After $2.3B, Hawaii Airports Still Land At Bottom In U.S. Rankings
Hawaii’s largest airports continue to rank near the very bottom of all airports in the US, based on a 2022 survey of airports by JD Power. That has been true for years and remains so to this day, in spite of the enormous multi-billion dollar Hawaii airports renovation cash infusion.
Waipahu : 1 Of The Best Things To Do In Waipahu, Hawaii
In Honolulu County, Hawaii, you’ll find the small city of Waipahu. This city has a population of 38216 people and is approximately 4,834 miles from Washington DC. However, the town’s population has steadily declined over the last five years. This may be due to several reasons. These reasons may be short-term, or they could be long-term. For example, a low birth rate can trigger a domino effect and result in further population decline. Also, a low demand for basic services can be a contributing factor to a population decline.
LIST: Top 10 neighborhood gems to eat at on Oahu
Open Table came out with their list of neighborhood gem restaurants to check out on Oahu.
Business Report: Oahu housing prices by neighborhood
The weakest part of Hawaii tourism could improve if the weakest days of the yen should end. Total visitor spending is up 17% compared to last year. Prices at the pump ease slightly. Business Report: How Hawaii stocks did Thursday. Updated: Nov. 11, 2022 at 7:49 AM HST. |. By...
Parking rates will go up at Honolulu's airport for first time since 2015
The Salvation Army and the University of Hawaii Maui College Culinary Arts Program provided 600 meals to the homeless, the hungry, anyone who wanted a free meal. Regulating vacation rentals: Under new law, city issued 63 citations to illegal rental units. Updated: 3 hours ago. Under the new law, illegal...
Aloha Authentic – Ali’i Drive
In the ahupuaʻa of Keopū, which lies in the moku of Kona on the island of Hawaiʻi, stands a popular roadway whose name translates as “chief, ruler, or monarch.”
Lessons Learned 40 Years Ago From Hurricane Iwa
We Americans make a point of observing the anniversaries of major historic and natural events. Maybe there’s a psychological benefit in recalling traumatic events shared with many others. I don’t know psychology, but I do think emergencies are important learning opportunities that can benefit us years later. The...
DOT says parking prices will soon go up at Honolulu airport
It’s a pledge drivers take to not drive under the influence this holiday season. Jamey tucker did some digging on tech gadget deals. Lawmakers hear new insights on damaging effects of climate change on coastlines throughout Oahu. Updated: 29 minutes ago. |. The ongoing fight against the effects of...
City knew for years about lead concerns at shooting range, but did little to warn workers of danger
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gun owners on Oahu are still without a public range as a probe into possible lead contamination at Koko Head Shooting Complex continues ― and new details emerge about what the city knew. Two months ago, the range closed abruptly after tests showed nearly everyone who...
Doris Duke’s Shangri La & the Honolulu Museum of Art: Hawaii’s Most Undiscovered Gem
I’m going to go out on a limb and say that Shangri La is the most “undiscovered hidden gem” on Oahu. Usually when people are asking about hidden gems, they’re expecting me to tell them about some secret slice of beach that only a handful of people know about, but THIS is truly an unexpected surprise.
Pedestrian struck on road in Kailua, dies
The Honolulu Police Department has reported the 47th traffic fatality on Oahu happened on Wednesday evening.
HNL airport increasing its parking rates
As you prepare your future traveling plans you may want to be aware that there will be increased parking rates at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.
Genki balls eat Ala Wai sludge, keiki teach tourists
Ala Wai Elementary School students and staff shared the importance of their efforts with Japanese tourists for the first time on Tuesday, Nov. 15.
LIST: Trip Advisor ranks the best poke on Oahu
Trip Advisor ranks the best poke within a region and came out with their list of best poke on Oahu for Nov.
Tracking Hawai‘i Paychecks Versus Living Costs Since 1969
Inflation Swallowed Up Almost All of the Wage Gains Over the Past Five Decades. Hawai‘i’s average annual wages, adjusted for inflation, have only increased 16% since 1969. Wages have increased more than eightfold since then, but the prices for goods and services in Honolulu have increased a lot too. In 1969, the Consumer Price Index was 39.4; in 2020, it was 286.008 – an increase of more than seven-fold.
Friday Morning Weather - Enhanced Showers and Weak Trade Winds
HONOLULU (KITV4) Expect enhanced showers and some thunderstorms across windward waters today as the upper trough passes by and surface winds remain weakened. Thunderstorms are possible across leeward Big Island areas this afternoon. Winds will start to return by this afternoon and will become strong this weekend as the upper trough exits and high pressure redevelops northeast of the islands.
1,300 ballots arrived too late to count, so far
The Big Island clerk told us the majority of the postmarks were on or after election day on Nov. 8.
Rhino from San Diego reunites with mate at Honolulu Zoo
Aloha Kendi! The newest member of the Honolulu Zoo's animal family.
Just in time for holiday shopping, the popular student-run Trojan Trading Post is back
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Just in time for Christmas shopping, Mililani High School has once again opened its seasonal store called the Trojan Trading Post. All the merchandise in this pop-up is made by students. “We try to get as many of our programs involved as possible. We are super excited...
Open House: Unit with city views of Honolulu and full service retirement community at One Kalakaua
Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of First Hawaiian Bank and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about First Hawaiian Bank, visit https://www.fhb.com/en/personal. If you’re in the market for a new home, listen up! It’s time for Open...
