MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis’ new police chief is making good on his promise to build bridges in the community as he lays out his priorities for the job. "We are here to reduce the number of crime victims and to help people feel safe. And we are here to build trust. So to the extent that officers do that in situations, I will have their back. To the extent that their behavior does not do either of those things, they have a problem. To the extent that there has not been accountability, there definitely will be accountability around those issues," said Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO