An FTX filing says the embattled ex-CEO moved assets after declaring bankruptcy, giving the island nation an edge. At least some of the millions of dollars in FTX customer funds mysteriously moved off the exchange last week were moved at the direction of regulators in the Bahamas. That assertion was made in a new filing by the embattled company, and confirmed late on Thursday by the Securities Commission of the Bahamas itself.

1 DAY AGO