Bozeman, MT

KULR8

Montana State prepares for fans lining up to see College GameDay

BOZEMAN- ESPN's College GameDay gets started bright and early at 7 AM on Saturday. That means a lot of people are going to start lining up soon to make sure they get the best spot for the show, despite freezing temperatures. If people in Bozeman to decide to stay out...
BOZEMAN, MT
KULR8

Brawl of the Wild: Keys to victory for Montana Grizzlies, Montana State Bobcats

BOZEMAN — ESPN’s “College GameDay” chose to spotlight a rivalry football game that has all the makings of a down-to-the-wire battle. The No. 3-ranked Montana State Bobcats (9-1, 7-0 Big Sky) are 1 ½-point favorites to beat the No. 13 Montana Grizzlies (7-3, 4-3) in the 121st Brawl of the Wild, which kicks off at noon Saturday at Bobcat Stadium.
BOZEMAN, MT
KULR8

Montana State fields household names in nearly every position group

A lot has changed since the last time the Griz saw Mellott, which was just a year ago. At the time of the 2021 Brawl, he was a backup quarterback. Now, he’s one of the best in the country with an elite balanced attack. On the ground, he’s the team’s leading rusher with 705 yards and seven touchdowns. Through the air, he has 1,206 yards with nine more scores. All of this despite playing in just eight games and with other QB Sean Chambers having a heavy emphasis in the game plan, too.
BOZEMAN, MT
KULR8

Montana State women pull away from North Dakota on celebratory night

BOZEMAN — A night that began with a banner unveiling ended with a victory for the Montana State women’s basketball team. The Bobcats (3-1) overcame some early shooting woes and earned a 77-66 nonconference win over visiting North Dakota (2-1) on Friday night at Worthington Arena. The banner that commemorates all of MSU’s Big Sky Conference championships now includes the 2021-22 team. In the second half Friday, this year’s squad showed why it was the preseason pick to repeat.
BOZEMAN, MT
KULR8

Fitzgerald Family Tree Stands Tall with Bobcat Branches and Griz Roots

Before senior fullback R.J. Fitzgerald played for Montana State Football, he grew up in Dillon as a Griz fan. “One of the stories is I came to a Bobcat game when I was little, we got water, it had a Bobcat head on it and I wouldn't drink it cause there was a Bobcat on the water,” R.J. said. “Obviously it was kind of what I knew and I always looked up to my dad and my uncle."
DILLON, MT
KULR8

Missoula Sentinel's JJ Dolan commits to Montana State for football

BOZEMAN — JJ Dolan will attend Saturday’s Brawl of the Wild, and for the first time in his life, he won’t be rooting for Montana. Dolan, a senior defensive back at Missoula Sentinel, announced his commitment to Montana State on Wednesday. His father, grandfather and great-grandfather all played football for the Grizzlies, but his family members were more than fine with him choosing the Bobcats.
BOZEMAN, MT
KULR8

Fairview's Hunter Sharbono commits to Montana State for football

BOZEMAN — Versatile Fairview football player Hunter Sharbono has committed to Montana State, he announced Tuesday on social media. “There's no doubt in my mind that I'm in the right place,” Sharbono told 406mtsports.com on Wednesday. The 6-foot-2, 235-pound senior lists himself as an athlete who has played...
BOZEMAN, MT
KULR8

Billings West's Baumann, Bozeman's Burkhart sign with MSU Billings women's hoops

BILLINGS — Two in-state prep girls basketball stars were officially announced Wednesday as 2023-24 recruits to the Montana State Billings women's basketball program, per a release from the school. Billings West guard Layla Baumann and Bozeman forward/center Avery Burkhart will both join the Yellowjackets program next season after signing...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Helena Capital Wins State Title 35-14 Over Bozeman

Helena Capital finished off an undefeated 12-0 season with a 35-14 win over Bozeman High on Friday night at Vigilante Stadium in Helena. The Bruins led 21-14 at halftime. That remained the score for much of the second half until Capital was able to find paydirt twice in the final five minutes of the game and put the Hawks away.
HELENA, MT

