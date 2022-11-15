Nebraska to face its fourth 1,000 yard rusher in a row — Wisconsin’s Braelon Allen

Read full article on original website
Three-and-out: Quick takes ahead of Nebraska vs. Wisconsin
Check out quick takes from our Nebraska football writers ahead of the Huskers' game against Wisconsin. Wisconsin’s defense has a weakness — it gives up too many deep passes. Thirty-two times this season, opponents have completed a pass of 20 yards or longer against the Badgers — 12 of them have been for 30-or-more yards. If quarterback Casey Thompson is good to go, he can fire to Trey Palmer and Marcus Washington.
Podcast: Casey Thompson set to return against Wisconsin
Luke Mullin and Amie Just recap Nebraska’s loss to Michigan and discuss the Huskers’ chances against Wisconsin amid news of Casey Thompson’s return in the latest episode of Life in the Red. For more, visit https://journalstar.com/huskers/.
No. 6 Nebraska back to winning ways with sweep over Iowa
Madi Kubik had 13 kills, Lindsay Krause had 11 and the Nebraska volleyball team swept Iowa 25-14, 25-17, 25-14 on Friday in Coralville, Iowa. No. 6 Nebraska (22-3, 15-2 Big Ten) swept Iowa for the sixth straight time, including twice in the past eight days. Nebraska had 17 more kills...
Nebraska looks to bounce back from Creighton loss as Huskers prepare for Drake
LINCOLN — Nebraska women’s basketball coach Amy Williams had a two-word phrase to explain the caliber of opponent her team faced at Creighton vs. two opening-week buy games. “Quite different,” Williams said after her No. 22 Huskers lost 77-51 to No. 20 CU. The Bluejays had experience...
Wisconsin-Nebraska predictions: Here are our best bets
Nebraska hasn't beaten Wisconsin in, well, a while. But the Badgers come to town bruised and battered following a frustrating loss to Iowa last weekend. Does the drought end Saturday?. Forecast Casey Thompson’s Saturday afternoon. Amie Just, columnist: 250 yards, but may look rusty out of the gate. A...
Husker opponent preview: Everything you need to know about Wisconsin
Check out a full scouting report on Wisconsin that takes a closer look at the offensive and defensive statistics, why and why not Nebraska should worry and more. Coach: Jim Leonhard (3-2, first season as interim head coach) Record: 5-5, 3-4 Rankings: N/A. OFFENSIVE RATING: 6. Averages per game /...
Lineup turnover, inexperience contribute to Nebraska’s offensive line struggles
In the Big Ten, winning football teams are built in the trenches. Nebraska’s struggles this season aren’t exclusively limited to the offensive line — but there’s no question that issues in both pass and run blocking have contributed to the Huskers’ 3-7 record. A look...
Nebraska center Trent Hixson wrapping up six-year career of leadership and growth
LINCOLN — Nebraska center Trent Hixson grew up watching Husker football, dreaming of dawning the Scarlet and Cream some day. Still, he didn’t imagine it becoming reality. And as the Omaha Skutt prospect began looking at colleges, none of them felt quite right. That was until the walk-on...
Shatel: Nebraska interim coordinator Bill Busch facing greatest coaching challenge
LINCOLN — This is the life he chose. So Bill Busch knows that in two weeks, he will be job-hunting again, moving again, looking for another horizon on the coaching trail. “When a new staff comes in, it’s usually a whole new staff,” Busch said. “That’s how the business works. That’s what I signed up for.”
Amie Just: A letter to Nebraska’s senior class, which has been through the wringer
Dear Husker seniors (and juniors electing to walk),. Congratulations on reaching such a special moment in your lives: your last* game in Memorial Stadium. Each and every one of you come to this moment in different ways. Some of you — like Caleb Tannor, Broc Bando, Trent Hixson — have been here since you were freshmen. Others have transferred in recently to end their collegiate careers here.
McKewon: Same ‘ol shoddy offense from a Fred Hoiberg team in loss to St. John’s
For Nebraska basketball to even sniff a postseason tournament of any kind, it’s going to have to win a few rock fights. Like six, seven or eight of them. And NU had seven more rocks than St. John’s at halftime Thursday night. Then history kicked in. The long...
Amie Just: Husker OC Whipple recalls scary sideline moment, talks move to box
Mark Whipple saw A.J. Henning coming, but there was only one thing Nebraska’s offensive coordinator could do about it. Whipple, 65, has witnessed a litany of things during his 42-year coaching career, but getting hit on the sidelines was a new experience for him. A knee injury, though? He’s...
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "Pick 5" game were:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. (five, seven, seventeen, twenty, twenty-eight) Estimated jackpot: $70,000. Copyright 2022 The Associated...
Bellevue teen dies in high-speed crash in southwest Omaha
A 16-year-old Bellevue boy died late Tuesday night when his car left an Interstate 80 on-ramp at high speed in southwest Omaha. Mauricio Solorio-Ramirez was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a spokesman for the Omaha Police Department. The crash occurred about 11:30 p.m. on the I, L, Q streets on-ramp to eastbound I-80.
Compost piles containing dead chickens near David City wellfield to be removed
DAVID CITY, NEBRASKA — Piles of compost containing dead chicken parts are expected to be removed soon after the mayor of David City and nearby residents complained that the compost was within the wellhead protection area for the town’s water supply. But while state officials said the composting...
'Fairly depressed' — Bald eagle injured near Burwell now a long way from home
Trooper Cody Cassidy didn’t find the fugitive he was searching for Saturday, but something else caught his eye. Something on the side of the highway between Burwell and Taylor. Cassidy pulled up and pulled over. He realized he was staring at a young eagle. He’s found other eagles before,...
19-year-old man killed in Omaha shooting
A 19-year-old man died Wednesday afternoon after being shot near 49th and Miami streets. Around 3:05 p.m., first responders found Sincere Brooks suffering from an apparent gunshot wound at a house near the intersection following a report of gunshots in the area, Omaha Police Department Lt. Neal Bonacci said. Omaha...
Sun Country Airlines to begin flights out of Omaha's Eppley Airfield
Sun Country Airlines, a low-cost airline, will begin offering twice-weekly flights between Omaha’s Eppley Airfield and Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on a seasonal basis starting Memorial Day weekend. Sun Country will join Delta Air Lines in offering flights between the two airports. Tickets can be purchased starting Tuesday on...
Omaha homeowner dies after being pinned against garage by vehicle
A 66-year-old Omaha man died Wednesday after being pinned between a vehicle and his home's garage door, Omaha police said. Harold Hannon was pronounced dead at the scene, a police spokesman said Thursday. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed |...
28 dogs rescued from unlicensed breeder northwest of Lincoln, sheriff says
Two months after a reported dog bite first led Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies to an unlicensed breeding operation northwest of Lincoln, authorities on Tuesday arrested a 70-year-old woman who had harbored the dogs and allegedly threatened police. Authorities and staff from the Capital Humane Society rescued 28 dogs of various...
