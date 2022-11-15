ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

WIBW

Topeka animal shelter starts pet loss support group

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping Hands Humane Society is starting a pet loss support group. Man’s best friend is a loyal companion with unconditional love and when someone loses a pet, it feels like they have lost a member of their family. “One of the things that we are...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Salvation Army Food Distribution

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s Salvation Army is gearing up for Thanksgiving. The organization handed out 200 free turkeys Thursday to pre-approved families. Volunteers also handed out boxed meals in place of the sit-down meal the Salvation Army usually hosts. The Salvation Army says the distribution comes at a crucial time.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Holiday glow returns to Topeka’s Westboro Mart shopping area

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three...two...one....glow!. The Westboro Mart holiday lighting event at Huntoon & Oakley brought out the masses for the first time since 2019. It’s just heartwarming because we’ve for two years not been able to gather with people so to have people come back out and want to support all of these local businesses that would have been affected by the pandemic, it does just warm your heart,” says Owner of Aura Salon, Aliss Lagasse.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Fidelity Bank celebrates 100 years, unveils renovations

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka bank celebrated a century of operations. Fidelity State Bank & Trust Co. cut the ribbon on renovations at its 21st St. location, just a hundred years after acquiring its first location at 6th and Kansas. Fidelity Bank President/CEO Allan Towle says he’s proud to...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Manhattan ready to flip switch for Festival of Lights

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The city of Manhattan is ready to light up your holiday season. Joey Athon shared information on this year’s Festival of Lights during a visit to Eye on NE Kansas. Manhattan Festival of Lights kicks off with a tree lighting ceremony at 7 p.m. Nov....
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Homeless encampment removed near Kansas Ave. bridge

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A homeless encampment was recently removed on the Union Pacific Railroad property in Topeka. The camp was setup on the west side of the Kansas Ave. bridge between a grain silo and railroad tracks. A spokesperson for Union Pacific Railroad issued the following statement to 13...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Increased mask requirements returning to Stormont Vail

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Effective Friday, November 18, Stormont Vail Health will be returning to increased masking in clinic and hospital settings due to the increased COVID-19 transmission rates in the region. The hospital said community transmission of COVID has been steadily increasing the past few weeks and is now...
TOPEKA, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Pizza Shoppe on 151st in Overland Park closed indefinitely

Pizza Shoppe at West 151st Street and U.S. 69 Highway in Overland Park has seemingly closed indefinitely. Where exactly? Located at 7908 W. 151st St., the restaurant, which can be found in the Stanley Square Shopping Center next to Blue Valley Dental Care, is listed as “temporarily closed” on Google.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
WIBW

Toppers Pizza set to open location in Topeka this month

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new pizza joint is coming to Topeka with promises of unrivaled quality. Toppers Pizza plans to open November 28 at 21st and Randolph, just down the road from Washburn University. Toppers prides itself in unique house pizzas, with toppings ranging from pepperoni to steak, tater...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Gov. invites Kansans to wear green in honor of National Injury Prevention Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has invited Kansans to wear green on Thursday in honor of National Injury Prevention Day. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says that she has proclaimed Thursday, Nov. 18, as National Injury Prevention Day in Kansas. This will be the third annual observance to shine a light on the need for injury and violence prevention.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Topeka’s Westboro Mart brings back holiday tradition

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A holiday tradition is returning to Topeka’s Westboro Mart shopping area. They’re hosting their holiday lighting event Thursday, Nov. 17. Larissa Slimmer, co-owner of Salut Wine and Cocktail Lounge, and Patrick Gideon, owner of Westboro Mart, shared the details on Eye on NE Kansas. This will be the first lighting event since 2019.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Emporia shelter continues to attempt to adopt out cats after largest intake ever

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The animal shelter in Emporia continues to attempt to adopt out cats after its largest intake ever. KVOE reports that less than half of the 80+ cats that were brought to the Emporia Animal Shelter as part of a massive emergency intake in October remain at the shelter. However, that does not mean most of the pets have been adopted.
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Tiny Tim is available for adoption ahead of the holidays

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Tiny Tim is recovering after being hit by a car and losing one leg, but the Lawrence Humane Society assures you that hasn’t slowed this pup down. “Our medical team is fantastic, our veterinary team did the amputation last Monday,” Elina Alterman with the Lawrence Humane Society said. After being hit by […]
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

No concerns found in social media post against Topeka West

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An investigation into a threatening social media post about Topeka West High School has found no valid concerns. Local law enforcement officials say they looked into a social media post reported to school officials on Monday, Nov. 14. However, on Tuesday, Topeka West Principal John Buckendorff...
TOPEKA, KS

