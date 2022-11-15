ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Upworthy

Chef returns $1,200 bill of rich diner who 'disrespected' his waitress, bans them from restaurant

Editor's Note: This article was originally published on May 6, 2022. A chef has called out a group of rich diners for misbehaving with the waitress and banned them from returning to the restaurant. Lee Skeet, who works as a chef at Cora, in Cardiff, U.K., shared an email written to the entitled diner on Twitter and wrote, "I just think we should start calling out rich people who think they can treat people like crap." The group of diners had racked up the highest bill at his restaurant—$1,200—but it didn't deter Skeet from calling them out and backing his co-worker who was harassed by the group. At a time when employees are leaving their jobs over toxic work environments and bosses, Skeet showed what an exemplary workplace looks like.
Distractify

Woman Records Customers Dine and Dash, Alerts Restaurant Owners in Viral TikTok

We've all seen scenes in movies and TV shows where folks didn't have enough money to pay for a meal at their restaurant, so they put on an apron and head to the back to "work off" their debt. While most restaurant owners would probably tell you they'd never accept this as a form of payment, they will tell you that there are plenty of instances where folks have tried to dine and dash.
Mashed

When Did Breakfast Burritos First Become A Thing?

Back in 2019, someone ruffled a few feathers — and generated some headlines — by filing a petition to trademark the term "breakfast burrito." At the time, Eater reported the incident, pointing out that the term has been in use for decades and questioning who could do such a thing. While the culprit may have never been fully identified, according to the patent application filed at the United States Patent and Trademark Office, Eater and its readers can rest easy, since the case has since been abandoned.
NEW MEXICO STATE
BBC

Pop-up restaurant in parents' garden told to close

A﻿ businessman has been told to stop running a pop-up restaurant in his parents' garden until he obtains planning permission. U﻿ttlesford District Council granted a premises licence for the Stone & Coal barbecue kitchen outside the Grade II listed property in White Roding, Essex. However, c﻿ouncillors said planning...
Robb Report

Nick Kokonas Is Leaving Tock, the Groundbreaking Restaurant Reservation Platform He Founded

The game-changing reservation platform Tock is undergoing a leadership shuffle. Company founder Nick Kokonas will leave at the beginning of the new year, Eater Chicago reported on Friday morning. Matthew Tucker, an alum of the online ordering platform Olo, will take over as the head of the company, Tock said in a news release. When Kokonas started Tock in 2014, it was a way to help fine-dining establishments manage reservations and cut down on no-shows. The platform allowed diners to pre-pay for meals at restaurants like the Michelin three-star Alinea, which Kokonas founded with the chef Grant Achatz. As the site evolved,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy