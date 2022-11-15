ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

England change three and also switch Itoje, plus keep faith in JVP

Eddie Jones has named an England team to face the All Blacks this Saturday at Twickenham that contains three changes from the XV that defeated Japan 52-13 last weekend. Joe Cokanasiga, a late call-up to start versus the Japanese after Jack Nowell was ruled out, had since picked up an ankle injury and was omitted when Jones trimmed his squad from 36 to 25 on Tuesday evening.
Sporting News

Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis bow out of ATP Finals

Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis have been eliminated from the doubles draw of the ATP Finals. The Special Ks lost their final group stage match to Nikola Mektić and Mate Pavić in straight sets, falling 7-6(4) 7-6(4). The result follows a stunning comeback victory in their second match,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy