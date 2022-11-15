Read full article on original website
10 free holiday things to do in ChicagoJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Christmas In Chicago | Where To GoThe Ellison HomesteadChicago, IL
Check out Potbelly's 'underground menu'Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Rapper K. Noble Reveals New Album PainkillersMusic NewsChicago, IL
Video of cute zoo animals in the snow goes viralJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Bears' Sanborn Bests Roquan Smith for 10-Tackle, Multi-Sack Game
Sanborn bests Roquan Smith for 10-tackle, multi-sack game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It took Roquan Smith 27 career games to capture a 10-tackle, multi-sack game. It took Jack Sanborn two career games. In his second NFL game last Sunday against the Detroit Lions, Sanborn helped the defense tremendously...
LeSean McCoy: Justin Fields Can't Throw, No Top Receivers Will Want to Play With Him
LeSean McCoy is not high on Justin Fields.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 11: How to bet Lions-Giants, pick
The 3-6 Detroit Lions and 7-2 New York Giants resume one of the NFL's longest rivalries this Sunday in an NFC tilt. Detroit leads the all-time series 24-21-1, after winning three of the past four contests. The teams first met in 1930 when the Lions were known as the Portsmouth Spartans.
Lions provide updates on first-round pick, former Pro Bowl WR
Coming off their second straight win, the Lions made some notable transactions Wednesday. They designated Romeo Okwara and DJ Chark for return. In his third season with Detroit, Okwara has been on the team’s reserve/PUP list all season. He has been recovering from a torn Achilles for more than 13 months. Chark has been out since Week 3. The free agency pickup his now missed 19 games over the past two seasons.
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 11 of 2022
Everything that goes around, comes around. That was the story of Week 10 among our NFL experts. A perennial top-picker, Michael Peterson, felt the dagger of defeat as he fell into last place for the first time this season. Michael has been one of the best pickers across all media networks, but unpredictability reared it’s head once more.
MLive.com
4 ex-Tigers among those waived this week
Four former Detroit Tigers are in waiver limbo after being designated for assignment on Tuesday. They were among scores of moves made around the league, including several by the Tigers, ahead of Tuesday night’s deadline to add players to the 40-man roster to protect them from being selected in the Rule 5 Draft.
247Sports
Saban reveals why Kendrick Blackshire has missed last three games
Alabama linebacker Kendrick Blackshire has missed the last three games due to injury, and on Wednesday, head coach Nick Saban revealed exactly what the sophomore is dealing with. “He’s been injured,” said Saban on the SEC coaches weekly media teleconference. “He’s been out for four weeks. May be back next...
SEC Happy Meter Back In Action
The Official SEC Happy Meter has been out of commission for a few weeks, word leaking out that the commissioner finally okayed a requisition for the AAA batteries to get it back into service. There’s not much time for teams to make this a happy season, but some will find...
Detroit Lions HC gives injury update on Jameson Williams
The Detroit Lions knew they were making a long-term investment when they selected Jameson Williams with the first-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft. Williams was the No. 12 pick overall, however, after suffering a torn ACL in the 2021 national championship, it was expected that Williams wouldn’t see much action in 2022.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Michigan State vaults into top five in Top 25 And 1 after win over Kentucky
Michigan State started the season just on the wrong side of the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings -- specifically at what would amount to a No. 27 ranking. When Villanova and Oregon lost last Friday, the Spartans were elevated to No. 25 on Saturday morning. Then Michigan State moved to No. 24 on Tuesday morning after TCU lost Monday night.
Bears vs. Falcons game picks: Will Chicago break their losing streak in Week 11?
The Chicago Bears (3-7) will battle the Atlanta Falcons (4-6) on Sunday, where Chicago is looking to snap a three-game losing streak. The Bears are coming off a 31-30 loss to the Detroit Lions (3-6), where quarterback Justin Fields continued his dominance in another record-setting outing. But Chicago blew a 14-point lead, Cairo Santos missed an extra point and the offense couldn’t mount a fourth-quarter comeback.
Breaking: In-state edge David Caulker flips to Iowa State
Iowa State offered Des Moines North high three-star edge David Caulker back in May, and there was some positive buzz and confidence that he would eventually be a Cyclone, including a Crystal Ball pick. Now things have come full circle, and after Caulker was an Iowa commit for nearly half of the calendar year, Caulker has flipped to Iowa State in the class of 2023.
247Sports
Cadillac Williams shares most surprising aspect of being head coach
Cadillac Williams rattled off almost every coach he’s worked under since entering the industry as an assistant at Henderson State just seven years ago. Ask any of them, he said, and they’ll back up Williams’ claim that his long-term goal in the profession has never been a head-coaching gig.
Bears Injury Report: Important Names in Week 11
The Bears' first injury report of Week 11 includes some very notable names.
Tennessee and Utah making late push for the 2023 No. 5 EDGE Tausili Akana | College Football Recruit
247Sports' Blair Angulo and Brandon Huffman discuss Tennessee and Utah emerging as two potential teams for Tausili Akana.
Rick Barnes updates status of Vols' Uros Plavsic
Vols center Uros Plavsic did not play on Wednesday night in No. 22 Tennessee's 81-50 win over Florida Gulf Coast after he rolled his right ankle on Sunday afternoon in UT's 78-66 loss to Colorado in Nashville. Although the 7-footer left the Vols' game inside of Bridgestone Arena midway through...
Tight end Griffin McDowell enters transfer portal
Florida junior tight end Griffin McDowell has entered the NCAA transfer portal, 247Sports has learned. McDowell, who participated in three games for the Gators but did not recorded any statistics this year, experienced an uncommon career path at Florida. A former three-star prospect who played center at Lee County High School in Leesburg, Georgia, McDowell joined the Gators as an offensive lineman in 2018 and participated in two games as a true freshman. McDowell played in all 13 of the Gators' contests as a reserve offensive lineman a year later.
1st Lions injury report for Week 11 sees 6 players sidelined
DE Josh Paschal (knee) Ragnow left Soldier Field in Chicago in a walking boot after Sunday’s win. Campbell indicated that Ragnow no longer had the boot on the foot and that “he feels a little bit better.”. Safety DeShon Elliott was limited on Wednesday as he progresses through...
UCLA Expecting Biggest Recruiting Weekend of Season For USC Game (THU 4:45 P.M. UPDATE)
In what will be the final home of 2022 for UCLA, the Bruins will be hosting by far their biggest recruiting weekend when they take on USC at the Rose Bowl...
Atlanta Falcons: Three players who should be starting right now
Three players who should be starting for the Atlanta Falcons moving forward. There has been plenty wrong with this Atlanta Falcons team over the past two games. Certain players have just not been playing up to the standard that they should be, while others have shown that they deserve to be starting.
