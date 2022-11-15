Eddie Jones has named an England team to face the All Blacks this Saturday at Twickenham that contains three changes from the XV that defeated Japan 52-13 last weekend. Joe Cokanasiga, a late call-up to start versus the Japanese after Jack Nowell was ruled out, had since picked up an ankle injury and was omitted when Jones trimmed his squad from 36 to 25 on Tuesday evening.

1 DAY AGO