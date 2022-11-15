Read full article on original website
This 1953 Olds 88 Has Great Custom Touches and it is Selling This Weekend
Bring home this striking Olds with classic style. 1950s Oldsmobiles are some of the most desirable classic cars on the vintage collectors market because of their advanced performance and beautiful style. These cars follow very similar body styling cues to the famous Tri-Five Chevys we all know and love while at the same time offering far more luxury and comfort features. Who can forget the beautiful swooping lines, whitewall tires, and big V8 engines that these steel-bodied masterpieces were known for? Speed, luxury, and comfort were critical focal points for the creators of these cars, but we know you're not here just to read about the great car. If you happen to be one of the incredible enthusiasts who are willing to take on a piece of automotive history of your own, then this is going to be the perfect car for you.
This Nova Features A 327 Engine And Other Great Upgrades
The mid-1960s were a great time for the A-body muscle cars that we all know and love, such as the Chevelle and impala. These vehicles will live on as icons of their generation because of their innovative style and high horsepower V8s, but there is one car that many people don't discuss when thinking of the early '60s. You may know the Nova name from the second generation, but the vehicle didn't always boast the curvy design in the late '60s and early '70s. This particular Nova is a remarkable performance automobile that kickstarted the GM domination of compact muscle cars.
Incredible Hurst Olds With 455 V-8 Selling at Maple Brothers Dallas Sale
This is number 1 out of 906 of these rare high-performance cars were ever created. Back in 1969, Hurst Performance teamed up with Oldsmobile to turn a limited number of Cutlass 442 models into high-performance machines. The product of this collaboration was the rare '69 Hurst/Olds with a total of 906 examples ever built. Each car featured the limited-edition Hurst conversion package and the required engine and transmission combination, but each car was allowed to be distinct and feature any of the components from the Cutlass 442. This beautifully restored 1969 Hurst/Olds 442 Coupe is the very first one ever built, and there is a chance to call it yours.
Carscoops
Rugged 2023 Ford Transit Trail Takes Van Life Off The Grid
The Ford Transit is already a great base for a motorhome conversion, but those who take their vans off the beaten track will definitely prefer the new Trail trim. The 2023 Transit Trail comes to the US looking more rugged and capable than Europe’s equivalent. The model is available in several body styles, ready to be converted into an adventurous campervan.
Villages Daily Sun
Waves, thumbs-up And a good joke are this car’s style
Frank O’Donnell considers his 1961 Marketeer three-wheeled golf car the unique part in his collection. If the three wheels doesn’t attract enough attention, the color will — O’Donnell’s favorite shade of yellow. He bought the car in 2018, when he moved to the Village of Pinellas knowing he needed a golf cart.
Jalopnik
Group of 30 Thieves Steal 13 Cars From Michigan Dealership
On Monday, a large group of car thieves broke into a dealership in Flint, Michigan, stealing 13 vehicles. And things only went downhill from there. The Drive reports that the group broke in at about 3:00 am and exchanged gunfire with the security guard on duty. Thankfully, the guard wasn’t killed or even injured. The thieves then used the stolen cars to break down the gate, and in the process, damaged several other cars.
Company claims orders worth $2 billion to produce ‘Future Brake System’ in 2025
German-based technology company Continental Automotive claims to have secured its first significant order in the third quarter for its semi-dry brake system called 'Future Brake System' (FBS). The mass manufacture of its semi-dry brake system (also known as FBS 2) is claimed to be worth approximately €1.5 billion (U.S. $1.55...
electrek.co
This electric bike shifts itself, and I’m not sure how: Evelo Omega Review
The Evelo Omega is the most technologically advanced electric bicycle I’ve tried in over 10 years. Other bikes are faster, throw out more power, or load up with IoT gadgets, but the Evelo Omega pushes the boundaries of eBike tech by removing the gear shifter from the handlebars entirely.
This Grand Trans Am Pace Car Is Selling At The Raleigh Classic
With only 28,331 miles on the clock, this premium Trans Am can be yours. The GTA Trans Am is possibly one of the most iconic models to ever grace the Pontiac line up sheerly for its part in the special edition offerings of the Trans Am from Pontiac. The third-generation...
Why the Stick Shift Might Actually Survive the Electric Revolution
It was around the middle of the last decade that Alan Macey realized just how bad things had gotten for the manual transmission. The clutch pedal had started to disappear from American-made vehicles before he was born, but suddenly a stick shift wasn’t even available as an option on a muscle car like the Dodge Charger. So, in 2015, he started The Manual Gearbox Preservation Society. The group is made up of the kind of drivers who believe physically shifting through the gears is as important to driving as putting your foot on the gas or turning the steering wheel. Macey...
