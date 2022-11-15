Electronics industry stakeholders in India have agreed to a phased roll-out of USB-C type uniform charging ports for devices including smartphones and laptops, the Indian government said on Wednesday. Adoption of the USB-C connectors, used by many Android based devices, is expected to hurt Apple Inc whose iPhones are charged using a Lightning cable currently. The iPhone maker has to change the charger for its phones in the European Union from autumn 2024, in order to comply with new rules that mandate a single charging port for most electronic devices.

