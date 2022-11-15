Tri-Cities flag football team selected by Seahawks to represent Washington at national championship

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A Tri-Cities flag football team needs the community’s help to get to Las Vegas in February of 2023. Coach Chris Laurion said this team has played flag football in the Tri-Cities for 12 seasons, including YMCA, NFL Play 60 and NFL Flag. Laurion has coached them for 15 seasons.

The team has gone undefeated for the previous five seasons; two were ended with division championships. Seeing this, the Seattle Seahawks nominated Laurion’s team to represent the Hawks and Washington State at the NFL Flag Football Championship. The championship will be held in Las Vegas during the 2023 Pro-Bowl.

On their Go Fund Me page, Laurion said, “this is an incredible honor, and the team couldn’t be more motivated to go head-to-head with the nation’s best players.”

KAPP KVEW caught up with Laurion and the team on Monday night as the practiced at Southridge Sports Complex. Laurion described they’ll need around $15,000 to afford the practicing and trip to Las Vegas.

“Right now we’re looking at raising funds to get the team down there because Vegas isn’t a quick drive away so we’ve got to get the team down there, we’ve got to get lodging, and also February is three months away so we’ve got to continue to practice and get facilities, and equipment to get us there,” Laurion said.

So far the team has only raised a portion of what’s needed.

Laurion said making the trip to Las Vegas would mean everything to his team; most of the boys have been playing football together since they were five years old, they’re now 10 and 11 years old.

Donations can be made online to their Go Fund Me.

“Thank you so much for any support you can provide, whether monetary or just words of support and encouragement. It means the world to me, my coaches, and our players,” Chris wrote on the fundraising page.

More headlines from KAPP KVEW:

‘People freeze to death every year’: Yakima shelters critical during harsh winters

Yakima’s drive-thru Holiday Light Fest returns with new displays

Sue’s Turkey Drive volunteers prepare 1,200 Thanksgiving meals for Tri-Cities families in need

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.