknair in connection with shooting officer Louis Blackmon in Mid-City on Oct. 13. Investigators say Vicknair pulled out a weapon and demanded the officer’s possession’s near a bar on North Rendon. Blackmon grabbed the barrel of the...
Update: Suspect identified following morning homicide, evening arrest
Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is still investigating a homicide that occurred today on the Westbank. Portions of the incident occurred in Harvey and Avondale.
NOLA.com
New Orleans coroner ID's two killed recent shootings
Two men killed in recent shootings were identified Wednesday by the Orleans Parish coroner's office as Dennis Ducre, 62, and Joseph Norah, 41. Ducre was sitting in a vehicle in the 9700 Chef Menteur Highway on Friday when two men opened the passenger door and demanded money. Ducre was shot during a struggle with the men, police said. He died Sunday.
NOPD search for Armed Robbery Suspect
In the Seventh District a security camera recoded the suspect entering a business in the 9500 block of Chef Menteur Highway where he allegedly committed an armed robbery.
NOLA.com
New Orleans man who stabbed woman with screwdriver found guilty of murder
A jury found Anthony Jones guilty of murder Thursday following a trial that spun the sordid tale of how he plunged a flathead screwdriver into his estranged girlfriend 72 times in front of their two children, then set her house on fire in an attempt to evade New Orleans police.
Argument leads to shooting inside Bullard Ave. business, NOPD search for suspect
According to officers, on Sunday (Nov.13) just after 2:30 a.m., the reported suspect was involved in an argument inside a business in the 7000 block of Bullard Avenue.
Child crossing the street to school is struck by a car, NOPD investigates
NEW ORLEANS — A child crossing the street on their way to school in Uptown New Orleans this morning was struck by a passing vehicle, according to police. It happened at about 8:16 a.m. Wednesday morning at the International School of Louisiana in the 1400 block of Magazine Street. The student suffered minor injuries, according to the NOPD. They are now back home with family, according to the school.
WDSU
Tulane police investigate after woman fondled near Tulane University Medical Center
NEW ORLEANS — The Tulane Police Department is investigating a fondling case reported to the agency on Wednesday morning. According to Tulane police, the woman was walking on the neutral ground at 127 Elks Place when she says a man groped her from behind. The woman said the suspect...
Man's conviction in 1983 New Orleans murder overturned, released from prison
NEW ORLEANS — A man who spent nearly four decades behind bars for a 1983 killing won his freedom Thursday after New Orleans prosecutors joined defense lawyers in asking to have his murder conviction overturned. Attorneys on both sides said evidence of inconsistencies in the only eyewitness’s testimony was...
NOLA.com
Blood and front-end damage contradicted drunk driver's claims in fatal crash: JPSO
Authorities estimate Travis Barnes' blood alcohol content was about three times the legal 0.08% limit when he slammed into a homeless man who was pushing his wife's wheelchair across a Harvey street last month. But instead of reporting the crash and seeking help for the injured couple, Jefferson Parish Sheriff's...
New Orleans ATF branch announces Crime Gun Unit for local police agencies
Officials with the New Orleans Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives will announce a new unit geared toward fighting violent crime in New Orleans and the surrounding areas on Wednesday (Nov. 16).
They drugged and robbed him the night he was found dead - so why no murder charges?
METAIRIE, La. — Bob Arthur began to worry when his 40-year-old son Shawn broke off his wedding engagement just before Christmas 2016. Bob and his wife, Linda, lived in Belton, Mo., hundreds of miles from Shawn's apartment in Metairie. They grew even more concerned when Shawn, who had come to the New Orleans area to work as a water technician, didn’t show up for an appointment on Feb. 25, 2017. He was depressed by the breakup, Bob said, and was supposed to meet with an attorney that day so he could move back home to Missouri.
