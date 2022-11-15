The Blotter is taken from reports filed with Charleston Police Department between Oct. 31 and Nov. 7. Blotter of the week: A downtown candy store employee reported Nov. 4 to Charleston police that a man paid for his soft drink with a counterfeit $50. She said he first asked whether he could pay for the $3.26 transaction with a $100 bill, but was told that was against store policy. Only after he left did the employee realize the bill wasn’t authentic, police said.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO