My heart is full of gratitude for the former employees of a local Taco BellCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Miracle on 34th Street was the brainchild of Roanoke native John Payne who starred in the filmCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Grandin Village Children's Parade brings back a painful memoryCheryl E Preston
Steel Magnolia hosts open house in Blacksburg and Roanoke on SaturdayCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Miss Roanoke Valley Pageant: behind the scenes at the Dumas CenterCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WDBJ7.com
Former WDBJ7 employees share memories of Robin Reed, wishing him well in retirement
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Before stepping into the anchor chair, Robin Reed was the face of weather in Southwest Virginia. He was part of the top-rated 6:00 team that included longtime evening anchor Keith Humphry. “Once upon a time, three young men went to work for a medium market television...
WDBJ7.com
HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: Advent musical serves as fundraiser for The Least of These Ministry to help the homeless
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The group Logos Theatricus is busy in rehearsals for a show next month that’s sure to put you in the Christmas spirit. “It’s an Advent musical, and of course I think it’s a great play with a great message at the greatest time of year. It’s filled with music, thought-provoking, but humorous scenes.,” says Kevin Lewis with Logos Theatricus Productions, Inc.
WDBJ7.com
VTPD adds Ringo the pony to its force
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Tech Police Department has a new honorary member of its police force. Ringo is the department’s newest crime-stopping, heart-stealing, hand-shaking pony. “He has his own community policing program called ‘Where’s Ringo the Police Patrol Pony,’” VTPD’s John Tarter said....
cardinalnews.org
Liberty announces plans for 10-story residence hall; more . . .
Here’s a roundup of education briefs. Want more education news? There’s no full-time reporter west of Richmond covering education K-college. You can help fix that. Help us fund this position. From now until the end of the year, NewsMatch will double your gift of up to $1,000. *...
WDBJ7.com
Carilion Clinic launches new research-based training for medical students
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Carilion Clinic is offering a new curriculum to train medical students on how to deliver difficult news. Traditionally, medical students learn how to handle serious diagnoses through experience and practice. Carilion’s new training allows students to learn in a safe and controlled environment with actors as patients.
WDBJ7.com
Group designed to match youth with community resources
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Jalen Small – Founder of “Building Bridges over Barriers,” along with Antinette Beane, the Melrose Library branch manager - joined us on Here @ Home to tell us about the movement Small created to focus on linking youth with community resources through education, sports, life skills, and mental/physical health awareness to assist youth in overcoming barriers on their road to success.
WDBJ7.com
Mornin’ Home Makeover: Getting organized for the holidays
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Some wait until the New Year or springtime to clean out their closets and get their cabinets in order, but why wait? The holidays are a great time to get organized so you know what you’ve got and what you need. It’s also nice knowing that if your guests were to open any of your closets or cabinets, they’ll be pleasantly surprised at how everything looks neat, clean, and in order.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Elks Lodge donates $20,000 worth of food to families in need
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Elks Lodge is getting ready to deliver Thanksgiving food boxes this weekend to families in need. The Elks Lodge will give the food boxes to more than 130 families this year. Its members and the community donated more than $20,000 worth of food. Each...
Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at LewisGale Earns Integrated Network Cancer Program Accreditation
SALEM, VA (VR) — The American College of Surgeons (ACS) Commission on Cancer (CoC), has granted three-year accreditation to the Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at LewisGale Medical Center and LewisGale Hospital Pulaski. To earn CoC accreditation, a cancer program must meet 34 quality care standards, be evaluated every three years, and maintain levels of excellence in the delivery of comprehensive patient-centered care. LewisGale Hospital Pulaski has held ASC CoC accreditation since 2004 and LewisGale Medical Center since 1974. As a part of Sarah Cannon, LewisGale’s integrated cancer network takes a multidisciplinary approach to treating cancer as a complex group of diseases...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office organizes Thanksgiving Giveback
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Volunteers are helping the Roanoke Sheriff’s Office provide a Thanksgiving dinner to more than 350 families. Community partners, including Food Lion and Earth Fare, served up the ingredients. And a crowd gathered at the Melrose Library Friday afternoon to pack grocery bags for the first...
City of Covington To Hold Reception For Outgoing Councilman Allan Tucker On Dec. 13
Covington, Va. (VR) - The City of Covington will hold an appreciation reception for outgoing Councilman, Allan Tucker. This reception will be held on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 from 4:30 p.m.—6:30 p.m. at Covington City Hall Council Chambers, 333 W. Locust Street. Please join us in thanking Mr. Tucker for his service on Council and to wish him well in future endeavors. The post City of Covington To Hold Reception For Outgoing Councilman Allan Tucker On Dec. 13 appeared first on The Virginian Review.
WDBJ7.com
Elmwood on Ice and Dickens of Christmas return to Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - We’re getting closer and closer to Christmas, and that means the return of holiday events in Roanoke. Downtown Roanoke is again presenting Elmwood on Ice, sponsored by WDBJ7, and Dickens of a Christmas. Jaime Clark from Downtown Roanoke Inc. dropped by 7@four with information about...
wfxrtv.com
“Paranormal Cirque” to scare up entertainment in Roanoke Valley
SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — A unique horror-themed circus is making its way to the Roanoke area this week to scare up entertainment. “Paranormal Cirque” is bringing frights and death-defying acts under the big top at the Salem Civic Center starting on Thursday, Nov. 17, through November 27. WFXR’s...
WSET
Jubilee Center members react to shooting next door
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Since October 30, there have been 9 shootings in Lynchburg and after this string of violent shootings in Hill City, the fear is real. "It's scary seeing how many things are just like, piling up on top of each other," Samantha Ackley, an LU student and volunteer at the Jubilee Center said.
WDBJ7.com
Blacksburg baker suggests Thanksgiving treats
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Still thinking about what dessert to serve for the Thanksgiving meal?. Karmen George from Halwa Bakery in Blacksburg joined us on 7@four to talk about treats to add to your dinner table. One suggestion is pumpkin/cranberry cupcakes topped with cream cheese frosting and sugar coated cranberries.
WDBJ7.com
Appalachian Power urges understanding your energy usage
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - George Porter, Appalachian Power spokesperson, joined us on Here @ Home to talk to us about its public education campaign to help customers understand their energy usage and what they can do to reduce cost. Appalachian Power just launched an Energy Calculator that allows customers to...
WDBJ7.com
Watch tips on how to deal with grief during the holidays
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - They say it’s the most wonderful time of the year, but if you’re grieving a loved one, it can be one of the most difficult times of the year. Struggling with the loss of a loved one or loss of something else like a job, marriage, etc., the holidays can be especially hard.
WDBJ7.com
Empathy Project honors victims of gun violence and allows families to share their stories
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City, The Berglund Center and local artists gathered Wednesday afternoon with the community and families who have been impacted by gun violence, presenting The Empathy Project to the public for the first time. “The Empathy Project is designed to give the deceased individual and their...
WDBJ7.com
Construction Zone opens at Kids Square
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Construction Zone at Kids Square, part of The Don and Barbara Smith Children’s Museum at Center in the Square, is officially open. The new 1,500-square-foot space is sponsored by Branch Group and Carter Machinery and features construction-related exhibits – including a workable crane and operational but stationary dump truck – as well as activities in which children can create and connect electrical circuits, use a drill to build a house, and operate a real mini excavator.
WSLS
Don’t feel like cooking? Here’s a list of what restaurants are open on Thanksgiving day in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – The smell of turkey and stuffing will be in the air soon. Maybe you love Thanksgiving because you get to cook an extravagant meal, or maybe you’d rather just relax with family. If you’d rather not spend your holiday cooking, check out this list to...
