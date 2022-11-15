ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Fox5 KVVU

New food hall set to open in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Fremont Hotel and Casino announced that a new food hall will open at the property next month in downtown Las Vegas. According to a news release, the food hall is scheduled to debut in mid-December, with a grand opening set for Jan. 12. Fremont Hotel...
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

LVing: Lone Mountain home offers privacy and luxury in Las Vegas

The community of Lone Mountain is unlike any other in Southern Nevada, located immediately north of Summerlin and bordered on the west by the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area. Some call it the Sedona of Summerlin, and it’s not hard to see why: With its large number of horse ranches and natural terrain and parks, the area is an ideal retreat for those who love the energy of the Las Vegas Strip, but want to keep a sense of privacy and security.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Eater

Yet Another Food Hall Is Planned to Open in Las Vegas

On the heels of food halls planned on the Strip and in the southwest valley, a new food hall is slated to open in downtown Las Vegas. The Fremont Hotel and Casino will debut its new food hall in December, according to a Facebook post. The food hall is part of Boyd Gaming’s $50 million expansion. The 13,150-square-foot food hall will become home to a Steak ‘n Shake, Henderson-based brunch spot CraftKitchen, cozy ramen restaurant Tomo Noodles, southern chicken tender eatery Huey Magoo’s, San Francisco-based Roli Roti, and a Dunkin’.
LAS VEGAS, NV
jammin1057.com

This Tasty Steakhouse Opens Second Location In Henderson, Nevada

Echo & Rig Butcher and Steakhouse is a premiere restaurant and butcher shop tucked away in the beautiful Tivoli Village. The restaurant side is known for their Creekstone all natural cuts of meat, elegant small plates and sautéed vegetables. The restaurant launched back in 2013 and has been a prime staple in many family dinners. The atmosphere is very rustic but sheik.
HENDERSON, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Company turning recycled chopsticks into housewares, furniture opens in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A company that turns recycled chopsticks into housewares and furniture have announced that it has opened a facility in Las Vegas. According to a news release, ChopValue’s new Las Vegas location will mark the company’s first franchise in the United States. The group says they already operate microfactories in Canada, Mexico, Europe and Asia.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Surge of stray dogs roaming Las Vegas streets, rescue group says

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - There has been a surge of stray dogs roaming the streets or dogs run over by cars across the Las Vegas Valley, according to rescue group Doggie Task Force. Volunteers said the surge started after the Animal Foundation, Clark County’s contract shelter, halted intakes for...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Fire breaks out in building on Paradise Rd.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Fire & Rescue responded to a fire that broke out in a building on Paradise Road Friday near E. St. Louis Avenue Friday morning. The fire was reported before 7 a.m. It was quickly put out when fire crews arrived.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas Weekly

Quick Bites: Las Vegas restaurants making news this week

Lotus of Siam hosted a grand opening party at its new restaurant location at Red Rock Resort on November 9, featuring a traditional lion and dragon dance, costumed artists performing a Ramakien (the Thai version of an Indian epic) and much more. The Summerlin spot is now open for dinner Sunday through Thursday from 4 until 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. until midnight, as well as lunch Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. A bimonthly brunch is set to launch on November 26. For reservations, visit lotusredrock.com.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Spirit announces nonstop service between Las Vegas, San Antonio

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Those looking to visit Alamo City now have another transportation option. Spirit Airlines on Thursday announced that it has launched daily, nonstop service between Las Vegas and San Antonio International Airport. The new service started as of Nov. 17, according to Spirit. “Spirit Airlines makes...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
vegas24seven.com

Soar into the Holidays with FlyOver in Las Vegas’ 40 Percent off Black Friday Deal

SOAR INTO THE HOLIDAYS WITH FLYOVER IN LAS VEGAS’. Immersive Flight Ride Attraction Offers 40 Percent Off Nov. 21 Through Dec. 5. To kick off Black Friday, FlyOver in Las Vegas – the Strip’s premier flight ride attraction – is offering 40 percent off ticket prices from Monday, Nov. 21 through Monday, Dec. 5. Use promo code: FLYBLACKFRIDAY at checkout on flyoverlasvegas.com to redeem online.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

More than 50 Las Vegas employers offer positions at job fair

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Locals are invited to find their career calling at Thursday's fall job fair. More than 50 local employers are offering part-time and full-time positions for the community. Positions ranging from entry-level to high-level will be available. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Project 150 packs 2,000...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas pig farm finally ‘pigging-out’ after empty pandemic troughs

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Strip is known for some of its finest restaurants and thousands of pigs rely on those scraps from these restaurants daily. In 2020, during the height of the pandemic, Las Vegas Livestock was struggling to feed their pigs as the pandemic shutdown limiting food coming into the farm. But now, the farm said things are finally looking up for their hungry pigs.
LAS VEGAS, NV
milestomemories.com

New Capital One Lounge Coming to Las Vegas Airport

New Capital One Lounge Coming to Las Vegas Airport. Capital One recently launched its Lounge network and opened the first location at Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW) International Airport a year ago. Two additional lounges were announced already for Denver International Airport and at Washington Dulles International Airport. They were set to open in 2022, but the opening date has been pushed for sometime in 2023.
LAS VEGAS, NV

