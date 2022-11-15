ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truckee, CA

String of car burglaries reported in north Lake Tahoe trailheads and businesses

By Matthew Nobert
FOX40
FOX40
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K6TSG_0jBs8aQm00

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Numerous vehicle burglaries occurred in the Lake Tahoe and Truckee area between Saturday and Sunday, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office North Lake Tahoe Station.

At least eight break-ins were reported at various trailheads and businesses in the area.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

News & Headlines from FOX 40

“As the weather changes and we start our outdoor winter activities and holiday shopping, please keep these pointers in mind to protect yourself and your property,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a social media post.

The sheriff’s office said that if you are parking and see glass from a broken car window, graffiti or excessive trash it may be best to find another location to park.

Gender discrimination and harassment lawsuit filed against Auburn City Manager

“Most people sitting in their cars at trailheads are there to enjoy an outdoor adventure just like you,” the sheriff’s office continued. “However, there is the occasional person who is up to no good and will take advantage.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX40

Woodland sees uptick in gas thefts from U-Hauls, overnight parked vehicles

WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — Woodland has recently seen an uptick in gas thefts from U-hauls and other vehicles that are parked outside overnight, according to the Woodland Fire Department. Firefighters said that people are drilling holes through fuel tanks instead of siphoning which causes more expensive damages. Firefighters said that those who think their vehicle […]
WOODLAND, CA
FOX40

Fire department’s stolen trailer and chemicals recovered; suspect arrested

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The stolen trailer belonging to the Sacramento Fire Department that had chemicals inside was recovered Friday morning.  Sacramento Fire officials said the trailer was stolen overnight Wednesday, and they advised the public on Thursday to call 911 if they spotted it, as the chemicals inside could be hazardous. Around 2:30 a.m. […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
2news.com

Multiple Cars Broken Into In Truckee/Tahoe Area

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is reminding neighbors to be extra cautious as we being outdoor winter activities and holiday shopping. As of Tuesday morning, the sheriff's office has received reports from eight victims whose vehicles were parked at various trailheads and businesses.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Multiple injured in rollover crash in Rancho Cordova: Metro Fire

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — Several people were injured Thursday in Rancho Cordova during a rollover crash, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said. The crash between a box truck and a minivan happened around 4 p.m. on White Rock Road, near Prairie City Road.  The CHP said a large box truck lost control while driving […]
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

South Lake Tahoe Single-Vehicle Crash Kills Driver

A woman died on November 14 in a single-vehicle crash close to South Lake Tahoe. The accident occurred along S.R. 89 southbound near Pickett’s Junction around 4:25 in the morning. The accident occurred when the driver, in a Hyundai Elantra, exited the roadway for unknown reasons and crashed into a boulder, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Crews douse fire at homeless camp off Highway 50 in Placerville

PLACERVILLE — Firefighters doused a blaze that spread in a homeless camp off Highway 50 in Placerville Thursday morning. The fire was first reported just before 7:30 a.m. south of the highway and north of Broadway. Cal Fire AEU as well as El Dorado County Fire Protection District crews responded to the scene and found a modified structure had caught fire. Crews were able to keep the fire within the 100-square-foot encampment. No injuries were reported, Cal Fire says. Exactly what started the fire is now under investigation. 
PLACERVILLE, CA
FOX40

California drug bust shuts down ‘major trafficking operation’ in several counties

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Hundreds of pounds of illegal drugs were seized along with firearms and more than $150,000 in cash after warrants were served in several California counties, according to the Modesto Police Department. The seizure was made by police with assistance from the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office, the FBI, Merced Area Gang […]
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Pedestrian hit by car while running across freeway in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle near Highway 50 westbound and the 26th Street offramp, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP told FOX40 News that a person was running from the center divide to the right shoulder around 6:48 p.m. Officers said that the person died on the scene […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

CHP investigating after body found near crash in El Dorado County

PLACERVILLE -- Officers are asking for the public's help to find a possible connection between a crash on Friday and a body found the next day along the highway in El Dorado County.According to a statement from the CHP's Placerville office, on Nov. 11 at 7:43 p.m., officers responded to a Hwy. 50 crash near Mosquito Rd. that involved a Mercedes-Benz and a Prius. When they arrived, officers say, they discovered that the driver of the Mercedes-Benz, 35-year-old Erica Chambers of Camino, had left the scene, and with the help of Placerville police, was located soon after. Chambers was treated...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
KOLO TV Reno

1 killed, 2 taken to the hospital in crash on Greg Street

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - One person was killed, and two others were taken to the hospital in a car crash Friday morning on Greg Street at Industrial Way. Around 9:30 a.m., Sparks Police, Sparks Fire, and REMSA responded to Greg Street at Industrial Way for reports of a single vehicle crash.
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

$5,000 reward in South Virginia Street homicide

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Secret Witness is offering a reward of $5,000 for information in a homicide case in June. The Reno Police Department says around 11 p.m. on June 3, a man was found shot on the 3800 block of S. Virginia St. After life-saving efforts were made by medical personnel, the man died of his injury.
RENO, NV
FOX40

Sacramento Fire Department trailer with chemicals inside stolen

The Latest — Friday, Nov. 18: Sacramento Police said the trailer and the chemicals inside were found. Original story below: SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Fire Department said one of its trailers was stolen overnight Wednesday.  According to the fire department, chemicals were stored inside of the trailer, and the chemicals pose a hazard […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

DUI Accident Body Found on Highway 50

Body Recovered Days after Alleged DUI Accident on Highway 50. A body was found along Highway 50 following a recent alleged DUI accident after officers with the CHP were notified of a deceased person on the opposite side of a guardrail in the bushes. The accident involved a Mercedes and Toyota Prius in the westbound lanes of the highway on November 11. California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers placed the driver of the Mercedes under arrest for suspected drunk driving.
PLACERVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento resident arrested on gun charge after traffic stop in Placer County

A Sacramento resident was arrested in Placer County on several gun- and drug-related charges. According to the Placer County Sheriff's Office, on November 7 at 1:34 p.m., a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with three people inside near Sterling Parkway in unincorporated Lincoln. At least one of the people inside the vehicle was a felon. Inside the vehicle, the deputy allegedly found pepper spray in the center console and a taser in the glove compartment. They also allegedly found a bag containing a jar with marijuana inside, a scale, a loaded 9mm handgun magazine, and an untraceable "ghost gun" handgun.The sheriff's office says the deputy determined the bag belonged to the driver, 24-year-old Rose Green, of Sacramento. Green was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, being a prohibited person in possession of ammunition, and several other charges.  
PLACER COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Sacramento County activates motel respite centers for the unhoused

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Department of Human Assistance will be starting its Weather Respite Motel Sheltering program on Friday and continuing through the next week when overnight temperatures are expected to be low. “Respite motel sheltering will follow the same process DHA (Department of Human Assistance) and referral partners used during previous […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

FOX40

31K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy