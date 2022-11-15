Raymond Odell Poynter 65 of Haywood, Kentucky went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 a sudden illness. He was a member of the Servant Valley Baptist Church in Cave City ,Kentucky. Raymond was the first born to parents, Roy Poynter, Jr and Virginia Newton Poynter, which preceded him in death. He was a former Paramedic with the Barren Metcalfe EMS, worked at the Glasgow Fire Department, Haywood Fire Department and the Cave City Fire Department. Raymond enjoyed hunting, fishing, and working on numerous projects as he was a jack of all trades.

GLASGOW, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO