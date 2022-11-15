ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
103.7 WCYY

The World’s ‘Fanciest’ Lobster Roll is Served in Portland, Maine

There are people that travel from far and away to visit Maine for one specific food item: the lobster roll. For many outside of the northeast, it's an almost mythical food item. Ask people who consistently return to Maine for a lobster roll, and they'll tell you the same thing: "it just tastes different in Maine". So, it should come as no surprise that one new restaurant in Portland, Maine, has been labeled as serving the "fanciest" lobster roll ever.
PORTLAND, ME
wabi.tv

Maine Harvest Festival begins Saturday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Final preparations are underway for one of Maine’s biggest agricultural and craft gatherings. The Maine Harvest Festival gets underway at the Cross Insurance Center Saturday. This is the 11th year for the event. There will be 90 vendors from all over Maine in attendance showcasing...
MAINE STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Maine

If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Maine that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
MAINE STATE
Down East

Maine News You May Have Missed

The world’s first hybrid-powered cruise ship, MS Roald Amundsen, made its inaugural stop in Maine, docking in Eastport after traveling through the Northwest Passage from Alaska, en route to Antarctica. It also visited Bar Harbor and Rockland. Southwest Harbor. Gott’s Store was put up for sale. The gas station,...
MAINE STATE
I-95 FM

What Do You Actually Call These Mystical Orbs On Lawns Across Maine?

Do young people put these weird balls on their lawn?. I remember my grandparents on my dad's side lived in Holden when I was little. They had an out of control yard as far as decorations. Gnomes, a wishing well... you name it. And yes, one of those weird mirror balls on a stand in the middle of a bunch of other crap. My cousin and I would treat it more like a carnival mirror than anything else.
MAINE STATE
B98.5

Maine Holiday Lights Display Named One Of The Best In America

Over the last few years, we have seen the popularity of Christmas / Holiday lights displays really take off. They had been gaining traction in the years leading up to 2020, but the pandemic really made them shine (no pun intended). They became a great, socially distanced, alternative to other forms of Christmas gatherings.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Time to prepare your yard for a Maine winter

FALMOUTH, Maine — As the last of those brown leaves have now fallen to the ground and early winter starting to flex its muscle. It is time to make those final preparations to wrap up the yard for the long Maine winter ahead. First things first and that's of course leaves, what are the best practices? Andrew Tufts from Maine Audubon gave us the answer.
FALMOUTH, ME
lpgasmagazine.com

Eastern Propane & Oil acquires Goodrich Oil & Propane

Eastern Propane & Oil, based in Rochester, New Hampshire, purchased Goodrich Oil & Propane of Newport, New Hampshire. “Since 1974, Chris Marcotte and his family have been serving the fuel needs of the greater Newport community. It is a true honor that Chris has entrusted Eastern to carry on their legacy of providing outstanding customer service to Goodrich Oil & Propane customers,” says Tom Manson, CEO of Eastern Propane & Oil. “The team at Goodrich has a customer-first mentality and it is a privilege to welcome them to our family.”
NEWPORT, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy