Quentin Smith
3d ago
This why kids think only thing you can be is a rapper. And the same thing being gifted is what their being killed over. People idolize Jewelry just as they did in the Bible times..
Lawanna Cobb
1d ago
that's another reason why no one cares, Gucci Mann like Diana Ross don't claim their own turf, straight outta Bessemer and has denied being from Bessemer, not cool looking down on your own once you make it out, claim it and thank God you made it.
