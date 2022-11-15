ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
KGET 17

Election certification avoiding chaos, except in Arizona

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Certification of this year’s midterm election results appears to be proceeding smoothly with little controversy across the country, with a small Arizona county being a rare exception, calming fears that local commissions consumed by talk of election conspiracies would create chaos by refusing to validate the will of the voters.
ARIZONA STATE
KGET 17

Difficulties again put Houston at center of Texas elections

HOUSTON (AP) — A Democrat who is the top official in Texas’ largest county on Thursday acknowledged problems around Houston on Election Day that included paper ballot shortages and delayed openings of polling locations, but waved off an unfolding investigation by state police as political. Malfunctioning machines and...
HOUSTON, TX
KGET 17

Dangerous lake-effect snow paralyzes parts of New York state

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A dangerous lake-effect snowstorm paralyzed parts of western and northern New York on Friday, dumping over 4 feet in some spots with more expected to fall through the night into Saturday. The storm was blamed for the deaths of two people stricken while clearing snow.
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy