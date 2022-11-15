October numbers indicate Lincoln casino may be taking slot machine dollars from Iowa

Read full article on original website
Provisional ballots boost Nebraska Dems’ margins in urban races
OMAHA — In the end, voters in Nebraska’s most populous counties helped Democratic state senators hold onto the ability to filibuster legislation they oppose. On Friday, the election commissioners in Douglas and Lancaster Counties finished the counts of provisional ballots from the Omaha and Lincoln areas that needed to be verified. As a result: The […] The post Provisional ballots boost Nebraska Dems’ margins in urban races appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
KETV.com
Company prepping to start mining operations in Southeast Nebraska
The company behind an upcoming mining project in Southeast Nebraska is hoping it will become an economic boon for the state. The Elk Creek Critical Minerals Project will produce the materials needed for mega-infrastructures and aerospace tech. Worldwide, demand for critical minerals like niobium is increasing, and Nebraska might just...
WOWT
94-year-old waits on Nebraska, federal agencies to verify ID
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 94-year-old Omaha woman has led quite a life, but now she’s jumping through hoops to get documentation that she even exists. Though born in Canada with family in Scotland, Jeanie Brotherston only travels by walker these days. So when she moved to an Omaha retirement community, she no longer needed her passport or Michigan driver’s license.
iheart.com
Hickman, Nebraska man injured in hunting incident
(Buffalo County, NE) -- A Hickman man is injured in a hunting incident Friday morning along the Platte River in Buffalo County. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says the man was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney for injuries to his arm that were not life threatening. Game and Parks says an initial review of the scene showed he was unintentionally shot at close range by another member of his hunting party.
klkntv.com
University of Nebraska asks for $3 billion in new fundraising campaign
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The University of Nebraska is looking to the future, but first, it needs $3 billion. President Ted Carter, alongside the four university chancellors, announced the launch of “Only in Nebraska: A Campaign for Our University’s Future” on Thursday. The university describes the...
US News and World Report
The 16 Best Restaurants in Omaha, Nebraska
It's no secret than when travelers visit Nebraska, they're often after one thing: steak. The Beef State is most certainly best known for its red meat, and there's no shortage of steakhouses here, both old-school – one dates back a century – and new versions, updating the classics for the next generation. Great burgers also abound in Omaha, including diner burgers, high-end wagyu burgers and even one that food personality Alton Brown called his favorite in the nation.
News Channel Nebraska
Leone resigns city administration post in Nebraska City
NEBRASKA CITY - Nebraska City City Administrator Lou Leone tendered his resignation on Tuesday. Leone, who took the job during the pandemic of 2020, said finance and budget development are keys to the position. He also lists acquiring a 43-acre site to develop workforce housing among his accomplishments at Nebraska City.
doniphanherald.com
Drunken driver sentenced to prison for death of Lincoln man on I-80 in Omaha
OMAHA — Timothy Flaherty, 76, had taken a retirement job driving blood samples from hospitals and doctor’s offices to Physicians Laboratory Services in Omaha — all so he could continue to provide for his family. Retired after three decades of working at Smithfield Foods meatpacking plant in...
KETV.com
Lincoln and Lancaster County consider how to spend casino revenue
In just five weeks, the 433 slot machines at Lincoln's Warhorse Casino paid out $800,000 to the state's Property Tax Credit Fund – $28,500 for compulsive gamblers' assistance and $143,000 to each, the city of Lincoln and Lancaster County. "This first month has been a very nice number," said...
kfornow.com
Gamblers Spending Millions At Lincoln Casino
Lincoln, NE (November 14, 2022) Gamblers are spending over one million dollars a week at Lincoln’s new War Horse Casino. After opening September 24, the new casino has operated for just over seven weeks so far. The State Racing and Gaming Commission posted results from the single week of...
Controversial Omaha shooting range plans expansion to the Twin Cities
An Omaha, Nebraska shooting range venue that bills itself as a “unique, family-friendly entertainment experience” has announced plans to open in the Twin Cities, prompting critics to rehash allegations that the company uses white supremacist and Nazi symbols and imagery. 88 Tactical, in partnership with investment and development...
WOWT
EXPLAINER: How often is a Nebraska law-enforcement certificate revoked?
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s police chief fired an officer for conduct unbecoming and asked the state to revoke the officer’s law-enforcement certificate. But just how often does it happen that law enforcement personnel are no longer allowed to serve as police officers in Nebraska?. The state has...
Corn Nation
How to watch Nebraska vs. Wisconsin in Week 12
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-7, 2-5) return to Memorial Stadium for the home season finale Saturday as the Wisconsin Badgers (5-5, 3-4) come to town. The Huskers were all but eliminated from bowl eligibility with a road loss last Saturday at Michigan, but the Badgers will hope to clinch bowl eligibility with a win in Lincoln.
klkntv.com
Hickman hunter injured when shot at close range in Buffalo County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Hickman man was accidentally shot at close range Friday while hunting in Buffalo County, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission said. The hunter was shot around 8:45 a.m. along the Platte River. He was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney, where he was...
klkntv.com
Fight over abortion goes local as five Nebraska towns approve bans
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The fight for abortion went local during the midterm election. Voters from five Nebraska towns approved local ordinances against abortion. Nebraska is the second state, after Texas, to have towns declaring themselves Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn. A Nebraska anti-abortion organization said even though most...
doniphanherald.com
This Is the Largest Military Base in Nebraska
The U.S. defense budget - by far the largest of any country in the world - is the subject of regular controversy. But while multi-billion dollar weapons development programs that blow past budgets and deadlines will always be subject to political scrutiny, much of America's annual military spending is less controversial. Nearly one-quarter of the $718 billion in U.S. military spending in fiscal 2021 went to pay and retirement benefits of service members. (Here is a look at the failed weapons the U.S. wasted the most money on.)
2 Nebraska men arrested in Kansas pot bust
HOLTON (KSNT) – Two Nebraska men are facing drug charges after being arrested in Holton, Kansas. The Holton Police Department reported on Wednesday that Jacob Allgire, 37 and Ian Moore Sr., 35, both of Omaha, Nebraska, were arrested following a traffic stop on Tuesday night. An officer stopped their SUV in the 900 block of […]
News Channel Nebraska
Fundraiser heightens talk of McDonnell for mayor in Omaha
It's hard to find a political insider in Omaha who thinks State Sen. Mike McDonnell, a lifelong Omaha Democrat, isn't running for mayor in 2025. And now we have more than just talk, there's a fundraising invitation for this Thursday. And while it doesn't say "McDonnell for Mayor" it might as well.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Chicken-Fried Steak in Nebraska
Brother Sebastian's Steakhouse is a locally owned restaurant and winery in Omaha, Nebraska. It offers a variety of steak dishes and more than 15 varieties of wine. The restaurant also offers private party rooms and gift certificates. The food is excellent, and the service is great. The atmosphere is unique....
klkntv.com
Boat ramp at western Nebraska reservoir to temporarily close for repairs
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The road to the Hershey Beach boat ramp at Sutherland Reservoir will be closed until further notice, effective Thursday. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says the ramp has sustained significant erosion from waves in the water. The ramp needs to be immediately assessed before...
