Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
2 Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation
Did the big disappointment Meta Platforms delivered from its latest quarter leave you feeling nervous about investing in tech stocks? If so, you're not alone. The tech-stock-heavy Nasdaq 100 index has lost more than one-fifth of its value since August. At times like these, it's nice to own stocks tied...
Amazon has made history as the first public company ever to lose $1 trillion in market value, as the tech sell-off worsens
Amazon has become the first public company ever to lose $1 trillion in market value amid a tech stock rout, according to Bloomberg. That's almost like losing Google parent Alphabet's worth of market value, which is now around $1.13 trillion. The world's largest online retailer's share price closed 4.3% lower...
Motley Fool
Stock Market Plunge: Why I'm Loading Up on These 2 Stocks
Home Depot remains the largest home improvement retailer in the world and can survive the anticipated housing market slowdown. British American Tobacco is shifting toward a noncombustible product future. The two stocks each appear to be solid values at this time. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
NASDAQ
The Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now
Considering how the market is doing these days, it's not very hard to find stocks with a price tag of less than $300. Some of these are excellent buying opportunities, and others are value traps. Growth stocks needed some taming, and lowered stock prices indicate that investors are done with outrageous premiums.
Mark Zuckerberg has shed $90 billion in 2022 while Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk have both lost $58 billion as gloomy earnings reports leave tech stocks reeling
The party may have finally ended for tech founder billionaires. After years of stocks climbing to profound heights and billionaires amassing insurmountable wealth, a bout of poor tech earnings has led to billions instantly slashed from the fortunes of company founders. Jeff Bezos is set to see around $23 billion...
United States: a stimulus check will be coming your way soon as a Christmas gift
This is just how the economic aid provided by the states to their residents is viewed in the face of the high levels of inflation that the United States is experiencing today. Prior to such significant days as Thanksgiving and Christmas you will receive a new stimulus check of up to $1 050.00 USD. Find out here which areas of the country will benefit from this new financial relief.
Motley Fool
Here's the Maximum Social Security Benefit in 2023
Social Security is getting an 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment next year. This will boost all seniors' checks, including the maximum benefit available. There are only three things you must do to claim the maximum benefit, but few people can actually pull it off. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Motley Fool
Target Just Crashed. Is It Time to Buy?
Target’s customers have been hit hard by inflation -- and they have less money to spend on discretionary purchases. Still, the retailer continues to gain market share across product categories. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
1 Super Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist, According to 91% of These Wall Street Analysts
Bill.com just delivered yet another strong quarterly result.
Billionaire loses entire fortune in the past week
During the previous week, cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried's net worth fell from 16 billion dollars to nothing. Bankman-Fried primarily made his money as the head of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. According to Wikipedia:
Motley Fool
FTX Customers Are Out Billions. Here's What That Means for Crypto Investors.
The cryptocurrency exchange may have improperly funneled $10 billion in customer funds to hedge fund Alameda Research. If you want to buy cryptocurrencies, it's probably wise to avoid offshore exchanges in unregulated markets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet
Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock
As a leader in payments processing, Mastercard should greatly benefit from the shift toward alternative payments.
NASDAQ
3 Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying Ahead of a Rally in 2023
The stock market can play tricks on your mind. You feel invincible in a bull market, but in a bear market you feel like you'll never make money again. It's been a long fall for many growth stocks in 2022, but keep your head up. Historically, Wall Street has always recovered, and there isn't a reason why this would be any different.
Motley Fool
Shiba Inu: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2023?
Shiba Inu soared a mind-boggling 45,000,000% last year -- but this year, the story hasn’t been so bright. Still, catalysts ahead could offer Shiba Inu a boost. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Why Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth, and Tilray Stocks Glowed Green on Friday
Aurora Cannabis reported large declines in revenue in Q1 2023 -- but its stock is going up anyway. Key to today's move: Aurora's promise to turn "profitable" before the end of this fiscal year. Management says adjusted EBITDA -- but not GAAP profits -- will be profitable by Dec. 31.
Motley Fool
Target Sell-Off: Is Now the Time to Buy?
The company expects a sales decline during the upcoming holiday season. Target's performance continues to show some signs of strength. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
1 Glorious Growth Stock Down 51% You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
This innovative technology company is booming during tough economic times.
Stocks are still in a bear market after the post-CPI rally, but the market will keep pushing higher through the start of 2023, says Guggenheim investment chief Scott Minerd
The surge in US stocks set off by the October inflation report should serve as a springboard for further gains, Guggenheim's chief investment officer Scott Minerd said, adding that the underinvested should step into the market. "I do think we're going to continue to rally into the beginning of the...
Comments / 0