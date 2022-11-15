Read full article on original website
Volleyball: Oregon’s Coco Barnett, Sophia Tsai named to Badger West’s first team
Oregon senior right-side outside hitter Coco Barnett and sophomore middle blocker Sophia Tsai were both named first-team Badger West All-Conference recently. Tsai had a team-high 195 kills, an average of two per set. She also led the Panthers in blocks (58) and hitting percentage (.338%). Barnett had 191 kills, an average of 2.2 per set. She finished third on the team in blocks (45) and hitting percentage (.235%).
College sports: Blomberg sisters among five Verona student-athletes to sign NLIs
Two of the Blomberg triplets made it official they would be playing Division I softball in college. Both seniors Hilary Blomberg and Addison Blomberg were a part of five Verona senior student-athletes to sign National Letters of Intent on Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the Verona Area High School Fieldhouse. Hilary...
Wisconsin Badgers Coaching Candidates
On October 2, Wisconsin athletic director Chris McIntosh decided to relieve head football coach Paul Chryst of his duties. The Badgers were 2-3, and there were concerns about the program’s direction. The decision was mildly surprising, but there was no question Wisconsin had slipped a little in the past couple of seasons. Of course, once you fire a coach, the next step is hiring a suitable replacement.
Girls cross country: Oregon’s Dasha Vorontsov named academic all-state
Oregon senior Dasha Vorontsov was named academic all-state recently after earning her second medal in the WIAA Division 1 state cross country meet on Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids. Vorontsov capped off her career with an eighth-place finish at the WIAA Division 1 state...
Oregon November history timeline
• Rutland – among the Stoughton Visitors on Legion Day were Mr. and Mrs. Erford Turner and son Claude, Halvor Rendahl, D.T. Hanan, Rasmus Christensen and wife and Mr. & Mrs. L. J. Morris. • From the 1892 issue – the Badger Bicycle Company’s building is being fitted up...
Metroliner Crashes on Wisconsin Golf Course
Minor injuries were reported for the three humans and 53 dogs aboard a 1985 Fairchild Metro SA227 after the turboprop twin crashed onto a golf course 3.2 nm short of the approach to Runway 10 at Wisconsin's Waukesha County Airport on Tuesday. Weather conditions at the time were reported as one-half mile with snow and fog and a ceiling of 300 feet.
Cougar Sightings Are On The Rise In Wisconsin
'They are definitely a predator to be aware of,' a Large Carnivore Specialist said.
Margaret Carol “Peggy” Hallmark
Margaret Carol “Peggy” Hallmark, age 77, of Oregon, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at Nazareth Health & Rehabilitation Center in Stoughton. She was born on Dec. 16, 1944, in Belleville, the daughter of William “Kensel” and Viola (Wallom) Farrell. She married William “Mahlon” Hallmark on Aug.16, 1960, in Dubuque, Iowa.
TDS Telecom Fiber Push into Wisconsin Continues
TDS Telecom is expanding its ongoing network build in Wisconsin with moves into Whitewater and Manitowoc. The company also said that it is breaking ground on its previously announced network in Tomah. Work on the additional projects is expected to begin soon. TDS will serve about 12,900 addresses in Manitowoc...
1 in 5 Wisconsin school districts slide in state report card rankings, including MPS
Milwaukee Public Schools lost ground in Wisconsin’s school accountability rankings this year, although the results are not as reliable as they could be due to low test participation in 2021. MPS dropped from “meeting expectations” on its 2021 state report card to “meets few expectations.”. The...
‘How do you put yourself back together?’: 6 years after son’s suicide, Wisconsin mom forges ahead with service to others
On Mother’s Day this year, Felicia Labatore sat inside Wrigley Field to watch Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Gavin Lux play professionally — just as her son, Clay Davison, predicted years ago. “It looks like he got a haircut,” Labatore said as she watched Lux warm up on...
Jean Rae Brindley
Jean Rae Brindley, age 81, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at home. She was born on Jan. 6, 1941, the daughter of John and Cleopha (Klubertanz) Baltzer. Jean graduated from Edgewood High School where she met the love of her life, William, on a blind date. They were married on Sept. 18, 1959, and recently celebrated 63 years together.
Coldest air of the season forecasted for the weekend
Air more than 20 degrees below average settles into Wisconsin Friday night, Nov. 18 through Sunday, Nov. 20 – dropping our windchill into the single digits. This will be by far our coldest air of the season with the minimum temperature for fall so far only being 24 degrees in Milwaukee.
The Most Dangerous Places To Be In Wisconsin
Wisconsin is a great state, but even the best states have areas that are worse than others. A new study looked at those areas and created a list of the most dangerous places in Wisconsin. This is a quick look at The 8 Most Dangerous Places in Wisconsin. How They...
Plane with over 50 rescue dogs, 3 passengers crash lands at Wisconsin golf course
An aircraft carrying adoptable pets crashed onto a snowy golf course in Wisconsin Tuesday morning.
Milwaukee native wins PBR beer can art contest
Alyssa Borkowski's vapor-wave style artwork is one of ten pieces selected to be featured on PBR cans.
Public Arts Committee takes charge of Oregon’s creative future
On Thursday, Nov. 3, the newly established Public Arts Committee met for the first time to discuss its members’ artistic visions for the future of the Village of Oregon. The committee was founded at the behest of Village President Randy Glysch, who was able to raise about $105,000 for the group solely through state- and county-level grants. After 12 residents submitted applications to join, Glysch and the Village Board initially approved four appointees to begin the process of installing art on public land. Two additional vacant spots were filled at the Village Board’s Monday, Nov. 14 meeting.
Overturned car closes 900 block of Regent St.
Madison Police Department (MPD) responded to a car collision that took place around 6 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Regent and Park St near the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus. One car flipped over and sat on the sidewalk in front of the UW Health Laboratory. The other car, laying...
Driver Dies After Amtrak Train Strikes Vehicle in Wisconsin
A person is dead after his car was struck by an Amtrak train in southeastern Wisconsin on Thursday evening. According to NBC affiliate WTMJ, the crash occurred at the intersection of Brookfield and River in Brookfield on Thursday night. Police say the train was traveling westbound when it collided with...
This Pretty Christmas Town in Wisconsin Has All The Hallmark Movie Vibes You Love
If you've ever visited Cedarburg, Wisconsin before, I'm sure you're well aware of the historic charm it provides, but have you ever seen it at Christmas? It's straight out of a Hallmark movie!. One of Wisconsin's Prettiest Christmas Towns. Being from Illinois, when I think about charming Christmas towns the...
