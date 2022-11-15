ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Ravens Release First Injury Report After Bye

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews and running back Gus Edwards were both limited in practice on Wednesday. Andrews is dealing with both a shoulder and knee injury. He came out after media availability and was limited. He practiced for the first time since Oct. 27. Edwards is dealing with a...
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Eagles place TE Goedert on IR; sign veteran DT Joseph

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles placed tight end Dallas Goedert on injured reserve with a shoulder injury Wednesday and signed veteran defensive tackle Linval Joseph. Goedert was injured in Philadelphia's 32-21 loss to the Washington Commanders on Monday night. The 27-year-old Goedert has 43 receptions for 544 yards...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Look: Chiefs Attempted To Claim Running Back Off Waivers

So far this season, the Chiefs have not received consistent performances from their running backs. They tried to solve that problem by claiming a player off waivers this week, but their attempt was unsuccessful. According to ESPN's Field Yates, the Chiefs put a claim in for former Cardinals running back...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Sporting News

Week 11 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions on Elijah Mitchell, Van Jefferson, & more with RotoBaller’s “Who to Start?” tool

At the beginning of the season, a four-team bye consisting of the Dolphins, Jaguars, Buccaneers, and Seahawks probably didn't seem that bad, but now that it's here, fantasy football owners are feeling the crunch. No fewer than a dozen "must-starts" are unavailable, and when you factor in mounting injuries, start 'em, sit 'em decisions are only getting tougher. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your tough Week 11 fantasy lineup decisions.
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 11 of 2022

Everything that goes around, comes around. That was the story of Week 10 among our NFL experts. A perennial top-picker, Michael Peterson, felt the dagger of defeat as he fell into last place for the first time this season. Michael has been one of the best pickers across all media networks, but unpredictability reared it’s head once more.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Vegas' Cowboys-Vikings Prediction

The 8-1 Minnesota Vikings will bring a seven-game winning streak into U.S. Bank Stadium to host the 6-3 Dallas Cowboys this Sunday. Even after a heart-stopping overtime win over the Buffalo Bills, Las Vegas isn't entirely sold on the Vikings. The Vikings are currently 1.5-point home underdogs in Sunday's game...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Keenan Allen Was Asked If He's Playing On Sunday

The Los Angeles Chargers haven't seen much of Keenan Allen this season. Allen left Week 1's game with a hamstring injury. He returned in Week 7 but hasn't played since leaving that contest with the same issue. However, the five-time Pro Bowler returned to practice on Wednesday. Per The Athletic's...
The Spun

Giants Had Big Return At Practice On Wednesday

The New York Giants could soon receive a major boost to their offensive line. After missing the last two games with a knee injury, offensive tackle Evan Neal was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice. The rookie's status remains unclear for Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions. A major part...
NEW YORK STATE
numberfire.com

Jerry Jeudy (ankle) could play for Broncos on Sunday

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (ankle) "has a chance" to play in Week 11 against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, reports Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Jeudy was carted off in Week 10 with an ankle injury, but he apparently might be able to suit up for a plus matchup versus the Raiders. His practice participation this week will be a strong indicator for his status on Sunday. Kendall Hinton will likely be the Broncos' No. 2 receiver if Jeudy is ruled out and there will be more targets for Courtland Sutton and Greg Dulcich.
DENVER, CO
nbcsportsedge.com

DFS Building Blocks: Week 11 Fantasy Football Breakdown

It's NFL season and that means you've got a chance at $100,000 with Sunday Night 7. Predict what will happen on Sunday Night Football and watch along to see if you'll be the next big winner. Click here to get started with the NBC Sports Predictor app. Quarterback. Chalk. The...
MINNESOTA STATE
atozsports.com

Chiefs HC discusses changes that have been hurting the team

The Kansas City Chiefs have been a dynamic team when it comes to scoring in more ways than one. Part of that in the past was special teams, too, which we don’t really see anymore. The problem isn’t with the coaching. For starters, special teams coach Dave Toub has...
KANSAS CITY, MO
nbcsportsedge.com

Matthew Berry's Love/Hate for Week 11 of the Fantasy Football Season

Editor's Note: The action never stops at Bet MGM! Sign up now using bonus code BERRY and your first wager is risk free, up to $1,000. Get started here. Having written this column every week of the fantasy football season since 2000, plus my book Fantasy Life, I have heard every possible fantasy football story. Every crazy punishment, every bizarre behavior, every bad beat. Weird rules, over-the-top trash talk, draft day stories that defy belief.
HAWAII STATE
numberfire.com

Arizona's Kyler Murray (hamstring) game-time decision in Week 11

According to head coach Kliff Kingsbury, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is a game-time decision for Week 11's contest against the San Francisco 49ers. Per Kingsbury, while Murray "“come a long way" and "progressing" from his hamstring injury, Arizona will decide his status on Monday or close to game-time. In a potential matchup against a Niners' team giving up 14.5 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks, expect Colt McCoy to see another opportunity to start if Murray is inactive.
ARIZONA STATE
