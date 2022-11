After nearly an hour of discussion the Oak Park and River Forest High School District 200 Board of Education unanimously approved on Nov. 17 an intergovernmental agreement with the Village of Oak Park to allow OPRF to share some student records, under some limited circumstances, with the Oak Park Police Department. The agreement also calls for the police department to have a primary contact and two backups to work with at the school.

