Modern Warfare 2 Glitch Reveals New Skins

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's glitch revealed that Eth.3n from Infinite Warfare will be arriving in the game as a skin for Operator Gus. From anticipating its release date to getting the skins, here's everything you need to know. Modern Warfare 2 Glitch Reveals New Skins. Call of Duty...
Overwatch 2 Mid Season Patch Delayed, Mei Still Locked

Blizzard have announced that the mid-season patch for Overwatch 2 has been delayed, leaving players unable to select Mei for a bit longer. The mid-season patch was due to be released yesterday, but an official post on Blizzard's forum revealed that would no longer be the case. "Today’s patch is delayed as we work to resolve a critical issue. We’ll provide an update here and set the patch live as soon as the problem is addressed," the post read.
