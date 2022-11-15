Read full article on original website
Police: Map shows a timeline of 4 University of Idaho students before their deaths
MOSCOW, Idaho — The Moscow Police Department released a map outlining the timeline of events leading up to the death of four University of Idaho students killed in a home near campus. The four students were found dead in a home on King Road. The students have been identified...
Father of one of four University of Idaho victims describes last interactions with her
The father of Xana Kernodle, one of the four University of Idaho students found dead in an off-campus residence, described his daughter as a "tough kid" and said his last interactions with her happened around midnight on the night of the quadruple homicide.
‘Something’s a little off:’ Downtown Moscow restaurant reopens as Idaho State Police continue investigation
MOSCOW, Idaho — On Thursday, Mad Greek, a downtown Moscow restaurant, reopened its doors for the first time this week. The restaurant had been closed since Monday due to the University of Idaho murder. Two of the victims, Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle, were servers at the restaurant. “Although this is an emotional time right now, some employees need to...
Moscow: Police release map of victims' path the night four university students were murdered, police identify man in food truck video
MOSCOW, Idaho — Police now have a clearer idea of the path that was taken of the four University of Idaho students killed in a homicidal stabbing on Nov. 13. The victims -- 20-year-old Ethan Chapin, from Conway, Washington; 21-year-old Madison Mogen, from Coeur d'Alene; 20-year-old Xana Kernodle, from Post Falls and 21-year-old Kaylee GonCalves, from Rathdrum -- were all pronounced dead at noon on Sunday, Nov. 13, the Latah County Coroner released Thursday.
Moscow community responds to quadruple murder near University of Idaho
MOSCOW, Idaho — The Latah County Coroner released her autopsy report to Moscow Police, determining the cause of death for the four University of Idaho students found dead Sunday was murder. Days since the incident and no one yet in custody, Moscow Police have called on over 25 investigators,...
New email tipline established for Moscow homicide investigation
The task force investigating the killings of the four University of Idaho students has established an email exclusively for this investigation. Tips can be emailed to the Moscow Police Department at tipline@ci.moscow.id.us. A number has also been established to receive information about the homicides: (208) 883-7180.
Analysis: A week of unspeakable tragedy and unanswered questions at University of Idaho
Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on November 17, 2022 When he decided to keep the University of Idaho campus open this week, President Scott Green said he “relied heavily on the expertise of the Moscow Police Department.” Green’s vote of confidence came during a news conference that inspired little confidence. Police said they have no suspect […] The post Analysis: A week of unspeakable tragedy and unanswered questions at University of Idaho appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Hundreds gather to grieve the "unmeasurable loss" of killed U of I students
Hundreds of students gathered on Boise State University campus to honor the four University of Idaho students killed in Moscow last weekend. Student Body President Adam Jones, BSU president Marlene Tromp and students who knew the victims spoke to the crowd at the candlelight vigil. “I look around here tonight...
Texas Roadhouse in Coeur d'Alene plans fundraiser for University of Idaho students
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Texas Roadhouse in Coeur d’Alene will host a fundraiser on money to support the families of four University of Idaho students murdered inside a house near campus. One of the students, Xana Kernodle, was a server at the restaurant before she left for college.
Moscow Police clear surviving roommates and man in ‘Twitch’ video, dispel other online rumors in U of I murders
MOSCOW, Idaho - Moscow Police don't believe the two surviving roommates had anything to do with the murders of four University of Idaho students.
‘Whoever is responsible is still out there somewhere’: Longtime Latah Co. prosecutor weighs in on U of I student murders
MOSCOW, Idaho - Last week marked Bill Thompson's 30th year as Latah County prosecutor. He said he's never seen a case like the one now in front of him.
Idaho Police Chief Changes Tune, Warns Threat Remains After Students Slain
The police chief of Moscow, Idaho, reversed course Wednesday and said the city of 25,000 does face an ongoing threat until police arrest the person responsible for brutally killing four University of Idaho students on Sunday. The recommendation is a reversal from his department's initial stance. At the time, he assured residents that the attack was targeted and there wasn't an ongoing public threat. “We do not have a suspect at this time, and that individual is still out there,” Chief James Fry said Wednesday. “We cannot say that there is no threat to the community.” Regardless of recommendations from police, students have been fleeing Moscow en masse in the massacre's aftermath—so much so that the university postponed a scheduled vigil for the slain students from Tuesday to after Thanksgiving break as campus became a ghost town. Read it at KREM 2 News
Idaho police: No suspect in slaying of 4 college students
BOISE, Idaho — (AP) — Police in the college town of Moscow said Wednesday they have not identified a suspect or found a weapon in the weekend slayings of four University of Idaho students in a rental house near campus. Authorities continue to believe the attack was targeted...
Idaho State Police: Surviving roommates could be ‘key’ to solving UI murder case
MOSCOW, Idaho — Idaho State Police spokesman Aaron Snell released new details about the murder of four University of Idaho students. Snell told ABC News that the two surviving roommates who were in the house at the time of the murders have not been ruled “in or out as suspects.” “Potentially they are witnesses, potentially they are victims,” Snell said....
Lead prosecutor in Idaho murder case speaks out
Latah County prosecuting attorney Bill Thompson addresses the status of the police investigation into the University of Idaho murder case. He says the suspect is still at large, asserts that the crime was likely a targeted attack and explains that while police know who made the 911 call they are still trying to figure out why there was such a delay in contacting authorities.Nov. 17, 2022.
Idaho Animal Rescue Network Announces They Have Received Full Custody of Great Danes, Allowing Them to be Officially Adopted
LEWISTON - On Friday, the Idaho Animal Rescue Network announced on social media that they have received a court order giving them full custody of the 25 Great Danes involved in a hoarding case that was discovered in Lewiston earlier this year. Each of the Great Danes can now be officially adopted.
Investigators believe edged blade was used in death of 4 University of Idaho students
Autopsies to determine the exact cause of death will be conducted later. There is currently no suspect in custody.
Community mourns U of I students
COEUR d’ALENE — By candlelight, in bitter cold, the friends and neighbors of four slain University of Idaho students wept and held one another. They also smiled through their tears as they reminisced about their lost loved ones. More than 200 people gathered Wednesday night at Independence Point...
A few details slowly emerge in University of Idaho student homicides
Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on November 15, 2022 As classes resumed at the University of Idaho on Tuesday morning, police revealed a few more details into the slayings of four students living off-campus. The students were evidently stabbed “by an edged weapon such as a knife,” the Moscow Police Department said in a statement Tuesday. […] The post A few details slowly emerge in University of Idaho student homicides appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Candlelight vigil for slain U of I students rescheduled for after holiday
A candlelight vigil which was being considered for tomorrow (Wed) for the four University of Idaho students killed Sunday morning at an off-campus residence is being rescheduled because numerous students have already left the Moscow campus. Blaine Eckles, Vice Provost for Student Affairs and Dean of Students, says the vigil...
