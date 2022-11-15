Read full article on original website
Related
NBC San Diego
Visa Says Ryan McInerney Will Replace Al Kelly as Its Next CEO
Visa named Ryan McInerney as its next chief executive on Thursday, replacing Alfred Kelly who will step down from the role, effective Feb. 1, 2023. McInerney has been president at Visa since 2013, overseeing the firm's financial institutions, acquirers, merchants and partners. The 47-year-old previously worked as CEO for consumer...
NBC San Diego
Binance CEO Slams Sam Bankman-Fried's Behavior, Takes Aim at Nouriel Roubini
Cryptocurrency has been in the limelight this week after Binance's rival exchange FTX declared bankruptcy Friday and the price of bitcoin dropped below $17,000 for the first time since 2020. The events also triggered concerns the so-called crypto contagion could lead to the downfall of other big industry names. "Short...
NBC San Diego
Attorney General Merrick Garland Names Jack Smith Special Counsel in Trump Criminal Probes
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland named former federal prosecutor Jack Smith special counsel for two criminal investigations by the Department of Justice of former President Donald Trump. Smith's appointment came three days after Trump, a Republican, announced plans to run for president in 2024. One investigation that Smith will handle...
NBC San Diego
Amid Mass Layoffs, the Big Tech Dream Job Is Losing Its Luster
For decades, Silicon Valley tech darlings like Google, Apple, Facebook and Twitter set the gold standard of making it in the tech space. Employees wanted to work for innovative leaders, enjoy vast campuses that catered to their every need and use their talents to build some of the most influential technology in the world.
NBC San Diego
White House on Taylor Swift Ticketmaster Debacle: Capitalism Without Competition Is Exploitation
Ticketmaster, part of Live Nation, is facing scrutiny for its roll out of Taylor Swift concert tickets. The New York Times reported Friday the Justice Department had opened an antitrust probe into Live Nation after the fiasco. The company has previously found itself under pressure from regulators for monopolistic practices.
NBC San Diego
#RIPTwitter Trending As Workers Flee in Response to Elon Musk's Ultimatum
Twitter continued to bleed workers on Thursday after new owner Elon Musk gave them an ultimatum, and the former employees were posting their final tweets, making #RIPTwitter one of the top trending hashtags on the platform Friday morning. On Thursday night, commentary over Twitter’s new owner could be seen from...
NBC San Diego
Fed's Bullard Says Rate Hikes Have Had ‘Only Limited Effects' on Inflation So Far
St. Louis Fed President James Bullard noted that "the policy rate is not yet in a zone that may be considered sufficiently restrictive." Using the so-called Taylor Rule for monetary policy, Bullard suggested the proper zone for the fed funds rate could be in the 5%-7% range, higher than current market pricing and unofficial Fed forecasts indicate.
NBC San Diego
‘We're Going to Dream a Little Less': Sequoia's Doug Leone on Fallout From FTX's Collapse
Sequoia wrote down the value of its stake in FTX to zero last week after rival exchange Binance's withdrawal of an offer to rescue the company left it facing bankruptcy. Sequoia partner Doug Leone said FTX's implosion may affect its investing principles in the near term: "For the next three to six months, we're going to dream a little less."
NBC San Diego
On Politically Speaking This Week: Midterm Election Results, CA Sports Betting Prop and More
In this week's Politically Speaking, U.S. Senator Alex Padilla reacts to 2022 Midterm Election results, U.S. Reps. Juan Vargas, Sara Jacobs and Scott Peters talk about a divided Congress, and California Sports betting propositions defeated. Politically Speaking. Catch up on previous episodes of Politically Speaking below:. Politically Speaking Oct 21.
Comments / 0