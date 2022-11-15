Read full article on original website
121st Brawl of the Wild: What to know if attending, how to watch, how to listen
BOZEMAN — The Bobcats and Grizzlies meet for the 121st time in the rivalry game. We've rounded up all the info for how to follow the action. Game time/location: Noon, Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman. In person:. Tickets are officially sold out. However as of Friday afternoon, small quantities were...
Montana State prepares for fans lining up to see College GameDay
BOZEMAN- ESPN's College GameDay gets started bright and early at 7 AM on Saturday. That means a lot of people are going to start lining up soon to make sure they get the best spot for the show, despite freezing temperatures. If people in Bozeman to decide to stay out...
Brawl of the Wild: Keys to victory for Montana Grizzlies, Montana State Bobcats
BOZEMAN — ESPN’s “College GameDay” chose to spotlight a rivalry football game that has all the makings of a down-to-the-wire battle. The No. 3-ranked Montana State Bobcats (9-1, 7-0 Big Sky) are 1 ½-point favorites to beat the No. 13 Montana Grizzlies (7-3, 4-3) in the 121st Brawl of the Wild, which kicks off at noon Saturday at Bobcat Stadium.
Jeff Welsch: Whether ‘Brawl,’ Cat-Griz or (ugh) Griz-Cat, our rivalry game is wildly unique
BOZEMAN — In the late summer of 2004, after 13 years in front-row seats for Oregon’s decidedly un-civil Civil War, I arrived in Bozeman eager to experience the smaller-school showdown I'd heard of only as — quaintly, I thought then — the “Brawl of the Wild."
Montana State fields household names in nearly every position group
A lot has changed since the last time the Griz saw Mellott, which was just a year ago. At the time of the 2021 Brawl, he was a backup quarterback. Now, he’s one of the best in the country with an elite balanced attack. On the ground, he’s the team’s leading rusher with 705 yards and seven touchdowns. Through the air, he has 1,206 yards with nine more scores. All of this despite playing in just eight games and with other QB Sean Chambers having a heavy emphasis in the game plan, too.
Brawl of the Wild Q&A with beat writers Victor Flores and Lucas Semb
The 121st Brawl of the Wild will take place at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday at noon. The Bobcats (9-1, 7-0 Big Sky) have spent the past five weeks ranked third. The Grizzlies (7-3, 4-3) were ranked as high as second in the polls this season but are 13th this week.
ESPN College GameDay bus arrives in Bozeman ahead of Brawl of the Wild
BOZEMAN, Mont. - The ESPN College GameDay bus is officially in Bozeman ahead of the Brawl of the Wild this weekend. This marks the first time ESPN College GameDay has visited a Big Sky campus. “College football fans all over America are about to learn what everyone in Big Sky...
Famous ESPN College GameDay truck arrives in Bozeman on Thursday
The famous ESPN College GameDay truck is arriving in Bozeman on Thursday. NonStop Local's Bradley Warren has everything you need to know.
Montana State women pull away from North Dakota on celebratory night
BOZEMAN — A night that began with a banner unveiling ended with a victory for the Montana State women’s basketball team. The Bobcats (3-1) overcame some early shooting woes and earned a 77-66 nonconference win over visiting North Dakota (2-1) on Friday night at Worthington Arena. The banner that commemorates all of MSU’s Big Sky Conference championships now includes the 2021-22 team. In the second half Friday, this year’s squad showed why it was the preseason pick to repeat.
'This is Montana's national championship': MSU Cheer Captain looks ahead to Brawl of the Wild
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Every year, the Brawl of the Wild attracts people from across the state to either Missoula or Bozeman. This year, the rivalry game is attracting national attention with ESPN College GameDay coming to town. For Montana State University Senior Cheer Captain Cammy Heck, this is the game...
Fitzgerald Family Tree Stands Tall with Bobcat Branches and Griz Roots
Before senior fullback R.J. Fitzgerald played for Montana State Football, he grew up in Dillon as a Griz fan. “One of the stories is I came to a Bobcat game when I was little, we got water, it had a Bobcat head on it and I wouldn't drink it cause there was a Bobcat on the water,” R.J. said. “Obviously it was kind of what I knew and I always looked up to my dad and my uncle."
Montana volleyball team continues breakthrough season with win at Idaho State
MISSOULA — The Montana volleyball team's breakthrough season continued Thursday with a win at Idaho State in four sets, 25-17, 25-22, 23-25, 25-16. The Grizzlies improved to 10-5 in Big Sky Conference play and 17-10 overall. It's the most wins for any Montana team in the 2000s. Montana has...
Missoula Sentinel's JJ Dolan commits to Montana State for football
BOZEMAN — JJ Dolan will attend Saturday’s Brawl of the Wild, and for the first time in his life, he won’t be rooting for Montana. Dolan, a senior defensive back at Missoula Sentinel, announced his commitment to Montana State on Wednesday. His father, grandfather and great-grandfather all played football for the Grizzlies, but his family members were more than fine with him choosing the Bobcats.
Public asked to line streets of Bozeman for ESPN's College GameDay arrival
BOZEMAN, Mont. - In celebration of Brawl of the Wild and ESPN's College GameDay arrival in Bozeman, Montana State University is asking the public to line the city streets Thursday. The College GameDay bus will start its route at "The M" at 12:30 p.m., then make its way to Main...
Fairview's Hunter Sharbono commits to Montana State for football
BOZEMAN — Versatile Fairview football player Hunter Sharbono has committed to Montana State, he announced Tuesday on social media. “There's no doubt in my mind that I'm in the right place,” Sharbono told 406mtsports.com on Wednesday. The 6-foot-2, 235-pound senior lists himself as an athlete who has played...
Ex-Grizzly Cole Sain playing key role on Montana State’s 'consistently good' offensive line
BOZEMAN — Brian Armstrong remembered seeing Cole Sain in high school but struggled to recall much else from that year’s recruiting trail. “That was like 100 years ago,” Armstrong joked last week. In reality, that was five years ago, but Montana State’s offensive line coach feels like...
ESPN College GameDay asks for local recommendations, tips to keeping warm in Bozeman
BOZEMAN, Mont. - The ESPN College GameDay crew is asking for local recommendations and tips to keeping warm ahead of this weekend's Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman. "Heading to Bozeman for the first time and need some recommendations (including best ways to stay warm)," ESPN's Desmond Howard tweeted. "Whatcha got for me?"
Your pick: Who should be the celebrity guest picker on GameDay in Bozeman
BOZEMAN, Mont. - It's tradition! When ESPN College GameDay comes to town, a celebrity guest is chosen to pick who they think will win the game. It hasn't been announced yet who will be selected for Saturday's show in Bozeman. We want to know who you think should be the...
Billings West's Baumann, Bozeman's Burkhart sign with MSU Billings women's hoops
BILLINGS — Two in-state prep girls basketball stars were officially announced Wednesday as 2023-24 recruits to the Montana State Billings women's basketball program, per a release from the school. Billings West guard Layla Baumann and Bozeman forward/center Avery Burkhart will both join the Yellowjackets program next season after signing...
Helena Capital Wins State Title 35-14 Over Bozeman
Helena Capital finished off an undefeated 12-0 season with a 35-14 win over Bozeman High on Friday night at Vigilante Stadium in Helena. The Bruins led 21-14 at halftime. That remained the score for much of the second half until Capital was able to find paydirt twice in the final five minutes of the game and put the Hawks away.
