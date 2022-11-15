ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plumas County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Plumas County News

Letter to the Editor: Thank you Plumas News

Tis’ the season of giving thanks and being grateful. So I just wanted to reach out to say THANK YOU to you and your entire staff for all you do to keep our communities informed. I always look forward to receiving your community updates, your features of our local heroes and the good news stories you share in addition to the other important news of the day. The post about Travis Sutton being awarded the Medal of Valor for his efforts was especially great news. So well earned and deserved and in addition to saving the woman in the car, he rescued the dogs and went back to locate the one injured and saved it’s life too. Truly a heroic effort on many levels and gives me incredible pride that our world is truly full of more good humans than bad and we are blessed to live in a community of incredibly good people who’s stories need to be shared more often. Keep spreading the good news and again, much respect and appreciation for the great work you do! May you, and all your readers, enjoy all the blessings of the holiday season!
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Santa Trains return in December at the Western Pacific Railroad Museum

Mark your calendars for holiday fun as the Santa Trains return to the Western Pacific Railroad Museum (WPRM) in Portola in the month of December. All are invited to come aboard and ride the festive holiday train covered in twinkling lights, meet Santa and Mrs. Claus, and enjoy free homemade cookies, hot cider, coffee, and hot chocolate.
PORTOLA, CA
Plumas County News

Quincy Weather Summary November 18, 2022

Date Hi Lo Rain – Snow (Inches) Nov. 11……….. 43……….. 26……….. 0.0. Nov. 12……….. 47……….. 26……….. 0.0. Nov. 13……….. 45……….. 27……….. 0.1.
QUINCY, CA
Plumas County News

Sierra Hospice serves Thanksgiving dinner at the community supper

The Almanor Basin Food Bank’s first supper on Thursday, Nov. 17 at the Chester Memorial Hall, was a resounding success according to virtually all who attended. When the doors opened it seemed that there might not be as many folks attending as were expected, but that changed quickly as the 5 o’clock hour neared. Sierra Hospice was the evening’s sponsor and the volunteer ladies were ready to serve up the bountiful Thanksgiving Dinner that Chef Carol Franchetti and ger crew had cooked up for the event.
CHESTER, CA
Plumas County News

Efforts continue to preserve Lake Almanor and the Plumas County economy

What happens at Lake Almanor stays at Lake Almanor? Not when it comes to detrimental impacts to its water quality. Those ramifications would be felt across Plumas County. During the Plumas Board of Supervisors’ Nov. 8 meeting, members of the Defend Lake Almanor Task Force made a presentation outlining the critical juncture the group, and by their calculations, the county, is in.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

White Sulphur Springs offers donated artwork at the Craft Faire

In the course of renovating the old Ranch House the Mohawk Valley Stewardship Council (MVSC), stewards of White Sulphur Springs Ranch, received many gifts of furniture, antiques, heirlooms and artwork. Theart work that could not be made a part of the décor is being offered for sale in order to support the ongoing restoration process. The chosen venue is the traditional Mohawk Community Art Faire (MCAF) to be held on the two days after Thanksgiving.
GRAEAGLE, CA
Plumas County News

Caltrans employee awarded Medal of Valor for rescue near Pulga

Caltrans District 2 announced that one of its employees, Travis Sutton, an Equipment Operator II in Pulga, has been awarded with the Governor’s State Employee Medal of Valor for risking his life to save another. On March 21, 2021, around 7 a.m., Sutton was plowing snow on State Route...
PULGA, CA
Plumas County News

Plumas Public health conducts a focus group tonight – wants your input

Plumas County Public Health Agency needs your input. Public Health is conducting a focus group to better understand the effects of Covid and recent wildfires, and believe that patients in the community can provide insight to better understand the impacts of these events, the needs that arose out of them, and how Public Health can better support the community. Please attend the virtual meeting (info below) on Thursday, Nov. 17, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The first 8 participants that join and stay for the entirety of the forum will receive a $20 gift card. Please note that this is a limited forum and participants will be granted access on a first-come basis.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Final Plumas ballots to be counted this Friday

Nearly one month after the Nov. 8 election, the Plumas County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to certify the results during its Dec. 6 meeting. But the final results for Plumas County are expected be known by this Friday or by Monday, Nov. 28. Providing an update, Clerk Recorder Marcy...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Quincy Jiu-Jitsu athletes compete in tournament

A team of Jiu-Jitsu athletes from Quincy will be traveling to compete at the Reno Convention Center on Dec. 17 in the Fuji Jiu Jitsu Tournament held at Circus Circus. The group will travel again in January to Reno for a big event at the Reno Convention Center. A 10-member team from the Quincy Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Academy also traveled to the convention center Oct. 15 to compete in the Grappling Industries Jiu Jitsu Tournament. The team was accompanied by their coaches, Camron Maynor and Cody Clayton.
QUINCY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy