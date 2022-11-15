Read full article on original website
Modern Warfare 2 Glitch Reveals New Skins
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's glitch revealed that Eth.3n from Infinite Warfare will be arriving in the game as a skin for Operator Gus. From anticipating its release date to getting the skins, here's everything you need to know. Modern Warfare 2 Glitch Reveals New Skins. Call of Duty...
Apex Legends Season 15 Weapon Tier List
Our Apex Legends Season 15 weapon tier list is here to break down which of the guns are the best to use now that the meta has been shifted once again with the launch of Respawn Entertainment's latest major balancing update. With the Eclipse patch, although we didn't get a...
Sam Bankman-Fried's League of Legends History is Rather Embarrassing
A lot of celebrities have played League of Legends over the years like FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried. League of Legends is an online multiplayer game. It was developed by Riot Games with the goal being to defeat enemies by destroying their base. The action-strategy game was founded in 2009 and has been a big hit.
Apex Legends Predator Players Seemingly Caught Hacking Xbox Ranked Lobbies
It appears a trio of Apex Legends Predator players on Xbox has been called out for hacking ranked lobbies and illegally climbing the leaderboards. The accusations were posted on several social media platforms on Saturday, claiming that Xbox Apex Predators I Am Joeson, A7y2 and MX7 Laya "need to be IP banned ASAP."
Pokemon Violet Exclusive Pokemon: Full List
Pokemon Violet will feature 23 different Pokemon and evolution lines that are version exclusive.
Fortnite v22.40 Update Listed
Epic Games released an update for Fortnite with v22.40 that has a lot of fun new features to discuss. On Tuesday, Nov. 15, v22.40 went live in the game, bringing some new features to the Battle Royale island and the creative mode. Fortnite is still in the midst of the Chrome taking over the island, but there are plenty of new facets of the game keeping things fresh during Chapter 3 Season 4.
Mei Re-Enabled in Overwatch 2 Season 1 Mid-Cycle Update
After a two-day delay, Blizzard Entertainment has released its mid-cycle update for Overwatch 2 in Season 1, nerfing a handful of heroes as promised, as well as adding Mei back to the lineup. This patch should be a welcome sight for fans of Mei, who has been unavailable in-game for...
How to Complete Fortnite Challenge 'Fly 100 Meters Continuously in an Octane'
Having trouble completing the "Fly 100 meters continuously in an Octane" Fortnite challenge? Don't worry we've got the guide just for you. In the latest update, the Octane vehicle from Rocket League has finally made its way to Fortnite's Battle Royale and Zero Build modes. Previously available in Fortnite Creative, players could get behind the wheels of this classic vehicle and use its unique abilities on maps created by both the Fortnite Creative team and other players.
How to Loot Fast in Warzone 2
If you are waiting till the holidays to get your hands on the new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, there is still a new game out there free to play now with Warzone 2. Warzone 2.0 came out on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, and while there have been some issues with slow download times and social not working, the general reception has been great so far. One big question players have been having revolves around fast looting in the new game.
NICKMERCS Discusses Quitting Apex for Warzone 2
Streamer Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has discussed whether or not he'll quit Apex Legends for Warzone 2.
How to Use Proximity Chat in Warzone 2
One of Warzone 2's new features is proximity chat. Here's how to use it in-game.
How to Slide Cancel in Warzone 2
Slide Canceling is an important tactic learned in order to gain the upper hand on opponents. Here's how to pull it off in Warzone 2. Slide Canceling has the benefit of increasing movement speed when navigating the map, as well as making you a harder target to hit. It's not always easy to pull off, and players have had to come up with some creative methods to execute the trick in Modern Warfare 2.
Modern Warfare 2 Bounty Explained
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's new Bounty game mode has you confused? No need to fret, cause we've got the breakdown you need. Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 is ushering in a new era for Call of Duty fans. Not only are players being treated to classic maps and game modes, but also the release of the highly-anticipated Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0. Furthermore, a new battle pass that breaks away from the standard linear format of progression will be present to tie both the Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 experience.
Greavard Evolution, Stats, Location: Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Greavard is a new ghost-type Pokémon featured in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
Warzone 2 Stronghold Locations: Where to Find
In Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, knowing where the Strongholds are scattered around the map can be key to winning battle royale matches as they are the most guaranteed way of securing a custom Loadout. As such, it is perhaps no surprise that many are wondering where they are and...
Overwatch 2 Mid Season Patch Delayed, Mei Still Locked
Blizzard have announced that the mid-season patch for Overwatch 2 has been delayed, leaving players unable to select Mei for a bit longer. The mid-season patch was due to be released yesterday, but an official post on Blizzard's forum revealed that would no longer be the case. "Today’s patch is delayed as we work to resolve a critical issue. We’ll provide an update here and set the patch live as soon as the problem is addressed," the post read.
Warzone 2 Slow Download: How to Fix
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is has officially launched, but its release isn't without its fair share of issues. Some players, especially those who are new to the franchise, have been reporting unusually slow downloads when trying to start the game. For the majority of players, accessing the game through...
Will Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty DLC Expansion be Free?
CD Projekt Red have announced a DLC expansion for Cyberpunk 2077 — Phantom Liberty. But will it be free?
How to Complete The Final Trial in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Guide to completing the quest the Final Trial for Merlin in the upcoming game Disney Dreamlight Valley
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Frame Rate: Can You Approve It?
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is finally here, but do we approve of its frame rate? Keep on reading to find out.
