4 Great Seafood Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
FBI Involved in Investigating Multiple Threats Against Schools in Maine TuesdayThe Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
The First Somali-American is Elected to the Maine Legislature Making History AgainThe Maine WriterSouth Portland, ME
Portland Maine is the Testing Ground for a Higher Minimum Wage Across the United StatesThe Maine WriterPortland, ME
The World’s ‘Fanciest’ Lobster Roll is Served in Portland, Maine
There are people that travel from far and away to visit Maine for one specific food item: the lobster roll. For many outside of the northeast, it's an almost mythical food item. Ask people who consistently return to Maine for a lobster roll, and they'll tell you the same thing: "it just tastes different in Maine". So, it should come as no surprise that one new restaurant in Portland, Maine, has been labeled as serving the "fanciest" lobster roll ever.
wabi.tv
Maine Harvest Festival begins Saturday
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Final preparations are underway for one of Maine’s biggest agricultural and craft gatherings. The Maine Harvest Festival gets underway at the Cross Insurance Center Saturday. This is the 11th year for the event. There will be 90 vendors from all over Maine in attendance showcasing...
4 Great Seafood Places in Maine
If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Maine that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Down East
Maine News You May Have Missed
The world’s first hybrid-powered cruise ship, MS Roald Amundsen, made its inaugural stop in Maine, docking in Eastport after traveling through the Northwest Passage from Alaska, en route to Antarctica. It also visited Bar Harbor and Rockland. Southwest Harbor. Gott’s Store was put up for sale. The gas station,...
It’s Back: You Can Now Tune into Maine and New Hampshire’s Christmas Music Station
Maine and New Hampshire's Official Christmas Music Station is BACK!. It's time to enjoy some holiday cheer, with 94.9 HOM. You kept asking, and now it is finally time. Get ready for your favorite musical gift of the year...WE ARE OFFICIALLY ALL CHRISTMAS THROUGH MONDAY, DECEMBER 26 AT 12AM!. I...
What Do You Actually Call These Mystical Orbs On Lawns Across Maine?
Do young people put these weird balls on their lawn?. I remember my grandparents on my dad's side lived in Holden when I was little. They had an out of control yard as far as decorations. Gnomes, a wishing well... you name it. And yes, one of those weird mirror balls on a stand in the middle of a bunch of other crap. My cousin and I would treat it more like a carnival mirror than anything else.
themainewire.com
Maine Democrats Pick Speaker Who Resigned from Portland Amid Parking Controversy
The Maine House Democrats on Thursday selected the legislators who will lead the caucus in the upcoming session of the State Legislature, selecting for the top spot a former City of Portland employee who was investigated for misconduct and resigned amid controversy. Rep. Rachel Talbot Ross (D-Portland) will serve as...
There’s a Cozy 4-Lane Candlepin Bowling Alley That Just Opened Up in Maine
Candlepin Bowling was born in New England, but today there are far fewer places to play the variation of bowling that is unique to our area. Luckily though, there's a new place to go candlepin bowling in Maine and it's a place you're probably familiar with. Candlepin Bowling sets itself...
York, Maine, Named One of the Best Places to Travel to in the World in 2023
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. A town in southern Maine got quite the recognition from a popular website recently. The town of York was named one of the 50 best places...
Maine musicians taking center stage in upcoming concerts
PORTLAND, Maine — Aimsel Ponti is the music writer for the Portland Press Herald. She joined us to share some upcoming concerts across the state, including some local musicians taking the stage. SHOW: Love By Numb3rs with King Kyote. WHEN & WHERE: Saturday, Nov. 19 @ Portland House of...
Maine Holiday Lights Display Named One Of The Best In America
Over the last few years, we have seen the popularity of Christmas / Holiday lights displays really take off. They had been gaining traction in the years leading up to 2020, but the pandemic really made them shine (no pun intended). They became a great, socially distanced, alternative to other forms of Christmas gatherings.
Contractor must reopen Free Street by Nov. 23, City of Portland says
PORTLAND, Maine — The City of Portland told the contractor handling ongoing construction on Free Street that the road must be reopened by close of business on Nov. 23, according to officials. Jessica Grondin is the director of communications for the City of Portland. In an email on Wednesday,...
The Best Tacos in Portland, Maine, Just Keep Getting Better
As someone who used to live in Miami, I have ground to stand on when it comes to opinions on tacos. Maine tries to get the local taco right but I’m sorry to say, the tacos around town just aren’t cutting it. Tomaso’s Canteen in Portland started slinging...
police1.com
'We're coming after you': 11 hoax active shooter calls made to Maine schools
SANFORD, Maine — Erica Rabidoux's nightmare began with a text message from her daughter, a student at Sanford High School. The school was on lockdown, and there may be a person with a gun. No one knew what was going on. At 8:20 a.m., someone called a dispatcher to...
These Central Maine Pigs Busted Loose to Frolic in The Wednesday Snow!
There's always something special about the first snowfall of the year, isn't there? I mean sure, we all b*tch and moan about how crappy the roads are or that we have to take an extra 5 minutes to warm up the car- but admit it - it's damn near magical.
WMTW
Time to prepare your yard for a Maine winter
FALMOUTH, Maine — As the last of those brown leaves have now fallen to the ground and early winter starting to flex its muscle. It is time to make those final preparations to wrap up the yard for the long Maine winter ahead. First things first and that's of course leaves, what are the best practices? Andrew Tufts from Maine Audubon gave us the answer.
lpgasmagazine.com
Eastern Propane & Oil acquires Goodrich Oil & Propane
Eastern Propane & Oil, based in Rochester, New Hampshire, purchased Goodrich Oil & Propane of Newport, New Hampshire. “Since 1974, Chris Marcotte and his family have been serving the fuel needs of the greater Newport community. It is a true honor that Chris has entrusted Eastern to carry on their legacy of providing outstanding customer service to Goodrich Oil & Propane customers,” says Tom Manson, CEO of Eastern Propane & Oil. “The team at Goodrich has a customer-first mentality and it is a privilege to welcome them to our family.”
Take The Ultimate Family Photo Inside This Huge Maine Snow Globe
No matter where you live, the Holidays are a magical time. However, here in New England, these seem even more magic! A chill in the air, freshly fallen snow on pine trees, kids sledding down a hill... you get the idea!. One of the most Christmas-y places in the State...
This Maine Restaurant’s Funny Sign About the Temperature Dropping Is So True
You probably know the old saying: "If you don't like the weather in Maine, wait minute." It's so true, especially this fall season. We had temperatures in the 70s during the first week of November. Then they dropped like a rock into the 30s for the second week of November.
WGME
Advisory group wants to make it harder for Maine police to destroy discipline records
AUGUSTA (BDN) -- Members of Maine’s public records advisory committee expressed support for closing a loophole that currently allows police unions to negotiate shorter timelines for destroying their officers’ discipline records. The exemption has enabled police to purge public documentation of misconduct far sooner than the law usually allows.
