Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
My heart is full of gratitude for the former employees of a local Taco BellCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Miracle on 34th Street was the brainchild of Roanoke native John Payne who starred in the filmCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Grandin Village Children's Parade brings back a painful memoryCheryl E Preston
Steel Magnolia hosts open house in Blacksburg and Roanoke on SaturdayCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Miss Roanoke Valley Pageant: behind the scenes at the Dumas CenterCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Elks Lodge donates $20,000 worth of food to families in need
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Elks Lodge is getting ready to deliver Thanksgiving food boxes this weekend to families in need. The Elks Lodge will give the food boxes to more than 130 families this year. Its members and the community donated more than $20,000 worth of food. Each...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office organizes Thanksgiving Giveback
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Volunteers are helping the Roanoke Sheriff’s Office provide a Thanksgiving dinner to more than 350 families. Community partners, including Food Lion and Earth Fare, served up the ingredients. And a crowd gathered at the Melrose Library Friday afternoon to pack grocery bags for the first...
WDBJ7.com
HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: Advent musical serves as fundraiser for The Least of These Ministry to help the homeless
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The group Logos Theatricus is busy in rehearsals for a show next month that’s sure to put you in the Christmas spirit. “It’s an Advent musical, and of course I think it’s a great play with a great message at the greatest time of year. It’s filled with music, thought-provoking, but humorous scenes.,” says Kevin Lewis with Logos Theatricus Productions, Inc.
WDBJ7.com
Be a Santa to a Senior this holiday season
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As the community prepares to celebrate the season of giving, you have the opportunity to share the holiday spirit with older adults who may not have family and feel alone. Through the Be a Santa to a Senior program, community members can give a special holiday gift to an older adult who may otherwise go without.
WDBJ7.com
Here’s what not to put down the drain this Thanksgiving
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This Thanksgiving you may have a lot of leftover grease from cooking that big turkey, but the Western Virginia Water Authority wants to remind you of the potential dangers when you don’t dispose of that grease properly. Fats, oils and grease should not go down...
WDBJ7.com
Sleep in Heavenly Peace in need of bedding donations
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Sleep in Heavenly Peace of the New River Valley is hoping to provide more beds this holiday season. Right now, the organization is looking for donations of twin-size bedding including blankets, comforters, sheet sets and pillows. The president of the NRV chapter, Paul Mele, says there’s...
WSLS
WSLS starts new holiday initiative with Salvation Army Angel Tree program
The holidays are here, and it is time to spread some cheer!. WSLS 10 is getting into the spirit through a new initiative partnering with Salvation Army Angel Tree programs in the area, which kicks off this Wednesday. The 10 News family will take you through everything you need to...
live5news.com
Virginia police department adds pony to its force
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ/Gray News) - The Virginia Tech Police Department has a new honorary member on its police force. Ringo is the department’s newest crime-stopping, heart-stealing, hand-shaking pony, WDBJ reported. “He has his own community policing program called ‘Where’s Ringo the Police Patrol Pony,’” John Tarter, with the police...
wfxrtv.com
Furry Friends: Franklin County Animal Shelter
On Tuesday, November 15, Stephanie Wright with the Franklin County Animal Shelter brought 9-year-old Malachi. On Tuesday, November 15, Stephanie Wright with the Franklin County Animal Shelter brought 9-year-old Malachi. UVA cancels last home game of the season. UVA cancels last home game of the season. Outdoors Bound: News and...
WDBJ7.com
Humble Hustle Company will give away more than 200 new coats to kids
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A nonprofit in Roanoke is making sure no child goes without a coat this winter. The Humble Hustle Company collected over 200 new coats for kids of two elementary schools. And more than 50 kids received their coats with big smiles at Belle Academy Wednesday. “I’m...
WDBJ7.com
Blacksburg baker suggests Thanksgiving treats
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Still thinking about what dessert to serve for the Thanksgiving meal?. Karmen George from Halwa Bakery in Blacksburg joined us on 7@four to talk about treats to add to your dinner table. One suggestion is pumpkin/cranberry cupcakes topped with cream cheese frosting and sugar coated cranberries.
WDBJ7.com
Group designed to match youth with community resources
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Jalen Small – Founder of “Building Bridges over Barriers,” along with Antinette Beane, the Melrose Library branch manager - joined us on Here @ Home to tell us about the movement Small created to focus on linking youth with community resources through education, sports, life skills, and mental/physical health awareness to assist youth in overcoming barriers on their road to success.
WDBJ7.com
Firefighters fighting fire on Celotex in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: “The fire is burning in a debris pile of waste products. No buildings are involved, and the company is still in operation The items are not hazardous, but people in the area may smell smoke during the night from the fire. This will last into the day on Saturday due to the large amount of wood product that is on fire. The Fire Department and company personnel will be on scene throughout the night and into tomorrow to make sure the fire stays contained to the area.”
WSET
Jubilee Center members react to shooting next door
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Since October 30, there have been 9 shootings in Lynchburg and after this string of violent shootings in Hill City, the fear is real. "It's scary seeing how many things are just like, piling up on top of each other," Samantha Ackley, an LU student and volunteer at the Jubilee Center said.
WDBJ7.com
Hometown Holiday Helpers: Answered prayers for a single mother in Hillsville
HILLSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Christmas season brings a lot of excitement when walking into a store. The lights, the smells and all the Christmas trees. However, for some, it can bring to light the reminder of not being able to afford Christmas. That’s where Hometown Holiday Helpers steps in!
WDBJ7.com
Watch tips on how to deal with grief during the holidays
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - They say it’s the most wonderful time of the year, but if you’re grieving a loved one, it can be one of the most difficult times of the year. Struggling with the loss of a loved one or loss of something else like a job, marriage, etc., the holidays can be especially hard.
WDBJ7.com
Christmas arrives early at Fallon Park Elementary School
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Half of the students at one Roanoke City Public School received new jackets just in time for the chilly weather. Christmas arrived early at Fallon Park Elementary School with the help of Breckinridge Middle School students like Kaleia Akaveani. She wants to pay it forward to her alma mater.
WDBJ7.com
Appalachian Power urges understanding your energy usage
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - George Porter, Appalachian Power spokesperson, joined us on Here @ Home to talk to us about its public education campaign to help customers understand their energy usage and what they can do to reduce cost. Appalachian Power just launched an Energy Calculator that allows customers to...
WDBJ7.com
Construction Zone opens at Kids Square
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Construction Zone at Kids Square, part of The Don and Barbara Smith Children’s Museum at Center in the Square, is officially open. The new 1,500-square-foot space is sponsored by Branch Group and Carter Machinery and features construction-related exhibits – including a workable crane and operational but stationary dump truck – as well as activities in which children can create and connect electrical circuits, use a drill to build a house, and operate a real mini excavator.
WDBJ7.com
Danville Police Department to hold youth engagement talent show
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department is hosting its fourth annual youth engagement talent show Friday night. The talent show will feature singing, dancing, rapping and other performances from 23 students. The performers will be split into three groups and each group will receive a first, second, and...
Comments / 0