ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 21

STEVE Valenta
3d ago

It doesn't take a thief long to realize security guards won't do anything. What a joke.

Reply
10
Melinda Tsow
3d ago

Yeah must be nice all those people getting away even on camera....I myself was in my addiction and I went in and stole three pair of shoes and they had an investigator come in and build cases and I ended up doing a little time in jail and did three years of probation. where is their investigator now wow

Reply
3
LOL
3d ago

The cops won’t do anything to these thieves, but if you take the law into your own hands and retaliate, the cops won’t hesitate to arrest you. Both sides are deceitful, and what’s that say about the people who support cops 😂

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mega 99.3

5 Things You’ve Got to Try at the Oldest Restaurant in Oregon

The Oldest Restaurant in Oregon, Serving Folks Since 1879. Portway Tavern has the honor and prestige of being the oldest bar in Oregon. It is located in Astoria, the oldest city in Oregon. The title of the oldest restaurant, however, goes to Huber’s Cafe, located in Portland. We will discuss if Huber’s Cafe still gives out free turkey sandwiches whenever you purchase drinks at the bar. We’ll also share 5 things you have to try at Oregon’s oldest restaurant and few things you can do in Portland before and after you eat there.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

2-alarm fire damages Northeast Portland home

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A fire damaged a duplex in Northeast Portland Thursday night, according to Portland Fire & Rescue. Firefighters responded to the fire on the 4500 block of Northeast 95th Avenue at about 11:20 p.m. The fire burned one side of the building heavily and came very close to the next-door building.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Mechanical issue with TriMet FX buses triggers recall

PORTLAND, Ore. — The 60-foot "bendy" buses on TriMet's FX-2 line are going to remain off the road for at least a few more weeks. The buses were pulled from service in early November due to a mechanical issue, and TriMet announced Friday that the manufacturer of the buses has now issued a national recall for the defect.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Jazz Fans Await a Club’s Resurrection in the Pearl District

Address: 555 NW 12th Ave. Steve McLain’s closing of Oba Restaurante a 20-year-old Pearl District institution, was so abrupt his staff didn’t even have time to clean out the kitchen. Diners arrived to find a note announcing the closure posted on the door. That evening, when the landlord arrived to change the locks, desserts were still sitting in the refrigerator case, according to the building’s real estate broker.
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

Crews start demolishing Portland’s historic Roseway Theater

Since 1924, movie lovers have filled the seats while munching on popcorn at the historic Roseway Theater at the corner of Northeast Sandy Boulevard and 72nd Avenue. But in August of this year, an electrical fire destroyed the building. Last week, crews began tearing down the iconic 330-seat theater that...
PORTLAND, OR
sgbonline.com

Danner Celebrates 90 Years Of Bootmaking With Portland Select Collection

Danner celebrates the founding of the brand in 1932 with its FW22 Portland Select Collection “built for the modern explorer.”. Made in the USA at Danner’s Portland, OR factory the limited-edition anniversary Mountain Trail boot collection is made with chocolate Horween Chromexcel leather and Vibram outsoles. Styles include:
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Teen injured in Northeast Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. — A teenager was injured in a shooting Friday evening in Northeast Portland, according to Portland police. Officers responded to a report of a shooting around 5:13 p.m. on Northeast 133rd Avenue near Northeast Sandy Boulevard. Upon arrival officers found one male teenager, according to police. The...
PORTLAND, OR
107.3 KFFM

3 Popular Oregon Restaurants With Straight 10/10 Reviews on TV

3 Popular Oregon Restaurants With Straight 10/10 Reviews on TV. If you've ever been to Oregon and tried hard to find a place to eat, keep these three restaurants and eateries in mind. They are so popular that you might run into a long line of other people waiting to get in, but the wait will likely be worth it.
OREGON STATE
KGW

KGW

Portland, OR
24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Portland local news

 https://www.kgw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy