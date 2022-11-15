ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

WMBF

1 seriously injured in Market Common car crash, road closed

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A person has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a car Friday evening. MCpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department says the accident happened around 6 p.m. The westbound lanes of Farrow Parkway near Fred Nash Boulevard...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Lanes closed on 544 after pedestrian hit by car

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A crash involving a pedestrian has lanes closed on Highway 544 in Horry County Wednesday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to Hwy 544 and Corbett Road at 7:12 a.m. No injuries are reported at this time. Please avoid the area for the...
WMBF

Multiple crews respond to warehouse fire in Lake City

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A Lake City warehouse fire is under investigation after five crews from around the Pee Dee worked to put it out. The Lake City Fire Department was called to a warehouse fire on Church Street around 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The warehouse located was fully involved when fire crews arrived on the scene.
LAKE CITY, SC
wpde.com

Fire contained at Lake City manufacturing warehouse, chief says

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews responded to a warehouse fire Thursday around 7:30 p.m. in the area of Church and Acline Street in Lake City. Lake City Fire Chief Randy Driggers said Carter Mill Manufacturing was burning, but was not sure what started the fire. Driggers said the...
LAKE CITY, SC
wpde.com

Car crashes into Starbucks in 5 Points area of Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A car hit the brick portion of the Starbucks in the 5 Points area off of West Palmetto Street in Florence Thursday afternoon, according to an employee at the company. The worker said right now they're closed because of the situation. Florence Police Cpt. Mike...
FLORENCE, SC
WECT

Community complaints assist in Bladen County arrest

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has announced that an arrest has been made following numerous community complaints. Per the release, residents near the area of the 1400 block of Old N.Cc 20 in the Saint Pauls area had submitted various complaints referencing the alleged sale and delivery of controlled substances in the area.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC

