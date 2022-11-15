Read full article on original website
Related
southernillinoisnow.com
Odin Village Board drafting ordinance to allow liquor licenses for restaurants and video gaming
The Odin Village Board at its meeting Thursday night agreed to develop liquor licenses for restaurants and video gaming. Village Attorney Brian Merrell was instructed to draft ordinances with the cost of the licenses and fees for each video gaming machine still to be determined. Board members wanted to check with a few surrounding communities to see what rates they are charging.
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem and Centralia announce garbage and leaf vac schedules for Thanksgiving Holiday Week
Salem and Centralia officials have announced changes in garbage pickup and leaf vacuum schedules for the Thanksgiving Holiday weekend next week. In Salem, City Hall will be closed on Thursday and Friday for Thanksgiving. Thursday’s trash collection will be delayed until Friday. Thursday’s compost will run on Wednesday and the leaf vac will run Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday only. The leaf vac crew will make every effort to make a complete pass through town during those three days and resume the regular schedule on Monday, November 28th.
southernillinoisnow.com
Four flee scene of three-vehicle crash on West Main Street in Salem
Salem Police say all four occupants of a van that turned over on its side after causing a three-vehicle crash on West Main at Westgate Avenue Thursday night fled the scene and have not been located. Police reports indicate the van was eastbound on West Main when it struck a...
southernillinoisnow.com
Two escape injury in car-deer crash early Friday morning
Both occupants of a car that struck a deer on the Iuka Road near the Green Street Road intersection south of Iuka early Friday morning declined hospital treatment. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department reports a car driven by 38-year-old Jada Bellemey of Dover Street in Centralia struck the deer around five am deploying the airbag. An eight-year-old juvenile from Centralia was a passenger.
southernillinoisnow.com
Sandoval works to add officers to police force
The Sandoval Village Board has authorized the hiring of three full-time police officers that will get the village close to having 24-hour-a-day coverage. Police Chief Joe Lyons updated the board on progress at Tuesday night’s meeting. He reports Zach Cartright is scheduled to graduate from the full-time police academy on December 9th. Cartright will then work with other officers until the first of the year when he will begin working on his own. A second hire, Luke Crawford, is scheduled to take the power test next week as a first step to enter into the full-time police officer academy. Lyons says they had a third new officer, but he has now declined that position. The chief is now advertising to try and find a candidate for the other full-time opening.
southernillinoisnow.com
Suspected burglary turns into rural Texico teen seeking help following crash
The Marion County Sheriff’s Department was called to a burglary in progress in rural Kell early this morning where a 17-year-old rural Texico man had broken into a home seeking help following a nearby crash. The crash occurred in the 5700 block of Kell Road east of Kell when...
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 11/19 – Lorene Ruth Canupp
Lorene Ruth Canupp, 95, of Centralia, passed away Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia. She was born in 1927 in Chelsea, Oklahoma, the daughter of Ora Earnest Brown and Mary Alice (Huston) Brown. She married Adam Leonard Canupp on August 9, 1945, and he preceded her in death on October 30, 2018.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 11/18 – Matthew Scott Setzekorn
Matthew Scott Setzekorn, 43, of Richview passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at SSM Good Samaritan Hospital in Mt. Vernon, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on April 27, 1979, the son of David and Peggy (Niederhofer) Setzekorn in Centralia. He married the love of his life and his best friend, Karla Schibbelhut on May 10, 2020, at the Washington County Courthouse and she survives him in Richview.
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia Police honored by US Attorney’s Office for Exceptional Service
The US Attorney’s Office has presented a group award to members of the Centralia Police Department and Centralia Safe Streets Working Group. The award is for their investigation which led to the successful prosecution of Chris Jamison who is described by the US Attorney’s office as a prolific shooter and member of a well-known street gang in Centralia.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 11/20 – Sam A. Jones, Jr.
Sam A. Jones, Jr., 44, of Centralia, passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022, at his home. Funeral arrangements are pending at the Sutherland-Garnier Funeral Home in Centralia, where friends and family may inquire for additional information. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sutherlandfuneralhome.com.
southernillinoisnow.com
Prosecutor: 3-month old Salem child had brain bleed, broken jaw and broken neck
Judge Mark Stedelin set bond at $250,000 for a 21-year-old Salem man formally charged in Marion County Court Wednesday with a Class X offense of aggravated battery to a child under 13. Michael Farrar of West Main Street was taken into custody on Monday by Salem Police after they were...
southernillinoisnow.com
Two Centralia men receive 15-year prison terms for possession of large amount of meth
Two Centralia men have been sentenced to 15 years in prison in Clinton County Court on a Class X charge of possession of 100 to 400 grams of methamphetamine. 36-year-old Brandon McMullin and 46-year-old Joshua Phelps both of West 7th Street were both arrested in a July traffic stop in New Baden where they were allegedly found in possession of several baggies containing 266 grams of meth, as well as 286 capsules of a substance believed to contain fentanyl and a smaller amount of a controlled substance.
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem woman sentenced to three years in prison on drug charge
A 43-year-old Salem woman has been sentenced to three years in prison after her probation on a meth delivery charge was revoked during a Tuesday court hearing. Surinam Phelps of West Warmouth will serve the time concurrently with a three-year prison term handed down for possession of methamphetamine in Clinton County Court last week.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 11/19 – Donna Timmons
Donna Timmons, 75, of Sandoval passed away Wednesday, November 16, 2022, surrounded by the love and tender care of her family at her son’s home in Patoka. She was born on January 2, 1947, the daughter of Nick and Ruth (Rippy) Basola in Sandoval. She had two children with her former husband Bill Timmons.
Comments / 0