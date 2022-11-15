On Thursday, Nov. 3, the newly established Public Arts Committee met for the first time to discuss its members’ artistic visions for the future of the Village of Oregon. The committee was founded at the behest of Village President Randy Glysch, who was able to raise about $105,000 for the group solely through state- and county-level grants. After 12 residents submitted applications to join, Glysch and the Village Board initially approved four appointees to begin the process of installing art on public land. Two additional vacant spots were filled at the Village Board’s Monday, Nov. 14 meeting.

