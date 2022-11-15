Read full article on original website
Why is Warzone 2.0 Locked?
We have finally reached the Nov. 16 release date for Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, but players are puzzled as to why it's still locked. Don't worry, we know the exact reason why. Season 1 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 begins on Nov. 16 and brings with it a treasure trove of new content. For those playing Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer, classic maps such as Shoot House and Shipment make a welcomed return. Players will also get to test their might in the Tier 1 playlist filled with more challenging settings and players.
Warzone 2 Game Chat Not Working: What is it and How to Fix
Activision's heavily anticipated battle royale, Warzone 2.0 is finally here. The newest Call of Duty is not free of bugs though with a game chat issue bothering fans. Warzone 2.0 released on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, with a fun new proximity chat making the game that much more enjoyable. There have been some issues with the new game chat, and luckily there is a fix.
How Can You Change Perks in Warzone 2
Fans that were eager to change perks in Warzone 2 will be left disappointed as it is currently not possible to change perks. Perks in Call of Duty have always been useful ways to alter your gameplay, allowing players to experience the game in a way that is different from others. While fully customizable loadouts were a feature in the original Warzone, this seems to have changed in Warzone 2.
How to Add an Enemy to Your Squad in Warzone 2
Fans who were patiently waiting for Warzone 2 to release were met with a plethora of new mechanics to use during their games. One of the most interesting new mechanics players have to work with is the assimilation mechanic, allowing players to switch sides in the middle of battle. Working...
Best FPS Settings for Warzone 2
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is finally here and for many, that means it's time to figure out what the best graphics settings are. As always in Call of Duty titles, it's important to optimize your settings in-game so that you can get the best performance, both in frames per second (FPS) for smoothness and for visibility. Here's a breakdown of the best graphics settings to use in Warzone 2 for FPS.
How Does the Warzone 2 Gulag Work?
When players fall to their first deaths in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, they will find that the Gulag has been revamped pretty drastically. From the new symmetrical, small-scale arena to the 2v2 format, here's a breakdown of how the Gulag works in Warzone 2. Warzone 2 Gulag Explained. The...
Warzone 2 Lachmann Sub Build: Best Attachments to Use
This best Lachmann Sub build guide for Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Season 1 is here for those who want to make sure they're using the fully optimized version of one of the best SMGs in the game. The Lachmann Sub, aka the MP5, is yet again likely to be...
Warzone 2 Unhinged BR Trios Explained
Early on into the launch of Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, many players may notice there is an Unhinged BR Trios playlist, but not a standard battle royale trios offering. For those wondering just what this odd-named mode is and if it's any good, here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about Unhinged BR Trios in Warzone 2.
Where to Find Terminal in Warzone 2
With the highly anticipated debut of Al Mazrah in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, a handful of iconic multiplayer maps from the series have been sprinkled across the new flagship map — including Terminal. For those looking to check out the reimagined version of the OG 2009 map, here's...
How to Level Up the Warzone 2 Battle Pass
Call of Duty: Warzone 2's battle pass has a unique leveling-up system. From exploring its multi-sector map to getting new items, here's how to level up in Warzone 2's battle pass system. How to Level Up in Warzone 2 Battle Pass. Call of Duty players can level up while utilizing...
Warzone 2 Safecracker Explained
Information about what the Safecracker contract is in Call of Duty Warzone 2.
Modern Warfare 2 Glitch Reveals New Skins
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's glitch revealed that Eth.3n from Infinite Warfare will be arriving in the game as a skin for Operator Gus. From anticipating its release date to getting the skins, here's everything you need to know. Modern Warfare 2 Glitch Reveals New Skins. Call of Duty...
How to Slide Cancel in Warzone 2
Slide Canceling is an important tactic learned in order to gain the upper hand on opponents. Here's how to pull it off in Warzone 2. Slide Canceling has the benefit of increasing movement speed when navigating the map, as well as making you a harder target to hit. It's not always easy to pull off, and players have had to come up with some creative methods to execute the trick in Modern Warfare 2.
Modern Warfare 2 Bounty Explained
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's new Bounty game mode has you confused? No need to fret, cause we've got the breakdown you need. Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 is ushering in a new era for Call of Duty fans. Not only are players being treated to classic maps and game modes, but also the release of the highly-anticipated Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0. Furthermore, a new battle pass that breaks away from the standard linear format of progression will be present to tie both the Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 experience.
Warzone 2 Slow Download: How to Fix
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is has officially launched, but its release isn't without its fair share of issues. Some players, especially those who are new to the franchise, have been reporting unusually slow downloads when trying to start the game. For the majority of players, accessing the game through...
Warzone 2 Launch Times Listed
With the highly anticipated release of Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 just hours away, the launch times are key to know for any players looking to drop in Al Mazrah as soon as possible. Here's a breakdown of the launch times for Warzone 2. Call of Duty: Warzone 2 will...
Best Sniper Rifles for Warzone 2
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is finally here, which means that now is perhaps the most exciting time to play considering players are still trying to figure out what the best sniper rifles are. Just like with the original Warzone, sniper rifles will likely play a key part in the...
How to Complete Fortnite Challenge 'Fly 100 Meters Continuously in an Octane'
Having trouble completing the "Fly 100 meters continuously in an Octane" Fortnite challenge? Don't worry we've got the guide just for you. In the latest update, the Octane vehicle from Rocket League has finally made its way to Fortnite's Battle Royale and Zero Build modes. Previously available in Fortnite Creative, players could get behind the wheels of this classic vehicle and use its unique abilities on maps created by both the Fortnite Creative team and other players.
Lechonk Evolution, Location, Stats: Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Taking over Twitter in June, Lechonk was one of the generation nine trainers were particularly excited for.
Apex Legends Season 15 Weapon Tier List
Our Apex Legends Season 15 weapon tier list is here to break down which of the guns are the best to use now that the meta has been shifted once again with the launch of Respawn Entertainment's latest major balancing update. With the Eclipse patch, although we didn't get a...
