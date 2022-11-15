ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Visa Says Ryan McInerney Will Replace Al Kelly as Its Next CEO

Visa named Ryan McInerney as its next chief executive on Thursday, replacing Alfred Kelly who will step down from the role, effective Feb. 1, 2023. McInerney has been president at Visa since 2013, overseeing the firm's financial institutions, acquirers, merchants and partners. The 47-year-old previously worked as CEO for consumer...
Binance CEO Slams Sam Bankman-Fried's Behavior, Takes Aim at Nouriel Roubini

Cryptocurrency has been in the limelight this week after Binance's rival exchange FTX declared bankruptcy Friday and the price of bitcoin dropped below $17,000 for the first time since 2020. The events also triggered concerns the so-called crypto contagion could lead to the downfall of other big industry names. "Short...
Amid Mass Layoffs, the Big Tech Dream Job Is Losing Its Luster

For decades, Silicon Valley tech darlings like Google, Apple, Facebook and Twitter set the gold standard of making it in the tech space. Employees wanted to work for innovative leaders, enjoy vast campuses that catered to their every need and use their talents to build some of the most influential technology in the world.
#RIPTwitter Trending As Workers Flee in Response to Elon Musk's Ultimatum

Twitter continued to bleed workers on Thursday after new owner Elon Musk gave them an ultimatum, and the former employees were posting their final tweets, making #RIPTwitter one of the top trending hashtags on the platform Friday morning. On Thursday night, commentary over Twitter’s new owner could be seen from...
Fed's Bullard Says Rate Hikes Have Had ‘Only Limited Effects' on Inflation So Far

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard noted that "the policy rate is not yet in a zone that may be considered sufficiently restrictive." Using the so-called Taylor Rule for monetary policy, Bullard suggested the proper zone for the fed funds rate could be in the 5%-7% range, higher than current market pricing and unofficial Fed forecasts indicate.
‘We're Going to Dream a Little Less': Sequoia's Doug Leone on Fallout From FTX's Collapse

Sequoia wrote down the value of its stake in FTX to zero last week after rival exchange Binance's withdrawal of an offer to rescue the company left it facing bankruptcy. Sequoia partner Doug Leone said FTX's implosion may affect its investing principles in the near term: "For the next three to six months, we're going to dream a little less."
On Politically Speaking This Week: Midterm Election Results, CA Sports Betting Prop and More

In this week's Politically Speaking, U.S. Senator Alex Padilla reacts to 2022 Midterm Election results, U.S. Reps. Juan Vargas, Sara Jacobs and Scott Peters talk about a divided Congress, and California Sports betting propositions defeated. Politically Speaking. Catch up on previous episodes of Politically Speaking below:. Politically Speaking Oct 21.
