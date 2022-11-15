Read full article on original website
Election certification avoiding chaos, except in Arizona
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Certification of this year’s midterm election results appears to be proceeding smoothly with little controversy across the country, with a small Arizona county being a rare exception, calming fears that local commissions consumed by talk of election conspiracies would create chaos by refusing to validate the will of the voters.
Difficulties again put Houston at center of Texas elections
HOUSTON (AP) — A Democrat who is the top official in Texas’ largest county on Thursday acknowledged problems around Houston on Election Day that included paper ballot shortages and delayed openings of polling locations, but waved off an unfolding investigation by state police as political. Malfunctioning machines and...
California political leaders react to Trump’s presidential announcement
(KTXL) — Former President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that he will run for president for the third time. He made the announcement at a gathering at his South Florida Mar-A-Lago club, where he has also been primarily living since the end of his sole presidential term. In the...
Dangerous lake-effect snow paralyzes parts of New York state
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A dangerous lake-effect snowstorm paralyzed parts of western and northern New York on Friday, dumping over 4 feet in some spots with more expected to fall through the night into Saturday. The storm was blamed for the deaths of two people stricken while clearing snow.
