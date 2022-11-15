Read full article on original website
UPDATE 1-Trump-linked stocks slip after initial gains from 2024 bid
(Recasts lead, adds comments, details; updates prices throughout) Nov 16 (Reuters) - Shares of companies tied to former U.S. President Donald Trump reversed course to fall on Wednesday, following a recent rally in the run-up to him launching a bid to regain the presidency in 2024. Trump made the announcement...
Keystone oil pipeline issues resolved after force majeure - source
(Reuters) - The issues that prompted TC Energy to declare force majeure on Keystone oil pipeline deliveries this week have been resolved but the company will reduce injections for the rest of November, according to a market source. Calgary-based TC said on Tuesday it was curtailing volumes on the 622,000...
Cisco beats revenue estimates; announces restructuring
(Reuters) -Cisco Systems Inc beat first-quarter revenue estimates amid easing supply chain constraints and announced $600 million in severance and other charges related to a new restructuring, sending shares of the company up 5% in extended trading. The networking equipment maker also slightly raised its revenue and profit outlook for...
Biden administration warns of large increase in student loan defaults without debt forgiveness - CNBC
(Reuters) - Biden administration has warned of a 'historically large increase' in student loan defaults without debt forgiveness, CNBC reported on Wednesday. (Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru) Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and...
UPDATE 2-Australia's Nitro blocks Potentia's access to books without better offer
Nov 18 (Reuters) - Australia's Nitro Software Ltd said on Friday it would not allow its largest shareholder and suitor Potentia Capital access to its books without making a superior bid that could trump an offer made by KKR Inc's Alludo. The software provider earlier this week determined the near...
Kalkine: Which penny stock is surging today on receiving an order from Chevron Australia?
AML3D (ASX: AL3) has entered into a purchase order on standard commercial terms valued at approximately A$215,000, with Chevron Australia. The Board of Australian Dairy Nutritionals Group (ASX: AHF) has today received notice from the United States Food and Drug Administration that its application for accelerated approval to sell future branded infant formula in the United States has not been accepted. Aurora Energy Metals (ASX:1AE) provided an update on its recently commenced Phase 1 drilling program at the company’s 100%-owned Aurora Energy Metals Project in Oregon, USA.
Kalkine: Why shares in the ASX are down amid broader market trading in green?
Seek (ASX: SEK) today, in its 2022 Annual General Meeting, including trading and 2023 financial year guidance, said that it is on track to deliver 2023 financial year guidance for revenue, EBITDA and NPAT for Continuing Operations. ASX (ASX: ASX) will reassess all aspects of the CHESS replacement project and derecognise capitalised software of $245-255 million pre-tax in 1h23. Perpetual (ASX: PPT) and Pendal Group (ASX: PDL) will increase the scrip component to one Perpetual share for every seven Pendal shares and reduce the cash component to $1.650 per Pendal share.
Kalkine : What is the global economic forecast for 2023 from IMF, KPMG, OCED and World Bank?
Citing a steady deterioration in purchasing manager surveys in recent months, the International Monetary Fund on Sunday said that the global economic outlook is even gloomier than the last month's estimates. Watch out this video for more.
5 TSX financial stocks to watch amid rising mortgage costs
In Q3 2022, Toronto-Dominion’s revenue was C$ 10,925 million. On October 4, 2022, Royal Bank of Canada acquired MDBilling.ca. National Bank’s net income in Q3 2022 was posted at C$ 826 million. Presently, the market is experiencing volatility and is going through fluctuations. There is consistent economic pressure...
Stock Market
By Kevin Buckland TOKYO (Reuters) - Chip stocks took a beating on Thursday, sending most Asian share indexes lower, after grim signals from Micron Technology overnight about excess inventories and. October 10, 2018 04:05 AM AEDT |. October 09, 2018 08:35 AM AEDT |. What’s In Store For Oil Traders...
