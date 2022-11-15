Read full article on original website
‘I’m not gonna be racist, OK’: White Woman Goes Viral for Awkward Racially-Charged Wedding Speech
A white woman who tried to give a heartfelt speech at her friend’s wedding went viral after her awkwardness turned racist. A TikTok user received over one million views for a video posted last week showing the seemingly racist speech at an interracial wedding. The TikTok user gave a “CRINGE WARNING” while explaining the video.
Black student describes anger he felt when his White teacher told class his race is ‘the superior one’
CNN — A Black middle school student told CNN he was angry when his teacher, a White man, told his class that his race “is the superior one.”. Videos of the conversation in a Pflugerville, Texas, classroom were posted on social media last week. The teacher seen in the video has been fired, according to Pflugerville Independent School District (PfISD) Superintendent Dr. Douglas Killian.
Toddler finds a photo of another toddler who looks just like him at Walmart
This toddler spotted an ad featuring a toddler that looks just like him at a Walmart, prompting a hilarious moment of confusion!. Jacque Williams (@_jacquewilliams) is a parent and TikToker who shares adorable videos of her sons Carter and Caden. Jacque was shopping with her boys in Walmart recently when Carter had a glitch in the matrix moment and spotted a photograph of a boy who looked just like him. In the hilarious video, Jacque unsuccessfully attempts to explain to Carter that the photo is not actually of him.
Meet a black woman who gave birth to white and black twins and refused to accept them.
As we all know, mother nature never stops surprising us. Once again, a mother surprises us by giving birth to one in a million twins, black and white. When a mother gave birth to twins, a white baby girl, and a black baby boy, she believed one of her babies had been exchanged in the hospital, so she refused to accept the baby.
Mom's Failed Attempt to 'Drag' Pit Bull Home From Grandma's Is Hilarious
Who remembers being a kid and going to a friend's house for a playdate? You'd be having so much fun that when you're parents came to pick you up, you'd start crying. How could time be up? You wanted to stay for another few hours so you'd beg to sleep over. Ring any bells?
Quinton Simon ‘drowned in tub while mom was high on drugs,’ grandma claimed in shocking call to missing toddler’s dad
QUINTON Simon’s grandmother said she believed that the 11-month-old toddler drowned in the bathtub after his mother and boyfriend got high and left him there. Billie Jo Howell reportedly made the claim in an 11-minute phone call with the missing child’s father Henry ‘Bubba’ Moss. According...
Giraffe Tramples Toddler, Mother in Tragic Attack
A giraffe went on a stampede at a South African safari park, leaving a toddler dead and sending the mother to fight for her life. Officials said that this is quite a rare attack that took place. The toddler is just 16 months old and her mother is 25 years old. They were rammed at the Kuleni Game Park in KwaZulu-Natal province on Wednesday.
TV reporter gets interrupted when his mom randomly drives by while he's filming: 'Hi, Baby!'
Editor's note: This article was originally published on February 24, 2022. It has since been updated. A local Ohio television reporter found himself ambushed with an impromptu "take your parent to work day" this week when his mom decided to randomly drop by. Myles Harris—who mainly covers news in his hometown of Columbus, Ohio—was out on a field reporting assignment for ABC affiliate WSYX on Tuesday when the camera captured the precious proud mom-embarrassed son moment. A clip of the hilarious interaction shared on the reporter's Instagram account has been viewed 734k times since being posted earlier this week with many internet users being able to deeply relate to the touching exchange.
Video of Horse Teaching Her Baby About an Electric Fence Is Incredible
An important part of motherhood is teaching your children the ins and outs of survival. While all people and animals have natural survival instincts, there is still much to teach new borns. One new mom was doing exactly that with her baby in this incredible video. TikTok user @jobosslady2 recently...
Viral Video Shows Groom Aggressively Smashing Wedding Cake in Wife's Face
Groom smashes wedding cake in wife's face for viral video.
This TikTok Mom Went Viral for the Adorably Sweet Secret She Was Keeping From Her Husband
We’ve all been in a situation in which we have to slightly edit the truth to spare the feelings of our loved ones, and that’s exactly what this TikTok mom did for her husband. She explains in her viral video, “Most of you already know this, but my husband found this bear suit when I was pregnant with our little girl and he became obsessed with it and dresses her in it almost every single day.” After showing several clips of her husband initially buying the outfit and of her daughter in the bear suit, she explains, “The only problem...
Nursery camera captures toddler’s adorable morning greetings
This TikTok mom caught her toddler’s adorable morning greeting on her baby monitor and it had hearts melting all over the internet!. TikToker @its.jamie.baby is the parent of an adorable toddler named Jamie. In a heartwarming video, which was captured by a baby monitor, Jamie’s mom caught the affectionate toddler’s sweet morning greetings for her. The video shows just how much love there is between the toddler and his mom!
Classmates Teased Toddler for His New Glasses, So Mom Came Up With Adorable Plan
For the kids who find out they need them, getting glasses for the first time is usually a pretty formative memory. Some kids are excited to pick out a pair of frames and love showing them off proudly, while others absolutely dread having to wear them out in public. And as much as we wish it wasn't true, more often than we'd like, there's a bit of teasing involved from their classmates.
Big brothers pause devices to put baby sister to sleep in touching footage
This Reddit forum is celebrating the special bond between siblings, thanks to a viral video. The clip received over 118,000 upvotes in the “Made Me Smile” forum. It showed black and white camera footage of three siblings in a bedroom together with the caption, “Siblings are the only ‘enemy’ who we couldn’t live without.”
Grandma's Reaction to Being Suprised With a Puppy After Dog's Passing Is So Moving
TikTok user @maryemmadavidson and her family decided to do something special for their grandmother because well, their grandmother has had a really difficult year and a half. First, her lifelong partner passed, and then just a few weeks ago, her dog crossed the rainbow bridge. Ugh, we can't imagine what she's going through.
Horror as Mom Finds Snakeskin in Toddler's Bedroom: 'Send Help'
"I'd be crying if I didn't own a snake and found that in my son's room," commented one TikTok user.
Toddler asks mom to put on ‘Baby Shark’ using just 3 simple sounds
This TikTok mom knew exactly what song her toddler was requesting when she asked to hear something called “Do do do.” It was “Baby Shark”!. The song “Baby Shark” has been popular with kids and toddlers for years. In fact, it’s so popular that one TikTok parent knew exactly what song her toddler was requesting when she asked to hear something she called “Do do do.” In a hilarious video, TikToker and mom @raising4beachlife shared the moment her toddler made the adorable song request.
People in shock after mum shares clip of her baby sleeping outside alone
People are in shock after a mum shared a clip of her baby sleeping outside alone – something she says is the ‘cultural norm’ where she lives. Mum-of-four Annie (@annieineventyrland) is an American who lives in Denmark, who regularly posts on TikTok about what life is like in her adoptive home, whether it’s taking her kids to the dentist or what Halloween is like for her family.
