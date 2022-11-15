Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
Flood advisory canceled for Molokai, but downpours still possible for eastern end of state
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A flood advisory that was issued early Friday morning for the island of Molokai has been canceled after heavy rain of 1 to 3 inches subsided. The downpours were the result of a trough that was located just to the north of Maui County, which increased moisture and instability.
mauinow.com
West Maui wildfire that started in Kauaʻula is now 90% contained
The Kaua’ula Fire first reported on Nov. 8, is now considered 90% contained, according to fire officials. The burn area remained at 2,100 acres this morning. On Wednesday, strong winds at the upper elevations of the burn area exposed some hot spots which were addressed by Air 1, according to Maui Fire Services Chief Rylan Yatsushiro. “These hot spots were well within the burn perimeter and did not threaten to spread further,” he said.
Surfer found dead at Kanaha Beach Park
Maui Fire Department said that a male surfer of unknown age was discovered in the water at Kanaha Beach Park on Maui.
mauinow.com
Update: Molokaʻi Flood Advisory until 7:45 a.m.; Maui and Molokaʻi Flood Warnings canceled
Molokaʻi Flood Advisory Until 7:45 a.m., Friday, Nov. 18. The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for the island of Molokaʻi until 7:45 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 due to flooding caused by excessive rainfall. At 4:32 a.m., radar showed heavy rain had redeveloped over...
mauinow.com
Twelve More Streams in East Maui’s Huelo region gain Interim Instream Flow Standards
The State Commission on Water Resource Management amended interim instream flow standards on Tuesday for 12 streams and tributaries in the Huelo region of East Maui, and reserved water for the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands. The action follows four years of work by Water Commission staff, including hundreds of...
kauainownews.com
Photo captures rarity on Big Island: a likely waterspout
On Nov. 9, Sally Rankin posted a photo on Facebook that shows a small cloud rope descending from a dark sky near her West Hawai‘i home. “Hung out for about 5 minutes [in] Kealakekua/Honalo just now,” Rankin said in the post. “Disappeared on [its] way towards Kona.”
bigislandgazette.com
Mayor Roth Makes 2nd Emergency Proclamation for Waipi‘o Valley Road
Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth has made a second proclamation proclaiming a traffic emergency zone declaration for the Waipi‘o Valley Road:. Pursuant to the authority vested in me by Hawai‘i Revised Statutes (“HRS”) Sections 264-1.5 and 127A-25(a), the County of Hawaiʻi’s police powers, and due to the public welfare, health and safety concerns presented by the current conditions of the Waipi‘o Valley Road and the impact of closure on those located in Waipi‘o Valley if the road is closed or fails, I hereby continue, adoption and promulgation of this Mayor’s Waipi‘o Valley Road Emergency Rule No. 2 and Emergency Rule No. 1 previously adopted and promulgated on September 15, 2022. These rules have the force and effect of law.
mauinow.com
Multiple rescues launched as ocean goers get caught in large surf along Maui shorelines
Large surf on the North Shore of Maui has kept Ocean Safety Officers busy over the last couple of days. On Wednesday afternoon at Kanahā Beach Park, there were five active rescues made in large. surf reported to be in the 10- to 12-foot range. The rescues involved two...
mauinow.com
Speed limit permanently reduced to 35 mph along a portion Kula Highway
Maui motorists are advised that the posted speed limit on Kula Highway (Route 37) between Lower Kula Road in the vicinity of the United States Post Office and Copp Road will be reduced from 45 mph to 35 mph in both directions. Officials with the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation say...
Lessons Learned 40 Years Ago From Hurricane Iwa
We Americans make a point of observing the anniversaries of major historic and natural events. Maybe there’s a psychological benefit in recalling traumatic events shared with many others. I don’t know psychology, but I do think emergencies are important learning opportunities that can benefit us years later. The...
mauinow.com
24-hour closure at Honoapiʻilani Highway and Kakaʻalaneo Drive ends
The 24-hour closure of the southbound lanes of Honoapiʻilani Highway at the intersection of Kakaʻalaneo Drive will end today, Friday, Nov. 18 at 3:30 p.m. The 24-hour closure to connect the new sewer main for the West Maui Hospital was expected to end on Dec. 9. The Hawaiʻi...
Hawaii reports 1,049 COVID cases, 6 deaths
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 1,049 COVID cases and six deaths in the last week. There are 749 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 136 on the Big Island, 54 on Kauai, 79 on Maui, one on Molokai and 30 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 365,171. The state death […]
mauinow.com
Tavana returns to The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua, Nov. 26
Back by popular demand, The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua announced the return of Honolulu-based musician Tavana for a special concert on Nov. 26 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tavana will perform in the resort’s Alaloa Lounge, located in the lobby overlooking Kapalua and Honokahua Bay. “Tavana is one of...
bigislandvideonews.com
Hawaiʻi County Opens Registration For Winter Intersession Programs
HILO, Hawaiʻi - This winter, tree programs will be held around Hawai‘i Island at the Pi‘ihonua Gym in Hilo, Spencer Kalani Schutte District Park in Waimea, and Pāpa‘ikou Gym in North Hilo. (BIVN) – The County of Hawaiʻi on Tuesday announced that regirtation is now...
Victorino Is The Latest Maui Mayor To Not Win A Second Term
Within three hours of the polls closing on election night, the results were clear: Richard Bissen held a commanding lead over Mayor Michael Victorino in the race to become Maui County’s next chief executive. At Bissen’s campaign party, the scene was lively. Hundreds of his closest friends and volunteers...
mauinow.com
AAA Hawaiʻi: Gas prices in holding pattern before Thanksgiving
Hawaiʻi gas prices held steady over the past week as travelers get ready for their Thanksgiving getaways, according to the AAA Hawaiʻi Weekend Gas Watch. In Kahului, the average price for regular unleaded gas per gallon is $5.26, which is one cent lower than last week, eight cents lower than last month and 79 cents higher than a year ago.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Business Report: Oahu housing prices by neighborhood
The weakest part of Hawaii tourism could improve if the weakest days of the yen should end. Total visitor spending is up 17% compared to last year. Prices at the pump ease slightly. Business Report: How Hawaii stocks did Thursday. Updated: Nov. 11, 2022 at 7:49 AM HST. |. By...
hawaiimomblog.com
Visit Maui: Havens
Over the pandemic, Chef Zach Sato opened up Havens, home to smash burgers, saimin, and more. It has since become a go-to comfort food spot for many, and the success has resulted in two food truck spots in Kahului and Wailuku. I went to the original spot in Kihei, located...
18 DUI arrests on Big Island this past week
Big Island police released their weekly DUI numbers for the week of Nov.. 7 through Nov. 13.
mauinow.com
AAA Hawaiʻi: Regional Thanksgiving travel expected to be busiest on record
AAA Hawaii projects 9.7 million residents of Hawaii, Alaska, California, Oregon and Washington will travel during the Thanksgiving holiday period this year – an all-time record for the holiday and a 2% increase from last year. Nationwide, AAA is projecting this Thanksgiving to be the third busiest on record,...
