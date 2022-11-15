Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York Residents to Receive $1,000 MonthlyAneka DuncanNew York City, NY
New York witness captures light spheres on surveillance cameraRoger MarshOrangeburg, NY
Motel Rapist Found Victims OnlineBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bronx Cabbie Robbed at Gunpoint, CrashesBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Baby squirrel bonds with veteran after getting rejected by her motherAmy ChristieQueens, NY
Related
Upworthy
Chef returns $1,200 bill of rich diner who 'disrespected' his waitress, bans them from restaurant
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on May 6, 2022. A chef has called out a group of rich diners for misbehaving with the waitress and banned them from returning to the restaurant. Lee Skeet, who works as a chef at Cora, in Cardiff, U.K., shared an email written to the entitled diner on Twitter and wrote, "I just think we should start calling out rich people who think they can treat people like crap." The group of diners had racked up the highest bill at his restaurant—$1,200—but it didn't deter Skeet from calling them out and backing his co-worker who was harassed by the group. At a time when employees are leaving their jobs over toxic work environments and bosses, Skeet showed what an exemplary workplace looks like.
Woman Records Customers Dine and Dash, Alerts Restaurant Owners in Viral TikTok
We've all seen scenes in movies and TV shows where folks didn't have enough money to pay for a meal at their restaurant, so they put on an apron and head to the back to "work off" their debt. While most restaurant owners would probably tell you they'd never accept this as a form of payment, they will tell you that there are plenty of instances where folks have tried to dine and dash.
Guy Fieri's 'Chicken Guy!' restaurant opening at PPG Place
Famous TV chef Guy Fieri, the host of “Diners Drive-ins and Dives,” is opening a restaurant Monday morning at PPG Place. “Chicken Guy!” will be the first franchise in Pennsylvania.
Lizzo Praised This Vegan Platter In Atlanta & Now It’s The Restaurant’s Most Popular Dish
Pop sensation Lizzo, who is known for promoting body positivity, recently praised Atlanta's vegan cuisine. The singer ordered a meal from Planted Soul, a restaurant located in the city's burgeoning West Midtown neighborhood, and owner Deja Francis says the dish Lizzo ordered is now their best-selling menu item. The restaurant...
Woman Jokingly Accuses Restaurant of Charging $9 for Ocean Spray, Sparks Debate
Few things are more frustrating than paying more for something than it's worth. In the early days of Beats headphones, for instance, audiophiles were flabbergasted when they would take apart the headsets only to find that they were packed with weights to give them a premium feel, even if the sound quality was on par with way cheaper offerings.
I Tried Salads From American Food Chains & These Are The Ones Actually Worth Trying
With rising inflation prices, cheap fast-food meals are more convenient than ever. However, french fries or chicken sandwiches from popular restaurant chains are not always the only options out there. Some popular American convenience-food joints do offer greener options, but some are more worth your time than others. I sampled...
When Did Breakfast Burritos First Become A Thing?
Back in 2019, someone ruffled a few feathers — and generated some headlines — by filing a petition to trademark the term "breakfast burrito." At the time, Eater reported the incident, pointing out that the term has been in use for decades and questioning who could do such a thing. While the culprit may have never been fully identified, according to the patent application filed at the United States Patent and Trademark Office, Eater and its readers can rest easy, since the case has since been abandoned.
BBC
Pop-up restaurant in parents' garden told to close
A businessman has been told to stop running a pop-up restaurant in his parents' garden until he obtains planning permission. Uttlesford District Council granted a premises licence for the Stone & Coal barbecue kitchen outside the Grade II listed property in White Roding, Essex. However, councillors said planning...
Nick Kokonas Is Leaving Tock, the Groundbreaking Restaurant Reservation Platform He Founded
The game-changing reservation platform Tock is undergoing a leadership shuffle. Company founder Nick Kokonas will leave at the beginning of the new year, Eater Chicago reported on Friday morning. Matthew Tucker, an alum of the online ordering platform Olo, will take over as the head of the company, Tock said in a news release. When Kokonas started Tock in 2014, it was a way to help fine-dining establishments manage reservations and cut down on no-shows. The platform allowed diners to pre-pay for meals at restaurants like the Michelin three-star Alinea, which Kokonas founded with the chef Grant Achatz. As the site evolved,...
Comments / 0