Yardbarker
Ravens Release First Injury Report After Bye
Ravens tight end Mark Andrews and running back Gus Edwards were both limited in practice on Wednesday. Andrews is dealing with both a shoulder and knee injury. He came out after media availability and was limited. He practiced for the first time since Oct. 27. Edwards is dealing with a...
Fantasy football: Lamb, Slayton among must-start wide receivers for Week 11
CeeDee Lamb and Daris Slayton are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's must-start wide receivers for Week 11 of the 2022 fantasy football season.
NFL World Not Happy With Justin Jefferson Injury Report
Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson had 193 receiving yards and a touchdown in an overtime win over the Bills last weekend. Though it's too early to say, that performance may have come at a cost. On Wednesday, the Vikings added Jefferson to their injury report. He was listed as a...
FOX Sports
Eagles place TE Goedert on IR; sign veteran DT Joseph
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles placed tight end Dallas Goedert on injured reserve with a shoulder injury Wednesday and signed veteran defensive tackle Linval Joseph. Goedert was injured in Philadelphia's 32-21 loss to the Washington Commanders on Monday night. The 27-year-old Goedert has 43 receptions for 544 yards...
Look: Chiefs Attempted To Claim Running Back Off Waivers
So far this season, the Chiefs have not received consistent performances from their running backs. They tried to solve that problem by claiming a player off waivers this week, but their attempt was unsuccessful. According to ESPN's Field Yates, the Chiefs put a claim in for former Cardinals running back...
Sporting News
Week 11 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions on Elijah Mitchell, Van Jefferson, & more with RotoBaller’s “Who to Start?” tool
At the beginning of the season, a four-team bye consisting of the Dolphins, Jaguars, Buccaneers, and Seahawks probably didn't seem that bad, but now that it's here, fantasy football owners are feeling the crunch. No fewer than a dozen "must-starts" are unavailable, and when you factor in mounting injuries, start 'em, sit 'em decisions are only getting tougher. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your tough Week 11 fantasy lineup decisions.
Bills vs. Browns: Josh Allen and New Injury News from McDermott
How to fix the Buffalo Bills? It starts with a who's who regarding Friday's practice participation ahead of Sunday's "home game'' against the Cleveland Browns.
Packers WR Randall Cobb expected to be activated, play vs. Titans
The Green Bay Packers will likely get a boost in the passing game on Thursday night. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, veteran receiver Randall Cobb will be activated from injured reserve and is expected to play against the Titans. Cobb injured his ankle against the New York Jets...
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 11 of 2022
Everything that goes around, comes around. That was the story of Week 10 among our NFL experts. A perennial top-picker, Michael Peterson, felt the dagger of defeat as he fell into last place for the first time this season. Michael has been one of the best pickers across all media networks, but unpredictability reared it’s head once more.
NFL World Reacts To Vegas' Cowboys-Vikings Prediction
The 8-1 Minnesota Vikings will bring a seven-game winning streak into U.S. Bank Stadium to host the 6-3 Dallas Cowboys this Sunday. Even after a heart-stopping overtime win over the Buffalo Bills, Las Vegas isn't entirely sold on the Vikings. The Vikings are currently 1.5-point home underdogs in Sunday's game...
Keenan Allen Was Asked If He's Playing On Sunday
The Los Angeles Chargers haven't seen much of Keenan Allen this season. Allen left Week 1's game with a hamstring injury. He returned in Week 7 but hasn't played since leaving that contest with the same issue. However, the five-time Pro Bowler returned to practice on Wednesday. Per The Athletic's...
Detroit Lions HC gives injury update on Jameson Williams
The Detroit Lions knew they were making a long-term investment when they selected Jameson Williams with the first-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft. Williams was the No. 12 pick overall, however, after suffering a torn ACL in the 2021 national championship, it was expected that Williams wouldn’t see much action in 2022.
Giants Had Big Return At Practice On Wednesday
The New York Giants could soon receive a major boost to their offensive line. After missing the last two games with a knee injury, offensive tackle Evan Neal was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice. The rookie's status remains unclear for Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions. A major part...
numberfire.com
Jerry Jeudy (ankle) could play for Broncos on Sunday
Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (ankle) "has a chance" to play in Week 11 against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, reports Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Jeudy was carted off in Week 10 with an ankle injury, but he apparently might be able to suit up for a plus matchup versus the Raiders. His practice participation this week will be a strong indicator for his status on Sunday. Kendall Hinton will likely be the Broncos' No. 2 receiver if Jeudy is ruled out and there will be more targets for Courtland Sutton and Greg Dulcich.
nbcsportsedge.com
DFS Building Blocks: Week 11 Fantasy Football Breakdown
It's NFL season and that means you've got a chance at $100,000 with Sunday Night 7. Predict what will happen on Sunday Night Football and watch along to see if you'll be the next big winner. Click here to get started with the NBC Sports Predictor app. Quarterback. Chalk. The...
atozsports.com
Chiefs HC discusses changes that have been hurting the team
The Kansas City Chiefs have been a dynamic team when it comes to scoring in more ways than one. Part of that in the past was special teams, too, which we don’t really see anymore. The problem isn’t with the coaching. For starters, special teams coach Dave Toub has...
nbcsportsedge.com
Matthew Berry's Love/Hate for Week 11 of the Fantasy Football Season
Editor's Note: The action never stops at Bet MGM! Sign up now using bonus code BERRY and your first wager is risk free, up to $1,000. Get started here. Having written this column every week of the fantasy football season since 2000, plus my book Fantasy Life, I have heard every possible fantasy football story. Every crazy punishment, every bizarre behavior, every bad beat. Weird rules, over-the-top trash talk, draft day stories that defy belief.
numberfire.com
Arizona's Kyler Murray (hamstring) game-time decision in Week 11
According to head coach Kliff Kingsbury, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is a game-time decision for Week 11's contest against the San Francisco 49ers. Per Kingsbury, while Murray "“come a long way" and "progressing" from his hamstring injury, Arizona will decide his status on Monday or close to game-time. In a potential matchup against a Niners' team giving up 14.5 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks, expect Colt McCoy to see another opportunity to start if Murray is inactive.
McDaniel, the Shoes, and the Dolphins Bye Message
Head coach Mike McDaniel had very specific directives for his Miami Dolphins players heading into their bye week
Chiefs’ Mecole Hardman Placed on Injured Reserve List
The wide receiver will miss at least the next four games, including the team’s “Sunday Night Football” matchup against the Chargers this week.