2023 Ford Transit Trail Camper Van First Look Review: Accessible Adventure
By 2019, around 140,000 Americans already lived in vans full-time, while another substantial chunk of the market choose to customize and upfit vans to be the ultimate adventure vehicle for time away from home. The Ford Transit forms the basis for more motorhome conversions than any other automaker's van platform, but upfit-ready camper-van conversions straight from the factory are a rarity, and buying a van and paying for the conversion can be pricey - which is why the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Sanctuary costs more than $150,000. Sure, there are plenty of choices if you have deep pockets, but Midwest Automotive Design's Daycruiser 144 will set you back over $170,000 - that's Bentley or Maybach money. Earlier this year, a used 2017 Iglhaut Allrad-converted 2WD Mercedes Sprinter failed to meet reserve, even at the highest bid of $152,000.
A startup claims to improve ICE engines' torque by 30 percent with a small design change
A small design change in the engine could improve the performance and efficiency of internal combustion engines, a recently funded company, Transcend Energy Group, has claimed. The group showcased its design change at the recently concluded SEMA show in Las Vegas. When the world is looking at electric vehicles to...
Jalopnik
Drool Over These 2023 Porsche 911 Dakar Pictures With Us
On Wednesday, Porsche unleashed the new 2023 911 Dakar on the world. While it is absolutely a toy to be used by incredibly wealthy people. it also pays homage to wear the brand has come from. Namely: it’s rough and tumble off-road racing pedigree. To build the 911 Dakar,...
Inside Hyperion’s futuristic hydrogen-powered XP-1 with a 1,000-mile range – and it looks like the Batmobile
HYPERION has unveiled its new hydrogen-powered XP-1 hypercar with a staggering 2,038 horsepower and 1,000-mile range at the Los Angeles Auto show. The spirit of this vehicle’s thrilling performance is reflected in its design, which looks like a Bugatti-inspired Batmobile. The XP-1’s shape is reminiscent of Bugatti’s Veyron, and...
Jalopnik
Recalled Takata Airbags Are Still Killing People
It’s been nearly a decade since widespread recalls of Takata airbags began. Tens of millions of cars have had their defective, potentially deadly inflators replaced, but some are still on the streets, their owners missing years and years’ worth of notices. On Thursday, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration confirmed authorities’ suspicions that a death that occurred in June involving a 2006 Ford Ranger was, in fact, caused by a bad Takata airbag.
Jalopnik
Nissan Pulsar, MG F, Alfa Romeo 2000 Berlina: The Dopest Cars I Found for Sale Online
It’s almost Thanksgiving here in the United States. What are you thankful for this year? Me, I’m thankful for Craigslist, and all the weird and wondrous cars it brings us. And, of course, I’m thankful for all of you — the prospective buyers of the internet’s Dopest Cars.
Jalopnik
Ford Recalls Over 400,000 F-150s for Defective Wiper Motors
Ford has issued a recall for the Ford F-150 due to a possible defect in the truck’s windshield wiper system. The recall affects nearly 454,000 late model pickups in the U.S., covering both the 2021 and 2022 Ford F-150. The trucks in the recall came with a front windshield wiper motor that could stop working, according to Automotive News.
Jalopnik
From Porsches to Paganis, these are some of the best on-board videos from the formidable Nürburgring.
There’s nothing quite like an on-board view of the perfect lap if you want to witness driving perfection. Seeing a racer wrestle with their car round a challenging circuit is a marvel. And nowhere is the more true than at the Nürburgring. This formidable, 12.944-mile circuit has played...
insideevs.com
Giant Introduces The Stormguard E+, A Rugged, Full-Suspension E-Bike
When it comes to bicycles—both electric and otherwise—few brands hold as strong a reputation as Giant bicycles. An industry giant for several decades now, Giant has both economies of scale and impressive quality as credentials that enable it to continuously grow and innovate in the industry. We’ve seen many new e-bikes from Giant lately, however, none of them are like the new Stormguard E+.
Jalopnik
My Favorite Design Details From the LA Auto Show
While most car journalists are sent to every corner of the world to check out and drive the latest cars, the other 95 percent of our jobs is describing the latest and greatest in cars, from photographs. You can imagine, something like a car, some of the best details are best seen in person, which brings us to the LA Auto Show.
