ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Some wait until the New Year or springtime to clean out their closets and get their cabinets in order, but why wait? The holidays are a great time to get organized so you know what you’ve got and what you need. It’s also nice knowing that if your guests were to open any of your closets or cabinets, they’ll be pleasantly surprised at how everything looks neat, clean, and in order.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 16 HOURS AGO