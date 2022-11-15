ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

BEAT OF HAWAII

After $2.3B, Hawaii Airports Still Land At Bottom In U.S. Rankings

Hawaii’s largest airports continue to rank near the very bottom of all airports in the US, based on a 2022 survey of airports by JD Power. That has been true for years and remains so to this day, in spite of the enormous multi-billion dollar Hawaii airports renovation cash infusion.
HAWAII STATE
nomadlawyer.org

Waipahu : 1 Of The Best Things To Do In Waipahu, Hawaii

In Honolulu County, Hawaii, you’ll find the small city of Waipahu. This city has a population of 38216 people and is approximately 4,834 miles from Washington DC. However, the town’s population has steadily declined over the last five years. This may be due to several reasons. These reasons may be short-term, or they could be long-term. For example, a low birth rate can trigger a domino effect and result in further population decline. Also, a low demand for basic services can be a contributing factor to a population decline.
WAIPAHU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Business Report: Oahu housing prices by neighborhood

The weakest part of Hawaii tourism could improve if the weakest days of the yen should end. Total visitor spending is up 17% compared to last year. Prices at the pump ease slightly. Business Report: How Hawaii stocks did Thursday. Updated: Nov. 11, 2022 at 7:49 AM HST. |. By...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Parking rates will go up at Honolulu's airport for first time since 2015

The Salvation Army and the University of Hawaii Maui College Culinary Arts Program provided 600 meals to the homeless, the hungry, anyone who wanted a free meal. Regulating vacation rentals: Under new law, city issued 63 citations to illegal rental units. Updated: 3 hours ago. Under the new law, illegal...
HONOLULU, HI
Honolulu Civil Beat

Lessons Learned 40 Years Ago From Hurricane Iwa

We Americans make a point of observing the anniversaries of major historic and natural events. Maybe there’s a psychological benefit in recalling traumatic events shared with many others. I don’t know psychology, but I do think emergencies are important learning opportunities that can benefit us years later. The...
hawaiinewsnow.com

DOT says parking prices will soon go up at Honolulu airport

It’s a pledge drivers take to not drive under the influence this holiday season. Jamey tucker did some digging on tech gadget deals. Lawmakers hear new insights on damaging effects of climate change on coastlines throughout Oahu. Updated: 29 minutes ago. |. The ongoing fight against the effects of...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiibusiness.com

Tracking Hawai‘i Paychecks Versus Living Costs Since 1969

Inflation Swallowed Up Almost All of the Wage Gains Over the Past Five Decades. Hawai‘i’s average annual wages, adjusted for inflation, have only increased 16% since 1969. Wages have increased more than eightfold since then, but the prices for goods and services in Honolulu have increased a lot too. In 1969, the Consumer Price Index was 39.4; in 2020, it was 286.008 – an increase of more than seven-fold.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Friday Morning Weather - Enhanced Showers and Weak Trade Winds

HONOLULU (KITV4) Expect enhanced showers and some thunderstorms across windward waters today as the upper trough passes by and surface winds remain weakened. Thunderstorms are possible across leeward Big Island areas this afternoon. Winds will start to return by this afternoon and will become strong this weekend as the upper trough exits and high pressure redevelops northeast of the islands.
HONOLULU, HI

