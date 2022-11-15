Read full article on original website
Late Evening Shooting at University of Virginia - Suspect in CustodyAction NewsCharlottesville, VA
Three University of Virginia Football Players Were Slain In A Shooting On Monday NightJoseph GodwinCharlottesville, VA
Father Of Accused UVA Mass Shooter Breaks His Silence
The father of suspected University of Virginia mass shooter, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., is in disbelief that his son fatally shot three UVA football players and is trying to figure out what went wrong. “I can’t believe it was him. I still can’t believe it now,” Christopher Darnell Jones Sr....
UVA shooting timeline: Michael Hollins' dad says Christopher Darnell Jones 'shot up' bus of ex-teammates
UVA shooting suspect Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. allegedly shot and killed three former football teammates, while wounding two others, on a bus while returning from class field trip.
UVA Shooting Victim's Father Posts 4-Word Message After Son's Death
The suspected shooter, Christopher Darnell Jones, was taken into custody on Monday afternoon, police said.
UVA shooting victim Mike Hollins removed from ventilator; 'devastated' by teammates' deaths
University of Virginia RB Mike Hollins has been removed from a ventilator after he was wounded in a school shooting that left three dead.
Bryan Silva Linked to UVA Shooting After Charlottesville Rapper's Threats
The Charlottesville-based rapper worried many people with his seemingly threatening behavior toward the University of Virginia amid the shooting.
"I was frozen": Local student witness shares chilling details about deadly UVA shooting
WYNNEWOOD, Pa. (CBS) -- A University of Virginia student is in custody, accused of fatally shooting three school football members and wounding two others. The Charlottesville Police Department identified the accused student gunman as Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr.The shooting happened Sunday night as a bus full of students, including the players, returned to campus from a field trip to Washington, D.C.The victims have been identified as D'Sean Perry, Devin Chandler and Lavel Davis Jr.A sophomore pre-med student from the Main Line was on that bus Sunday night. One of the victims was a close friend of hers."We thought he was going to...
Suspect in UVA shooting was on the bus with victims returning from a Washington DC trip, school spokesperson says
The suspected gunman in the University of Virginia shooting was on a class field trip with the victims before the shooting occurred, a UVA spokesman confirmed Tuesday.
Who is Christopher Darnell Jones? University of Virginia Shooting Suspect
Students have been urged to shelter in place as authorities seek a suspect who is "armed and dangerous."
Father of UVa shooting suspect says son seemed ‘paranoid,’ told him people were ‘picking on him’
The father of the student suspect arrested Monday in connection with a shooting that killed three University of Virginia football players said that he is in shock over the violence and that his son recently told him some people were “picking on him.”. Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., 22, was...
‘F Ya’ll’: UVA Student Recalls Terrifying Moment Shooter Opened Fire on Bus
When University of Virginia pre-med student Ryan Lynch went to see The Ballad of Emmett Till on Sunday with two dozen other students from her African-American Theater class, she noticed one of them sitting by himself during the play.Lynch, a 19-year-old sophomore who transferred to UVA from Hampton University this year, met student-athlete Christopher Jones earlier in the semester at a tryout for a campus fashion show. But both of them got busy, and neither participated. The two reconnected on Sunday’s outing to Washington D.C., about 2.5 hours from the UVA campus in Charlottesville.Following the show, Lynch made sure to...
Terrifying Details Emerge From Shooting That Left 3 Virginia Football Players Dead
As authorities try to fully unravel the circumstances behind the fatal shooting at the University of Virginia, new details have emerged about the assailant's actions on the day in question. According to ESPN, the suspected shooter was seen aiming a gun specifically at people on the charter bus and not...
UVA football players killed in mass shooting died from gunshot wound to the head, medical examiner says
The three University of Virginia football players who were killed during what prosecutors have described as a “targeted” shooting on campus this week all died from gunshot wounds to their heads, the medical examiner confirmed.The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner on Thursday released a statement to the Associated Press that described the cause of deaths for Lavel Davis Jr, Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry, CBS News reported.All three student-athletes, LaKeshia Johnson, the Central District Administrator for the medical office, died from apparent homicide, she told the AP.Information released from the medical examiner’s office arrives as officials provided their...
Details emerge about University of Virginia shooting
Three football players were killed during a shooting at the University of Virginia on Sunday. Read more about the University of Virginia shooting.
