WSLS
Virginia Board of Education meeting heats up over history standards
RICHMOND, Va. – Dozens of frustrated teachers, parents, and students went in front of the Virginia Board of Education Thursday. Their frustration stems from the proposed revised standards of learning for history and social science. “The history standards released on Friday represent the worst kind of politically motivated medaling...
WSLS
Virginia Attorney General’s office to investigate what led to Sunday’s UVA shooting
RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia’s Attorney General, Jason Miyares, is launching an investigation into what led up to Sunday’s shooting at the University of Virginia that left three football players dead and two hurt. The investigation comes after UVA’s president, Jim Ryan, and University Rector Whitt Clement sent...
