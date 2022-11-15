Read full article on original website
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 1-ID.me's claim on scope of unemployment fraud baseless, U.S. Congress says
OAKLAND, Calif., Nov 17 (Reuters) - Government contractor ID.me, which checks the identity of benefits applicants, had no basis for its claim that almost half of unemployment aid during the pandemic was lost to fraud, U.S. congressional investigators said on Thursday. A pair of House of Representatives panels investigating ID.me...
decrypt.co
FTX Bankruptcy Jurisdiction Fight: Bahamas Regulators Now Confirm They Directed SBF to Move Assets
An FTX filing says the embattled ex-CEO moved assets after declaring bankruptcy, giving the island nation an edge. At least some of the millions of dollars in FTX customer funds mysteriously moved off the exchange last week were moved at the direction of regulators in the Bahamas. That assertion was made in a new filing by the embattled company, and confirmed late on Thursday by the Securities Commission of the Bahamas itself.
