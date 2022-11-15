The police chief of Moscow, Idaho, reversed course Wednesday and said the city of 25,000 does face an ongoing threat until police arrest the person responsible for brutally killing four University of Idaho students on Sunday. The recommendation is a reversal from his department's initial stance. At the time, he assured residents that the attack was targeted and there wasn't an ongoing public threat. “We do not have a suspect at this time, and that individual is still out there,” Chief James Fry said Wednesday. “We cannot say that there is no threat to the community.” Regardless of recommendations from police, students have been fleeing Moscow en masse in the massacre's aftermath—so much so that the university postponed a scheduled vigil for the slain students from Tuesday to after Thanksgiving break as campus became a ghost town. Read it at KREM 2 News

MOSCOW, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO