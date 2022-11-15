Read full article on original website
Related
Davy Klassen FIFA 23: How to Complete the World Cup Showdown SBC
Davy Klassen FIFA 23 World Cup Showdown SBC went live Nov. 18 as the first of its kind during the World Cup promotion. Showdown items have arrived in FIFA 23 with a World Cup theme. Showdown SBC cards receive initial upgrades and then upgrade again depending on a real world result. The player from the winning team receives a +2 overall upgrade. The player from the losing team does not receive an additional upgrade. If the two teams draw, both players receive a +1 overall upgrade.
Ramsey FIFA 23 Challenges: How to Complete the World Cup Path to Glory Objective
Aaron Ramsey FIFA 23 challenges are now live in Ultimate Team as a special World Cup Path to Glory card. World Cup Path to Glory is the special live item promotion during the international tournament. Players from competing countries receive special live items that will upgrade depending on how far a player's country goes in the World Cup. OGC Nice's Aaron Ramsey received a World Cup Path to Glory objective item representing Wales.
US rugby in despair after World Cup flop but Eagles insist on signs of hope
In Dubai on Friday night, at a frenetic last-minute ruck, the US prop Jack Iscaro conceded the penalty Portugal kicked for a 16-16 draw, enough to secure a place at the Rugby World Cup in France and condemn the Eagles to watch from home. The Americans were in the final...
FIFA 23 Path to Glory Cup: Requirements, Rewards
FIFA 23 Path to Glory Cup is now live in Friendlies and Objectives. EA Sports releases special Cup style objectives in Live FUT Friendlies throughout the Ultimate Team cycle. A new Path to Glory themed cup is live for the next week tasking players with winning 10 total games for multiple rewards.
David Silva FIFA 23: How to Complete the Flashback SBC
David Silva FIFA 23 Flashback SBC went live Nov. 16 celebrating the player's legacy with the Spanish National Team at World Cup tournaments. David Silva's Flashback item is 87 rated, a four point overall boost from his base Gold card. This card release coincides with the World Cup update and World Cup Path to Glory promotion. The SBC features decent statistics in key areas, but some fans might be hesitant following community feedback regarding AcceleRATE style changes.
World Cup 2022 briefing: the value of preparation time in Qatar
The first World Cup in Asia was one for outsiders with both South Korea and Turkey just one game away from the 2002 final. An early start in late May, one that avoided the July rains but also gave star players little time to rest after tough European seasons, was given as a reason for the struggles of some traditional powers. History could repeat itself as the second World Cup in Asia has also been moved due to climatic reasons, albeit quite a bit back rather than a little forward, and while the mid-season action means that the biggest names won’t have played so many games, they will have almost no time to prepare.
How to Loot Fast in Warzone 2
If you are waiting till the holidays to get your hands on the new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, there is still a new game out there free to play now with Warzone 2. Warzone 2.0 came out on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, and while there have been some issues with slow download times and social not working, the general reception has been great so far. One big question players have been having revolves around fast looting in the new game.
Warzone 2 Intel Explained
The next iteration of Call of Duty's take on the battle royale is finally out. Players can now squad up in the free-to-play Warzone 2 on PlayStation, Xbox, or their PCs. Among the many features in the game are the returning contracts. These in-game objectives can help players earn bonus experience points and other loot during matches. Completing them can also do other useful things like respawning teammates or revealing where the next circle will enclose on the map. One of the four contracts players can complete is the Secure Intel contract. Here is what players need to do for that contract.
Sam Bankman-Fried's League of Legends History is Rather Embarrassing
A lot of celebrities have played League of Legends over the years like FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried. League of Legends is an online multiplayer game. It was developed by Riot Games with the goal being to defeat enemies by destroying their base. The action-strategy game was founded in 2009 and has been a big hit.
How to Add an Enemy to Your Squad in Warzone 2
Fans who were patiently waiting for Warzone 2 to release were met with a plethora of new mechanics to use during their games. One of the most interesting new mechanics players have to work with is the assimilation mechanic, allowing players to switch sides in the middle of battle. Working...
Apex Legends Season 15 Legend Tier List
Our Apex Legends Season 15 weapon tier list is here to break down which of the guns are the best to use now that the meta has been shifted once again with the launch of Respawn Entertainment's latest major balancing update. With the Eclipse patch, although there weren't any major...
League of Legends Error 'Cannot Be Launched With Your Current Compatibility Mode Settings': How to Fix
With each new update for League of Legends, players report having a compatibility issue with their game. League of Legends is a game known for changing the way it plays with frequent updates to its champion roster or to the items players can build. While most players update their game without issue, sometimes a problem arises where a player or two gets left behind.
Mei Re-Enabled in Overwatch 2 Season 1 Mid-Cycle Update
After a two-day delay, Blizzard Entertainment has released its mid-cycle update for Overwatch 2 in Season 1, nerfing a handful of heroes as promised, as well as adding Mei back to the lineup. This patch should be a welcome sight for fans of Mei, who has been unavailable in-game for...
Modern Warfare 2 Bounty Explained
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's new Bounty game mode has you confused? No need to fret, cause we've got the breakdown you need. Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 is ushering in a new era for Call of Duty fans. Not only are players being treated to classic maps and game modes, but also the release of the highly-anticipated Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0. Furthermore, a new battle pass that breaks away from the standard linear format of progression will be present to tie both the Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 experience.
Tarountula Evolution, Location, Stats: Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Catchable in the early stages of the game, here is the Evolution, Location, Stats of Tarountula.
Best FPS Settings for Warzone 2
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is finally here and for many, that means it's time to figure out what the best graphics settings are. As always in Call of Duty titles, it's important to optimize your settings in-game so that you can get the best performance, both in frames per second (FPS) for smoothness and for visibility. Here's a breakdown of the best graphics settings to use in Warzone 2 for FPS.
Warzone 2 Slow Download: How to Fix
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is has officially launched, but its release isn't without its fair share of issues. Some players, especially those who are new to the franchise, have been reporting unusually slow downloads when trying to start the game. For the majority of players, accessing the game through...
Warzone 2 Game Chat Not Working: What is it and How to Fix
Activision's heavily anticipated battle royale, Warzone 2.0 is finally here. The newest Call of Duty is not free of bugs though with a game chat issue bothering fans. Warzone 2.0 released on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, with a fun new proximity chat making the game that much more enjoyable. There have been some issues with the new game chat, and luckily there is a fix.
Pokemon Violet Exclusive Pokemon: Full List
Pokemon Violet will feature 23 different Pokemon and evolution lines that are version exclusive.
Where to Find Terminal in Warzone 2
With the highly anticipated debut of Al Mazrah in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, a handful of iconic multiplayer maps from the series have been sprinkled across the new flagship map — including Terminal. For those looking to check out the reimagined version of the OG 2009 map, here's...
DBLTAP
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
14K+
Post
242K+
Views
ABOUT
DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!https://www.dbltap.com/
Comments / 0