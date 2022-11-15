Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
Kyrgios and Kokkinakis notch stunning comeback win as Special Ks stay alive at ATP Finals
Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis have claimed their first doubles win at the 2022 ATP Finals in Turin, Italy. After losing their opening group stage match at the end-of-season tournament, the Special Ks have bounced back to score a thrilling come-from-behind victory. The Australian duo defeated No. 5 seeds Ivan...
Sporting News
England change three and also switch Itoje, plus keep faith in JVP
Eddie Jones has named an England team to face the All Blacks this Saturday at Twickenham that contains three changes from the XV that defeated Japan 52-13 last weekend. Joe Cokanasiga, a late call-up to start versus the Japanese after Jack Nowell was ruled out, had since picked up an ankle injury and was omitted when Jones trimmed his squad from 36 to 25 on Tuesday evening.
Sporting News
Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis bow out of ATP Finals
Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis have been eliminated from the doubles draw of the ATP Finals. The Special Ks lost their final group stage match to Nikola Mektić and Mate Pavić in straight sets, falling 7-6(4) 7-6(4). The result follows a stunning comeback victory in their second match,...
Comments / 0