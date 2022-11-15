Read full article on original website
Beshear defends legality of his action on medical marijuana
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says he’s confident he’s on solid legal ground in allowing Kentuckians suffering from severe conditions to legally possess medical marijuana. The Democratic governor on Thursday defended that as a viable alternative to addictive medications in a state ravaged by...
Beshear appoints Livingston County teacher to state board
Gov. Andy Beshear appointed a Livingston County Schools teacher to the Education Professional Standards Board and reappointed two western Kentuckians to other state commissions. Beshear appointed Priscilla Keller, a teacher at Livingston County Schools, to the Education Professional Standards Board. She replaces Carmen Souder, who resigned, and will serve for...
Kentucky becomes first state for pharmacists to provide colorectal cancer screening services
Eligible patients ages 45-85 at average risk for colorectal cancer have one less step to take if they meet the requirements for pharmacist-led screening. Pharmacies across Kentucky can now provide pharmacist-led colorectal cancer screenings using noninvasive stool-based tests. Kentucky is the first state to authorize pharmacists to provide these screening services.
Ag Commissioner: KY's online hemp portal open, application comes with caveats
FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky Department of Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles announced the window to apply for the 2023 hemp licensing program is now open, but growers and processors should carefully consider application. According to Quarles, the Food and Drug Administration's regulatory inaction towards cannabinoids is hampering the hemp...
Feds probe Missouri's treatment of severely mentally ill
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Justice Department says it is investigating whether Missouri has violated civil rights laws by needlessly institutionalizing adults with severe mental illnesses. The federal agency said Wednesday that it will review whether Missouri’s use of guardianships and conservatorships instead of less restrictive forms of...
Camp Noah seeks host partners for tornado-recovery events focused on children
Camp Noah, a day camp aiming to bring hope and healing to children living in tornado-impacted areas, is seeking partners to host a week-long camp in Kentucky and Tennessee communities hit by the December 2021 tornadoes. For children, the emotional impact of disasters last long after cleanup has ended and...
11/18 Gridiron Glory
PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of high school football scores from Friday, November 18. Metcalfe County 0, Mayfield 28. Paducah Tilghman 24, Christian Academy of Louisville 30. Crittenden County 12, Holy Cross 24. Springfield 19, Henry County 27. Union City 3, Huntingdon 14.
