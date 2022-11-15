Read full article on original website
Downtown BGKY Lights Up schedule released
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Downtown Bowling Green has announced a schedule for the Lights Up event on Friday, Dec. 2. Free hop on and off Trolley loops will go around downtown from 5 to 8 p.m. At Circus Square Park the SKyPAC Community Christmas Tree lighting will start at...
Cave City gearing up to hold Christmas festivities
CAVE CITY — Locals in north Barren County are gearing up for the Christmas season. The Cave City Chamber of Commerce said three major events are on tap to celebrate Christmastime. Those will include the Cave City Christmas Parade, a lighting contest and awards and hall of fame banquet.
More trees given away in an effort to re-plant trees lost during tornado
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For the second time within a month, over 100 trees were given away to community members in Bowling Green. Operation Pride and the Dollar General Cooperation teamed up to give away another 110 seven-gallon trees with a bag of mulch to community members. The initiative...
American Idol contestants to perform live in Glasgow
GLASGOW, Ky. – American Idol is coming to Glasgow!. Noah Thompson and Hunter Girl will be putting on a live show Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. at the Historic Plaza Theatre at 115 E. Main St. Thompson was the winner of American Idol 2022, while Hunter Girl placed as...
First responders accepting gift, food donations ahead of holidays
GLASGOW — The Glasgow Police and Fire Departments are accepting toys and food for local families this holiday season. The department is hosting a Holiday Heroes Toy & Food Drive. It runs through Dec. 16. “We are collecting holiday donations for the residents of Barren County, and we will...
Dunkin’ Donuts holds grand-opening in Glasgow
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - It is time to go nuts, for donuts, Dunkin’ Donuts that is. Residents of Glasgow rolled out of bed this morning to try and be the first ones in line at the grand opening of the new store. Zachary Rouleau, a part owner of the...
Bowling Green gets its own Rockefeller tree after SKyPAC receives a 25-foot-tall Christmas tree
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - At the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center, members of the community welcomed a rather large gift to help bring holiday cheer. The 25-foot Christmas tree was grown at and donated by Eddie Beane, who owns the Twin Bridges Christmas Tree Farm in Alvaton. Ron Murphy,...
Russellville native becomes lead in Netflix series "The Mole"
Jessie Ray White
Jessie Ray White, age 40, of Summer Shade passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at the T.J Samson Community Hospital. He was born on October 19, 1982 in Glasgow to Greg White and Debbie Coomer White, both of whom survive. He enjoyed training and working with horses and mules.
Russellville native stars in new Netflix show “The Mole”
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Russellville-born and raised, Kesi Neblett, is doing big things on the big screen. She gave us a look at how she went from growing up in a small town to starring in a popular Netflix show. Neblett was a student at Gatton Academy in Bowling Green...
Mary Lou England
Mary Lou England, 76, of Gamaliel, KY passed away Wednesday, November 16th, at her home. Mary Lou was born in Monroe County, KY on February 12, 1946, a daughter of the late Loraine (Murray) and Frank Goad. On November 9, 1967, she married Harlin England, who survives, of Gamaliel, KY.
Kentucky, Get Ready for Pam Tillis and an Amazing Night of Christmas Music!
A few years back, I had the pleasure of seeing Pam Tillis at Gaylord Opryland in Nashville. Pam had a residency at the resort's "A Country Christmas" celebration and her dinner show was one of the highlights of it. The food was festive and delicious. Pam's show was a brilliantly-performed "Winter Wonderland."
Betty Ann Jackson
Betty Ann Jackson, 78, of Indianapolis, IN, formerly of Tompkinsville, KY, passed away Tuesday, November 15th, at her son, Ricky’s house. Betty was born in Tompkinsville, KY on April 29, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Clara (Finley) and Herman Spear, and stepdaughter of the late Mae Spear.
Bobby Joe Hatcher
Bobby Joe Hatcher, 67, of Cave City passed away Nov. 18, 2022 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green. The Barren County native was a carpenter, a grand commander of the Knights Templar and a US Army Vietnam veteran. He was the son of the late Joe Melbourne and Dorothy Alene Rose Shobe and was raised by his late grandparents, W.W. and Lee Hatcher. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Hunter Gage Hatcher.
Mildred Jean Bailey
Mildred Jean Bailey, age 79, passed away Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Barren County Nursing and Rehabilitation in Glasgow, KY. She was a homemaker and a member of the Munfordville Jehovah’s Witnesses and was baptised as a Jehovah’s Witness in October of 1975. She is the daughter of...
Glasgow resident wins lifetime achievement award for excellence
GLASGOW — Peggy Nims has been awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award for Excellence in Environmental Education. The award, given by the Kentucky Association for Environmental Education, recognizes individuals, schools, and businesses that exemplify dedication, commitment, and influence in the field of environmental education. “I grew up climbing trees, planting...
Raymond Odell Poynter
Raymond Odell Poynter 65 of Haywood, Kentucky went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 a sudden illness. He was a member of the Servant Valley Baptist Church in Cave City ,Kentucky. Raymond was the first born to parents, Roy Poynter, Jr and Virginia Newton Poynter, which preceded him in death. He was a former Paramedic with the Barren Metcalfe EMS, worked at the Glasgow Fire Department, Haywood Fire Department and the Cave City Fire Department. Raymond enjoyed hunting, fishing, and working on numerous projects as he was a jack of all trades.
New KBC president goes immediately to work
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (KT) – The morning after becoming the president of the Kentucky Baptist Convention, James Carroll was already at work. Once he gaveled out the KBC’s 185th Annual Meeting at First Baptist Church in Bowling Green, the clock began ticking on his one-year term as president. Carroll...
UK Student from Bowling Green dies in crash
Karrie Jo Selner
Karrie Jo Selner, 62 of Edmonton passed away suddenly on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. Born in Cleveland Ohio November 25, 1959 to the late David and Diane Kendall Selner. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her son Kurtis Slater; two brothers: David Donaldson and Frank Donaldson. And a sister Michelle Ray.
