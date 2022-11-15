The Sandoval Village Board has authorized the hiring of three full-time police officers that will get the village close to having 24-hour-a-day coverage. Police Chief Joe Lyons updated the board on progress at Tuesday night’s meeting. He reports Zach Cartright is scheduled to graduate from the full-time police academy on December 9th. Cartright will then work with other officers until the first of the year when he will begin working on his own. A second hire, Luke Crawford, is scheduled to take the power test next week as a first step to enter into the full-time police officer academy. Lyons says they had a third new officer, but he has now declined that position. The chief is now advertising to try and find a candidate for the other full-time opening.

SANDOVAL, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO