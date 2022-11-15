ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BET

Father Of Accused UVA Mass Shooter Breaks His Silence

The father of suspected University of Virginia mass shooter, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., is in disbelief that his son fatally shot three UVA football players and is trying to figure out what went wrong. “I can’t believe it was him. I still can’t believe it now,” Christopher Darnell Jones Sr....
Outsider.com

LOOK: Resource Officer Captures Massive Snake on Maryland High School Campus

A school resource officer has saved the day at one Baltimore high school recently, stepping in to send a slithery non-authorized visitor on its way!. The commotion began Friday afternoon at around 1:45 when the Howard County School Resource Officer, Cliff Macer heard shouting coming from the high school lobby which sat just outside Macer’s office. Soon, however, the shouts turned into frightened screams, which sent Officer Macer running.
CBS Philly

"I was frozen": Local student witness shares chilling details about deadly UVA shooting

WYNNEWOOD, Pa. (CBS) -- A University of Virginia student is in custody, accused of fatally shooting three school football members and wounding two others. The Charlottesville Police Department identified the accused student gunman as Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr.The shooting happened Sunday night as a bus full of students, including the players, returned to campus from a field trip to Washington, D.C.The victims have been identified as D'Sean Perry, Devin Chandler and Lavel Davis Jr.A sophomore pre-med student from the Main Line was on that bus Sunday night. One of the victims was a close friend of hers."We thought he was going to...
The Comeback

Player arrested for horrifying actions toward coach

Former NC State Wolfpack player Joseph Boletepeli spent two seasons with the program before transferring to the Maryland Terrapins to finish out his college football playing career. But it seems like he might have had some lingering resentment for NC State head coach Dave Doeren. According to a report from ESPN, Boletepeli was arrested this Read more... The post Player arrested for horrifying actions toward coach appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TheDailyBeast

‘F Ya’ll’: UVA Student Recalls Terrifying Moment Shooter Opened Fire on Bus

When University of Virginia pre-med student Ryan Lynch went to see The Ballad of Emmett Till on Sunday with two dozen other students from her African-American Theater class, she noticed one of them sitting by himself during the play.Lynch, a 19-year-old sophomore who transferred to UVA from Hampton University this year, met student-athlete Christopher Jones earlier in the semester at a tryout for a campus fashion show. But both of them got busy, and neither participated. The two reconnected on Sunday’s outing to Washington D.C., about 2.5 hours from the UVA campus in Charlottesville.Following the show, Lynch made sure to...
The Independent

UVA football players killed in mass shooting died from gunshot wound to the head, medical examiner says

The three University of Virginia football players who were killed during what prosecutors have described as a “targeted” shooting on campus this week all died from gunshot wounds to their heads, the medical examiner confirmed.The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner on Thursday released a statement to the Associated Press that described the cause of deaths for Lavel Davis Jr, Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry, CBS News reported.All three student-athletes, LaKeshia Johnson, the Central District Administrator for the medical office, died from apparent homicide, she told the AP.Information released from the medical examiner’s office arrives as officials provided their...
The Spun

Ohio State 5-Star Commitment Responds To The Worrying

Five-star wide receiver recruit Brandon Innis has reaffirmed his commitment to the Ohio State Buckeyes. There was some worry that Innis might decommit after four-star running back recruit Mark Fletcher rescinded his collegiate decision on Wednesday night. Fletcher and Innis are both highly-touted recruits and teammates at American Heritage High School in Fort Lauderdale.
Black Enterprise

Black Enterprise

BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

