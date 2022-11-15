Read full article on original website
Texas EquuSearch's probe into missing 2-year-old from Pasadena reaches bayou behind Memorial Park
HPD found out about little Nadia Lee's disappearance a month ago as they investigated her mother's death that is allegedly at the hands of her 26-year-old father in Clear Lake.
Click2Houston.com
Aldine ISD bus involved in crash in northwest Harris County, Pct. 4 says
HOUSTON – An Aldine ISD school bus was involved in a crash in northwest Harris County Friday, Precinct 4 constable deputies said. It happened on Kenswick Drive and FM 1960 West Road. Constable deputies said they received a call in reference to a crash involving an occupied school bus...
Click2Houston.com
18-year-shot to death while walking to gas station in southwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Police are searching for the suspects accused of fatally shooting an 18-year-old who was walking to the gas station in southwest Houston. On Thursday, Nov. 17, Houston police responded to reports of a shooting outside an after-hours night club located at 9780 Country Creek Drive around 2:15 a.m. and found that a man had been shot.
KWTX
Killeen murder suspect arrested in Harris County, Texas
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Kenneth Lloyd Carter, charged in the murder of Stepheno Rashad Gibson in Killeen, was arrested on Nov. 17, 2022 in Humble, Texas and is awaiting extradition to Bell County. The Bell County District Attorney’s Office recently issued a complaint charging Carter with murder and Justice of...
2 men shot and killed at close range outside SW Houston convenience store, HPD says
Investigators believe drugs or gang activity may be involved. They said there were other people around, but they all took off and didn't stay to talk to police.
Click2Houston.com
HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? 43-year-old reported missing last seen in west Houston, family says
HOUSTON – The family of a 43-year-old man says they haven’t been able to locate him since last month. According to a police report, Edward Jerome Gholar was last seen in the 2700 block of S. Kirkwood Road on Oct. 31. Edwards’s sister, whom he’s lived with for...
Click2Houston.com
Woman suspected of DWI crashes car into H&R Block storefront in northwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A woman suspected of driving while intoxicated was taken into custody after crashing into an H&B Block store in northwest Houston Thursday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. HPD responded to reports that a vehicle crashed into a store located at 9474 Hammerly around 11 p.m.
Two dead in a possible gang-related shooting outside of a southwest Houston gas station by Taco Truck
Two men are dead after a double shooting occurred outside of a Fuel Depot gas station located at 11575 Bissonnet Street in Houston, TX just after 11 p.m. on November 17, 2022. The suspect, a light-skinned black male with brownish dreadlocks is still on the run after taking off from the scene on foot, police say. He was wearing either navy blue or black clothing.
Davis HS student may have been shot by classmates near the campus, HPD says
The teen victim was sent into surgery after he was hit Thursday. The school was placed on "secure hold" in the wake of the shooting.
fox26houston.com
Body found in Houston's Brays Bayou confirmed to be missing Ridge Cole
HOUSTON - The medical examiner has confirmed that a body found in Brays Bayou is that of 28-year-old Ridge Cole, who was reported missing a week ago. Cole had been missing since last Friday. On Tuesday, Texas EquuSearch said they found a body in the area where he was last seen but had to wait for the medical examiner to confirm his identity.
KHOU
Crooks target Houston pastor leaving bank, steal $1,300 in Thanksgiving donations
Pastor Jaime Garcia believes he was being watched and followed as he left Chase Bank on the North Loop. The theft was captured on a camera at a nearby Home Depot.
FBI releases photo of man accused of robbing 2 banks inside Harris Co. grocery stores at gunpoint
Feds believe one man has terrorized bank branches twice in 10 days, and both holdups have one thing in common.
Click2Houston.com
Man charged after hurling objects at cars on Westheimer, causing damaging and injuring child
HOUSTON – A busy rush hour drive turned frightening for several drivers on their way home Thursday evening along Westheimer Road in the Upper Kirby area. At least seven drivers reported damage to their cars after being hit by rocks, several of them with children in the backseat, near the 2200 block of Westheimer Road, according to court documents.
Charges filed against adoptive parents of 7-year-old Texas boy found dead in washing machine
The adoptive parents of a young boy who was found dead in a washing machine about four months ago are facing capital murder charges.
fox26houston.com
Deadly crash on US-90 in NE Harris County involving car, mobile home trailer
One person is dead after a crash involving a car and a mobile home trailer along US-90 in northeast Harris County, officials say. The eastbound mainlanes of US-90 were blocked near Sheldon Road on Thursday morning but have since reopened. SkyFOX aerials showed a car lodged underneath the trailer in...
Body camera captures Atascocita firefighters rushing to help people involved in fiery crash
Officials said the three people inside the cars were able to escape before the fire engulfed the vehicles.
Person found shot to death in parking lot of apartment complex near NRG Stadium
HOUSTON — A person was found shot to death Thursday in the parking lot of an apartment complex near NRG Stadium. The Houston Police Department was called just after 11 a.m. to the complex on Buffalo Speedway near the 610 South Loop. The shooter ran before police got there,...
Click2Houston.com
1 dead after vehicle lodges under parked mobile home on US-90 near Sheldon Road, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY – Deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash where a passenger vehicle was found lodged underneath a parked mobile home in east Harris County. The crash happened Thursday morning in the 19300 block of US-90 near Sheldon Road at around 9:30 a.m. One...
Click2Houston.com
Woman says she was possibly followed home, robbed after leaving credit union in south Houston
HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect accused of snatching a woman’s purse earlier this month. On Nov. 7, officers responded to reports of a robbery in the 10400 block of Clark Grove Lane around 2:15 p.m. Investigators...
Woman found dead, man injured and alleged suspect wounded nearby in north Houston, HPD says
Police were responding to a stabbing call on Gay Street when they found a woman dead and a man injured at the scene. The alleged suspect was found with a gunshot wound nearby.
