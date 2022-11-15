Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
Warren Buffett took a stake in Amazon a few years ago, and he recently started a position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. Amazon enjoys a strong market position in e-commerce, cloud computing, and digital advertising. Taiwan Semiconductor is the largest chipmaker in the world, and it serves customers including Apple, Qualcomm,...
Motley Fool
2 Magnificent Growth Stocks That Could Soar 688% to 924%, According to Wall Street
Ark Invest estimates Tesla stock will reach a split-adjusted $1,533 per share by 2026. The firm also estimates Roku stock will trade at $605 per share by that time.
Motley Fool
1 Explosive Growth Stock to Buy With Just $5 Before 2022 Ends
Matterport's latest results exceeded expectations thanks to the fast-growing market it is operating in. The company has built a healthy subscriber base and is in pursuit of a massive end-market opportunity. Matterport's decline has made the stock affordable, and investors may want to act before it flies higher.
Roku to lay off 200 US employees after advertising revenue sinks
The streaming platform Roku announced on Thursday it intends to lay off 200 employees following a decline in advertising revenue in the third quarter.
The Verge
Roku lays off 200 US employees
Roku has announced that it’s laying off 200 US employees, or around 7 percent of its workforce, according to Variety. According to the company’s statement, the cuts are meant to reduce its “headcount expenses” by around 5 percent as it tries to spend less on operations in the face of “current economic conditions” in the advertising and streaming industry.
Motley Fool
Target Just Crashed. Is It Time to Buy?
Target's customers have been hit hard by inflation -- and they have less money to spend on discretionary purchases. Still, the retailer continues to gain market share across product categories.
Hulu Customers Threaten to Cancel Subscriptions Amid Price Increase
The streaming service Hulu is raising its prices, and subscribers aren’t happy about it. The company has been facing backlash since the price increase was announced. Disney, which owns Hulu, announced in August that it was raising prices for Hulu as well as its Disney+ and ESPN+ streaming services. On Oct. 10, Hulu subscriptions went from $6.99 to $7.99 for ad-supported subscriptions and from $12.99 to $14.99 for ad-free subscriptions.
Motley Fool
3 Stocks That Could Turn $20,000 Into $100,000 by 2030
Adobe is a software specialist that recently conducted a game-changing acquisition that could take the business to the next level. Chipotle Mexican Grill owns and operates a chain of Mexican-themed restaurants that are set to continue expanding throughout the U.S. Starbucks is the world's largest coffee chain and has set
Motley Fool
Stock Market Plunge: Why I'm Loading Up on These 2 Stocks
Home Depot remains the largest home improvement retailer in the world and can survive the anticipated housing market slowdown. British American Tobacco is shifting toward a noncombustible product future. The two stocks each appear to be solid values at this time.
livingetc.com
Is it better to get a smart TV or a streaming device?
With almost every TV on the market touting its smart capabilities, it can be somewhat confusing when shopping for the best option. The rise of streaming has made the choice much harder than it used to be, and those yet to make the jump to a smart TV face a deluge of options and conflicting advice.
Motley Fool
3 Dividend Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought
The holding company Warren Buffett manages, Berkshire Hathaway, recently disclosed trading activity from the third quarter, and dividend-paying stocks were at the top of the list. Taiwan Semiconductor is a leading manufacturer of the chips that internet-enabled devices rely on. Occidental Petroleum is an oil and gas producer that also
Samsung smart TV owners just got a welcome image upgrade
HDR10+ comes to the Apple TV app on Samsung Smart TVs
Motley Fool
Why Coinbase Stock Is Down Another 7% Today
An analyst downgrade from Bank of America sent shares of Coinbase plunging Friday. The analyst's bearish note included a steep price target cut from $77 per share to $50 per share. That downgrade followed Goldman Sachs' decision last week to cut its price target on Coinbase.
Motley Fool
2 Value Stocks You Can Buy Right Now With Less Than $100
EBay is generating strong cash flow by prioritizing its core use cases, and it's returning cash to shareholders in spades. Lovesac is undeniably cheap right now because investors fear a slowdown with its business. But this wouldn't be devastating for the company even if it happens.
Motley Fool
Target Sell-Off: Is Now the Time to Buy?
The company expects a sales decline during the upcoming holiday season. Target's performance continues to show some signs of strength.
technewstoday.com
Why Does My Roku TV Keep Turning Off? How to Fix It
While streaming shows on Roku TV, we often tend to ignore when the device suddenly turns off by itself. But when it keeps shutting down or goes black screen repetitively, it can be a matter of concern. Recently many users have reported that they encountered the issue in their TCL and ONN Roku TV.
Motley Fool
2 Spectacular Growth Stocks to Buy in the Worst Nasdaq Bear Market of the Decade
Block is gaining momentum in both of its product ecosystems (Cash App and Square) as its growth initiatives continue to pay off. Arista provides the high-speed networking technology that modern data centers require, and secular trends like cloud computing should drive demand in the years ahead.
technewstoday.com
Spotify Not Loading on Roku TV? 7 Ways to Fix it
With the help of your Roku, you can easily listen to podcasts and stream music on Spotify. But, it’s important for your Roku TV to be running on a version older than OS 8.2. If your TV is running on Software that doesn’t match the minimum requirement, Spotify will not load.
Motley Fool
My Top Growth Cryptos to Buy Now
Crypto prices are melting down, pushing traders out of the market. What's left is builders who are using the blockchain to construct real businesses. Solana and Polygon are the two blockchains where builders, big and small, are going.
Motley Fool
Why Micron Technology Stock Crashed Today
Micron has reduced its chip production by 20% compared to the last quarter. The company is also pumping the brakes on investments in chipmaking infrastructure.
