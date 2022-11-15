Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Letter: Kelly Burk, Leesburg
Editor: I am honored to be re-elected mayor and thrilled to serve again as mayor of the town I love, Leesburg. Thank you to the citizens of Leesburg for trusting me to represent me as your mayor. I look forward to working with the council and our town team to continue improving our beautiful town and serving our constituents' needs.
Anzivino Delivers Staffing Analysis to Purcellville Town Council
In a follow up to his initial management analysis presentation, John Anzivino on Tuesday delivered a second presentation on his analysis of Purcellville’s staffing situation to the town council. Anzivino, a municipal management consultant who previously served as the town’s interim town manager, benchmarked Purcellville’s government staffing against seven...
Lovettsville Appoints New Treasurer, Oktoberfest Committee Member
The Lovettsville Town Council on Thursday appointed Tanya George to be the town’s new treasurer following a closed session meeting. George works for the Loudoun County Treasurer’s office, and council members said that experience gave her an edge over the other applicants. When asked what she was most...
Leesburg Annexation Costs Top $500K
The Leesburg Town Council’s effort to annex the Compass Creek development, including the Microsoft data center campus, has cost $511,500 so far. On Tuesday night, the council allocated another $120,000 for the project. After years of negotiations with the county government on a series of boundary line adjustments that...
Design Cabinet Presents Signatures of Loudoun Awards
The Loudoun County Design Cabinet on Tuesday announced the winners of its 2022 Signatures of Loudoun Design Excellence Program, which puts the spotlight on exceptional structures and public spaces. It is the 19th years for the awards program conducted by the volunteer group of architects, planners and engineers seeking to...
Loudoun Supervisors Pledge Help for Airport Noise
County supervisors have promised a plan to help people affected by airport noise as part of their work to update the Airport Impact Overlay District designed to protect residents from that noise. As flights in and out of Dulles Airport began to pick up again after slowing down dramatically during...
Letter: Ken Reid, McLean
Editor: Thank you, Loudoun Now, for the excellent coverage of the Silver Line opening to Loudoun. However, one important name was not mentioned in the article, who in my view, was probably the one Loudoun County elected official who was so instrumental to bringing Metro to Ashburn—and that is former Chairman Scott York.
20 Years of Frozen Gizzards: Leesburg Race Tradition Continues Saturday
The Town of Leesburg’s Freeze Your Gizzard race celebrates its 20th anniversary Saturday. Each year, the event draws hundreds of runners to Ida Lee Park for a 5K cross country race and one-mile fun run. Participants bring donations to help restock the Loudoun Hunger Relief food pantry as the...
News Maker Lenny Millholland on protecting yourself
Tis the season for giving but we need to be aware of those who take as well. We spoke with Frederick County’s Sheriff Lenny Millholland in our latest news maker about protecting yourself from those that might take from you. News makers are brought to you by Warren County...
Loudoun Gov’t to Offer Grants to Businesses on Renamed Roads
Loudoun County will offer grants to businesses with addresses on roads the Board of Supervisors voted to rename, to help cover the extra costs those votes created for those businesses. Supervisors on Nov. 15 allocated $443,250 for the Road Renaming Business Assistance Program, allowing businesses to apply for grants to...
Virginia’s Draft History SOL’s Raise Questions of Inclusion
NAACP Loudoun Branch President Pastor Michelle C. Thomas held a press conference outside the Loudoun County Public Schools Administration building on Thursday to join the criticism of recent changes proposed for Virginia’s History and Social Science Standards of Learning. Thomas was one of many invited last year to give...
Walls starting to go up at Loudoun first Sonic Drive-In
A little breaking news update to share with everyone who is eagerly awaiting the arrival of the new Sonic Drive-In coming to Leesburg. A milestone has been reached with the first walls going up at the new fast-food restaurant. A big thanks to FOB (Friend Of the Burn) Dave W....
Lovettsville Council Seeks Lighter Touch on In-town Chicken, Livestock Rules
The Lovettsville Town Council on Thursday declined to enact a package of regulations proposed by the town’s Planning Commission to allow livestock and fowl within town limits and sent it back to the panel to be made less specific and restrictive. Currently, most areas in town do not allow...
People worry about warehouses popping up in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Washington County has grown tremendously over the years. Some people in Hagerstown feel the city may be losing some of its character, becoming more of a warehouse town. “When I was little, there was more farmland, and there was more open space,” Hagerstown native Teresa Hawbaker said. Hawbaker […]
INMED Awarded Aquaponics Grant
The Virginia Outdoors Foundation has awarded INMED Partnerships for Children a grant to implement its aquaponics for food production project in Leesburg. Through its Get Outdoors Fund, the VOF supports projects that increase equitable access to safe open space in Virginia’s communities. The intent of the program is to serve as a flexible table tool for addressing communities’ needs, such as access to locally produced foods and clean and safe environments for recreation and work.
Warren County Grand Jury of November 2022 indictments
The Warren County Grand Jury of November 2022 has issued the following indictments:. COUNT ONE: On or about April 2, 2022, in the County of Warren, Amber Michelle Linaburg did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Methamphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of.
Windy Hill Awarded $20K Grant
The Middleburg Town Council last week approved a $20,000 grant to the Windy Hill Foundation to help pay for critical repairs and maintenance at some of its properties on Virginia Lane and Windy Hill Road. The town has been working with foundation leaders since May to discuss options to complete...
Transit Union Authorizes Loudoun Strike
Just days before Loudoun expanded its bus service with the opening of Metro’s Silver Line into Ashburn, members of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 689 working at Loudoun County Transit overwhelmingly authorized a strike, if necessary, in their ongoing battle with county contractor Keolis. That includes more than 140 fixed...
Village at Leesburg Kicks of Holidays with Tree Lighting
It will look a lot like Christmas on Saturday as the Village at Leesburg celebrates the holidays with a tree lighting, carriage rides, Santa, strolling carolers and more from 4 to 8 p.m. Attractions include an interactive “Wish Tree,” billed as the only holiday tree of its kind on the...
Major Washington Commanders legal decision announced
An ongoing lawsuit involving the Washington Commanders reached a critical point Friday. Maryland’s Attorney General’s office announced Friday that the city and team have reached a settlement. The Commanders were “accused of failing to return security deposits to ticketholders,” wrote WJZ CBS Baltimore’s Twitter account. The Maryland Attorney General's office announced Friday it has reached a Read more... The post Major Washington Commanders legal decision announced appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