How are Cettire’s (ASX:CTT) shares faring post 80% revenue jump
In October 2022, Cettire reported 82% rise in sales revenue. The company recorded EBITDA of AU$3 million in October. Cettire’s share price surged by 2.22% on Thursday (17 November 2022) at 1:18 PM AEDT. Luxury online retailer Cettire Limited (ASX:CTT) on Thursday (17 November 2022) confirmed at its annual...
Here’s why Altium (ASX:ALU) shares are trading higher today
In its annual general meeting held today, Altium shared its financial highlights and achievements for FY2022. The company registered a revenue growth of 23%, with an underlying EBITDA margin of 36.7%. Altium forecasts total revenue to be between US$255 million and US$265 million in FY2023. A multinational software corporation headquartered...
UK inflation hits 41 year high l How is the country coping? | Kalkine Media
Increasing household energy bills and food prices have pushed British inflation to a 41-year high. According to the data released by the Office for National Statistics UK on 16 November, the Consumer Prices Index, including owner occupiers' housing costs, rose by 9.6 per cent in the 12 months to October 2022, up from 8.8 per cent in September 2022. Watch this video for more.
KMD (ASX:KMD) reports record group sales in FY22
KMD Brands’ shares were heading south today (17 November), down 0.500% at 11:38 AM AEDT. The company’s group sales reached a record high of NZ$980 million in FY22. During Q1 FY23, KMD’s Kathmandu operation achieved 107.2% sales growth. Shares of New Zealand-based apparel company KMD Brands (ASX:KMD),...
How are Webjet's (ASX:WEB) shares faring post H1FY23 update?
Webjet reported AU$72.5 million in underlying group EBITDA in H1FY23. Webjet’s shares were trading over 7% higher on ASX at 11:06 AM AEDT today. Today, the Australian airline company Webjet Limited (ASX:WEB) announced the financial results for the first half of the financial year 2023 (H1 FY23), reporting an underlying group EBITDA of AU$72.5 million in the same period.
Kalkine : How did Elon Musk lose billions from his net worth since January 2022? | Kalkine Media
According to the calculations by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index after finalising the twitter deal, the billionaire Musk, who now calls himself Chief Twit, took a $10bn hit to his net worth. Watch out this video for more.
Kalkine: How will uniform charging ports for mobile devices hurt Apple?
Electronics industry stakeholders in India have agreed to a phased roll-out of USB-C type uniform charging ports for devices including smartphones and laptops, the Indian government said on Wednesday. Adoption of the USB-C connectors, used by many Android based devices, is expected to hurt Apple Inc whose iPhones are charged using a Lightning cable currently. The iPhone maker has to change the charger for its phones in the European Union from autumn 2024, in order to comply with new rules that mandate a single charging port for most electronic devices.
Kalkine: What embattled crypto exchange FTX court filing has revealed?
A court filing by embattled crypto exchange FTX has revealed gross mismanagement and possibly fraudulence. FTX’s new CEO, John J. Ray III, made his feelings about the exchange known in a court filing on Thursday, where he wrote that never in his career had he seen such a complete failure of corporate controls and such a complete absence of trustworthy financial information.
Which ASX-listed technology smallcap stocks to watch on Friday? | Kalkine Media
LiveTiles (ASX: LVT) reported that Bigtincan (ASX: BTH) had withdrawn its proposal to acquire all of the shares in LiveTiles. Nitro Software (ASX: NTO) received a proposal from private equity firm Potentia Capital on 17 November 2022. The securities of Linus Technologies (ASX: LNU) will be placed on a trading halt at the company's request, pending an announcement.
Kalkine: Aristocrat Leisure witnesses substantial profits
Gaming company Aristocrat Leisure saw profit after tax and before amortisation of $1.1 billion for the year, an increase of 27 per cent despite supply chain disruptions and mixed operating global conditions. This was driven by exceptional performance in North American Gaming Operations and global Outright Sales.
