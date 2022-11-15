Read full article on original website
Major discount supermarket chain opens another new location in LouisianaKristen WaltersLafayette, LA
Aldi is Opening a New Location in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLafayette, LA
Chick-fil-A Planning to Open a New RestaurantBryan DijkhuizenLafayette, LA
Louisiana Mother Vanished Without A Trace. What Happened To Keshia Sylvester?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBreaux Bridge, LA
Loyola Boys Cross Country Team Wins Region 1 Division III TitleUnder The Radar NWLALafayette, LA
theadvocate.com
Traffic will blow up once the section next to Costco is all built. Power Poll voters have opinions about that
So people are excited about the businesses so far coming to the large open area next to Costco. But here’s how to dial back a lot of that enthusiasm: There’s going to be a lot more traffic on that stretch of Ambassador Caffery Parkway. It’s a necessary evil,...
wbrz.com
WATCH: Truck screeches down I-10, refuses to stop for police after losing tire
BATON ROUGE - A driver led troopers and sheriff's deputies on a chase through several parishes late Friday afternoon, even refusing to stop after the truck popped one of its tires. Louisiana State Police said the chase began in White Castle sometime around 3 p.m. The suspect eventually led troopers...
Cold, Lonely, Hurt, Suffering in Crowley Needs Our Help
Animals of Crowley, La. are asking for help with medical bills for this abused and injured animal.
I-49 north at MM8 closed following serious crash
A serious crash has closed a portion of Interstate 49 northbound in Lafayette Parish Thursday evening
Lafayette resident concerned for integrity of house after road issues
A Lafayette resident is looking for help from the city with uneven roadways creating issues in her neighborhood on Walker Road.
wbrz.com
Body found in woods near Baton Rouge neighborhood
BATON ROUGE - The coroner's office was called to Prescott Road on Thursday morning after a body was discovered in the woods. Sources say the body was found in a wooded area near the intersection of Prescott Road and Dickens Drive. The coroner was called to investigate. The identity of...
Current: City-Parish attorney had connection to property owners
The Current continues its coverage of City-Parish drainage project issues, reporting that Greg Logan had a connection to the family that owned a tract of land purchased for detention.
Arnaudville Woman Life Tragically Taken in Four-Car Crash
ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - A Friday morning crash in St. Martin Parish left one woman dead and another man arrested for vehicular homicide. Around 7 a.m. on November 18, Louisiana State Police four-vehicle crash on Highway 94, near Highway 354 in St. Martin Parish. 29-year-old Hailee Rossyoin of Arnaudville was killed in the crash.
Chick-fil-A Buys Five Acres of Land for 4th Lafayette Location—But What Happened to the One in Broussard?
Chick-fil-A just made their fourth Lafayette location "official" official. After news of a fourth Lafayette Chick-fil-A location broke earlier this year, The Advocate is reporting that the fast-food restaurant has purchased five acres of land off Johnston Street. According to reporter Adam Daigle, land records show that Chick-fil-A purchased 5.3...
Sit and Eat Gumbo—Restaurants Voted Best in Lafayette
According to a recent online survey of folks in Acadiana, not Baton Rouge or New Orleans, these are the best restaurants to visit for a great bowl of gumbo.
fox8live.com
When you think of a Louisiana swamp, this is not what comes to mind
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Anyone who has driven along I-10 between Lafayette and Baton Rouge has journeyed over Henderson Lake, soaking in a classic view of towering cypress trees in a Louisiana swamp. These days, parts of the Henderson Swamp look more like a desert. “We’re hiking in the middle...
kadn.com
Northside Lafayette a longtime food desert finally gets a grocery store
Lafayette, La (KADN)- For a long time going to the northside, there have been empty grocery stores everywhere. Though now traveling a waze length for groceries is a thing of the past, as the northside finally has its own Aldi grocery store in arms reach. "We've been waiting for it...
One Driver Killed in Four-Vehicle Head-On Crash in St. Martin Parish
Louisiana State Police say one person was killed in a four-vehicle crash and one driver was arrested for vehicular homicide
theadvocate.com
One dead, suspected impaired driver arrested in St. Martin Parish crash
A Breaux Bridge man, who troopers suspect was impaired, was arrested on vehicular homicide and other charges for causing a Friday morning wreck that killed an Arnaudville woman in St. Martin Parish, officials said. The crash happened just after 7 a.m. on La. 94 near La. 354. Troopers determined Luke...
wbrz.com
Person found dead at Baker home; homicide investigation underway
BAKER - Authorities are investigating a death at a home in East Baton Rouge Friday evening. The body was discovered late Friday afternoon at an apartment on Jefferson Street in Baker. Sources said the investigation is being handled as an apparent homicide. This is a developing story.
brproud.com
Firefighters bring awareness to Louisiana’s ‘Move Over’ Law
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – To bring awareness to Louisiana’s “Move Over” law, local firefighters are promoting “Crash Responder Safety Week.” In fact, the U.S Fire Administration says last year, 65 emergency responders were struck and killed while assisting others on roadways and a number of others were injured.
theadvocate.com
Bring it to the north side: Aldi opens second store in Lafayette
Most of the north side of Lafayette has lacked a full-service grocery store for years, but on Thursday that changed. Discount grocer Aldi opened the first full-service grocery store in decades of north Lafayette and east of Evangeline Thruway at 3210 Louisiana Ave. Customers took shelter from the wind and 40-degree temperatures to be the first to see store, which is the second to open in Lafayette.
94-year-old woman escapes Lafayette house fire
A house fire occurred on the 1000 block of North Pierce St. early Tuesday morning.
Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with Brawl at Gas Station that Led to a Shooting, Other Suspects Wanted
Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with Brawl at Gas Station that Led to a Shooting, Other Suspects Wanted. Louisiana – Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre said on November 17, 2022, that investigators arrested Raneshia Pointer, 21, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in connection with a gunshot incident in Prairieville, Louisiana that injured one person.
Terrible Tragedy as Two People Died Following an Iberia Crash
Two Acadiana men are dead after their vehicle collided on Louisiana Highway 14 and LeLeux Road in Iberia Parish. One was buckled up, and the other was not. Louisiana State Pollice Troop I Spokesman Trooper Thomas Gossen says the preliminary investigation reveals that 54-year-old John Young was crossing the eastbound lanes on Highway 14 and went into the westbound lanes of travel without yielding.
Comments / 1