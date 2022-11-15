Black Sabbath tribute band set to mac-attack Concord C-A! Mac Sabbath has been around since 2014. That’s funny because I thought they’ve been around way longer but ok. It sucks but they don’t have a Spotify account easy to find so I linked you to their YouTube page. Oh well. Oh and here is their Wiki page. Super-size yourself. Oh and one more thing here is their official website: officialmacsabbath.com and here is a link to their Etsy store! Laugh. Out. Loud! That first shirt I saw was so brutal with that blood thirsty looking Grimace. Bro these guys straight call their brand of music Drive-Thru Metal. And I can dig it! And also, dude check out their hilarious stage names! Lead singer Ronald Osborne, Slayer MacCheeze, Grimalice, and The Catburglar AKA Peter Criss Cut Fries.

CONCORD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO