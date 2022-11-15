ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
wcluradio.com

Higher ed initiative aims to improve college readiness

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Officials say a new initiative seeks to improve college readiness outcomes for Kentucky students following enrollment declines in higher education during the coronavirus pandemic. A statement from the Kentucky Department of Education says the program calls for 13 public school districts to receive postsecondary professional...
KENTUCKY STATE
wcluradio.com

Doris Jane Davis

Doris Jane Davis, age 89 of Mammoth Cave, departed this life on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at her home. The Edmonson County native was born on November 12, 1933 to the late Forest M. and Pauline Pearl Rich Sanders. She was married for sixty-four years to her best friend and caregiver, Roy Neal Davis.

Comments / 0

Community Policy