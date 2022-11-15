Read full article on original website
WMBF
1 seriously injured in Market Common car crash, road closed
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A person has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a car Friday evening. MCpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department says the accident happened around 6 p.m. The westbound lanes of Farrow Parkway near Fred Nash Boulevard...
WMBF
Person in custody after pedestrian hit by car on Farrow Parkway, police say
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is in custody after a pedestrian was hit by a car Friday evening on Farrow Parkway, according to Master Cpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department. The person who was hit was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, according to Vest. The name of the […]
WMBF
Lanes closed on 544 after pedestrian hit by car
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A crash involving a pedestrian has lanes closed on Highway 544 in Horry County Wednesday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to Hwy 544 and Corbett Road at 7:12 a.m. No injuries are reported at this time. Please avoid the area for the...
wpde.com
2 women killed in Robeson County crash, driver charged: Trooper
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Two women died Thursday following a crash on Rennert Road at Hammond Street in Robeson County. North Carolina Highway Patrol 1st Sgt. S.B. Lewis said an SUV failed to stop at a stop sign and crashed into a van. Lewis said the driver and...
WMBF
Vehicle crashes through fence, shed and home in Conway area; 1 hurt
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a crash in the Conway area on Wednesday. Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to the area of Myrtle Ridge Drive and Chateau Drive at around 2:25 p.m. for a wreck involving two vehicles. One of the vehicles went through...
WMBF
Multiple crews respond to warehouse fire in Lake City
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A Lake City warehouse fire is under investigation after five crews from around the Pee Dee worked to put it out. The Lake City Fire Department was called to a warehouse fire on Church Street around 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The warehouse located was fully involved when fire crews arrived on the scene.
3 arrested after rolling shootout, crash on Burcale Road in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County authorities have charged three Myrtle Beach men after a rolling shootout and crash early Wednesday morning on Burcale Road, according to a police report and arrest warrants obtained by News13. Ty’que Crawford, 22, Jyrese Crawford, 23, who are brothers, and Jordan Gore, 21, were arrested by Horry County […]
4 students on Horry County school bus involved in crash; no injuries reported
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Four students were on an Horry County school bus involved in a crash Wednesday morning in Aynor, but none of them was injured, a district spokesperson said. The crash happened at about 8 a.m. at S. Main Street and Highway 501, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. No additional information […]
WMBF
Green Sea Rd, Hwy 9 closed after 7 injured in two-vehicle crash
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Seven people are injured after a two-vehicle crash in Horry County Tuesday afternoon. Horry County Fire Rescue says crews were sent to the area of W Highway 9 Bypass and North Green Sea Road at 11:42 a.m. after a crash involving a passenger van was reported.
Florence railroad crossing to close for 11 days starting on Tuesday
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A railroad crossing on E. Evans Street in Florence will be closed for at least 11 days starting on Tuesday, according to a spokesperson for a company that handles traffic control for CSX Corp. The crossing between Railroad Avenue and E. Lucas Street will close at 8 a.m. and will not […]
wpde.com
Fire contained at Lake City manufacturing warehouse, chief says
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews responded to a warehouse fire Thursday around 7:30 p.m. in the area of Church and Acline Street in Lake City. Lake City Fire Chief Randy Driggers said Carter Mill Manufacturing was burning, but was not sure what started the fire. Driggers said the...
wpde.com
Car crashes into Starbucks in 5 Points area of Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A car hit the brick portion of the Starbucks in the 5 Points area off of West Palmetto Street in Florence Thursday afternoon, according to an employee at the company. The worker said right now they're closed because of the situation. Florence Police Cpt. Mike...
wpde.com
Horry Co. woman loses everything in house fire, shares journey of starting over
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A family of four and their dog are without a home after a fire burned their house Monday morning. The fire happened on Alice Bud Lane and Peachtree Road in the Socastee area around 11 a.m. Renter Jessica Kraman said she was volunteering at...
SUV crashes into Mullins restaurant; 2 injured police officers released from hospital
MULLINS, S.C. (WBTW) — Two Mullins police officers hurt Monday night when an SUV crashed into a restaurant have been released from the hospital, police said. The two officers were eating at the Yummy Yummy Hibachi and Chinese restaurant at 213 W. McIntyre St. when the SUV smashed into a large window next to the […]
Domestic disturbance leads to deputy-involved shooting in Williamsburg Co.
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCBD) – Williamsburg County deputies said a barricaded suspect was shot in a deputy-involved shooting Thursday morning. WCSO responded to a reported domestic disturbance around 5:30 a.m. Thursday in the area of Red Road in Kingstree when they learned an armed man barricaded himself and a hostage in a home. Deputies said the […]
WMBF
Solicitor: Charges dismissed against former deputy in drownings of 2 women in HCSO van
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – All charges have been dismissed against a former Horry County deputy who was accused in the drownings of two mental health patients in the back of a transport van. Joshua Bishop was one of two Horry County deputies who was transporting Wendy Newton and...
22-year-old charged with murder after Halloween weekend shooting in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 22-year-old was arrested and charged with murder in connection with a Halloween weekend shooting in Florence County, according to the sheriff’s office. Griffin Austin Fenters, 22, of Lake City, was arrested and charged with murder, attempted murder, three counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, two […]
WMBF
Carolina Forest HS received call about person with gun on school bus, police report states
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An incident report provides some new details about a weapon that was reported on a Carolina Forest High School bus. Horry County police officers were called on Friday afternoon for a sighting of a weapon and responded to a gas station on the corner of Highway 90 and Old Altman Road.
WECT
Community complaints assist in Bladen County arrest
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has announced that an arrest has been made following numerous community complaints. Per the release, residents near the area of the 1400 block of Old N.Cc 20 in the Saint Pauls area had submitted various complaints referencing the alleged sale and delivery of controlled substances in the area.
